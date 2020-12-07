  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Zehn Champions in einem Zertifikat - Jetzt über das BCDI Zertifikat von UBS informieren!-w-
07.12.2020 22:06

Cognex Appoints New Board Member

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced the appointment of Sachin S. Lawande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Visteon Corporation, to Cognexs board of directors effective January 1, 2021. He is expected to serve on the Audit Committee.

"We are very excited about Sachin joining our board, said Dr. Robert J. Shillman, Founder, Chairman and Chief Culture Officer of Cognex. "His current leadership of a large international corporation that serves the automotive industry, one of Cognexs key markets, his deep knowledge of technology, his prior responsibilities for managing the design and manufacture of complex electronic products containing both hardware and software, and his experience on public boards are all valuable assets which will help Cognex going forward.

Lawande has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a leading global technology supplier of vehicle cockpit electronic products, since 2015. He currently serves on the board of directors of Visteon and previously served on the board of DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC). Prior to joining Visteon, Mr. Lawande was at then publicly held Harman International Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HAR) for 10 years, where he held a range of leadership positions including president of the companys largest division with nearly $3 billion in annual sales.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2.3 million image-based products, representing over $7 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

Certain statements made in this news release, which do not relate solely to historical matters, are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by use of the words "expects, "anticipates, "estimates, "believes, "projects, "intends, "plans, "will, "may, "shall, "could, "should, and similar words and other statements of a similar sense. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding business and market trends, future financial performance, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cognexs assets, business and results of operations, customer order rates and timing of related revenue, future product mix, restructuring and other cost savings initiatives, research and development activities, stock repurchases, investments, liquidity, strategic plans, and estimated tax benefits and expenses and other tax matters, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include (1) the impact, duration, and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) current and future conditions in the global economy, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the imposition of tariffs or export controls; (3) the loss of, or curtailment of purchases by, a large customer; (4) the reliance on revenue from the consumer electronics or automotive industries; (5) the inability to penetrate the logistics industry and other new markets; (6) the inability to achieve significant international revenue; (7) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and the use of derivative instruments; (8) information security breaches or business system disruptions; (9) the inability to attract and retain skilled employees; (10) the failure to effectively manage our growth; (11) the reliance upon key suppliers to manufacture and deliver critical components for our products; (12) the failure to effectively manage product transitions or accurately forecast customer demand; (13) the inability to design and manufacture high-quality products; (14) the technological obsolescence of current products and the inability to develop new products; (15) the failure to properly manage the distribution of products and services; (16) the inability to protect our proprietary technology and intellectual property; (17) our involvement in time-consuming and costly litigation; (18) the impact of competitive pressures; (19) the challenges in integrating and achieving expected results from acquired businesses, including the acquisition of Sualab; (20) potential impairment charges with respect to our investments or for acquired intangible assets or goodwill; (21) exposure to additional tax liabilities; and (22) potential disruptions to our business due to restructuring activities and the failure of such activities to generate the anticipated cost savings; and the other risks detailed in Cognex reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2020. You should not place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Cognex disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of such statements.

Nachrichten zu Cognex Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cognex News
RSS Feed
Cognex zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cognex Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.04.2019Cognex HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
15.02.2019Cognex BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.02.2019Cognex BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
13.12.2018Cognex BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
30.10.2018Cognex BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.02.2019Cognex BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.02.2019Cognex BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
13.12.2018Cognex BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
30.10.2018Cognex BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.10.2018Cognex BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
30.04.2019Cognex HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
15.03.2017Cognex HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
14.06.2016Cognex HoldCanaccord Adams
11.05.2016Cognex Mkt PerformFBR Capital
11.11.2015Cognex Mkt PerformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cognex Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cognex News

18.11.20Is Cognex Stock a Buy?
Weitere Cognex News
Werbung

Trading-News

ESG-ETFs: Ist Nachhaltigkeit ein Rendite-Killer?
DZ BANK - Neue Rekorde voraus - Was bringt das Anlagejahr 2021?
Barrick Gold und Freeport McMoRan: Bei diesen Rohstoffwerten sollten Antizykliker aufhorchen
EuropeFX: Drei wichtige Indikatoren - RSI, Bollinger Bänder und Stochastik
Vontobel: Neue Produkte auf Bitcoin
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Finanzprofis für das Alter vorsorgen
Financial Fact: Anleihenmärkte dürften 2021 enttäuschen.
Top-Performance mit Wasserstoff-Aktien erzielen (Werbung)
Schwellenländer: Krise als Chance
Aktive oder Passive Anlagestrategie: Selber wählen und jederzeit kostenlos wechseln - Allvest Powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Cognex-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cognex Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Schnell und unbürokratisch  Wann kommt die Novemberhilfe?
Als Mikrobiologe habe ich da in der Tat Bauchschmerzen
Was ein No-Deal für die Börsen bedeuten würde
170 Prozent Plus  so sind Sie beim Bitcoin-Boom dabei
Das sind die besten Deals am 7. Dezember

News von

iShares MSCI EM Asia ETF: Die größte Freihandelszone der Welt - deshalb lohnen sich Asia-Investments
Symrise-Aktie: Da liegt was in der Luft - Aromenhersteller wittert neues Geschäft
DAX im Minus: Corona- und Brexit-Sorgen setzen Europas Börsen zu
Industriemetalle: Glühendes Interesse - Warum die Preise weiter steigen dürften
Technologie: Startklar für die Zukunft - für diese Aktien geht es bald nach oben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- CureVac will Zulassung in EU und Lateinamerika -- AstraZeneca und Pfizer beantragen Zulassung in Indien -- Zalando, Lufthansa, Brexit im Fokus

Verhandlungen über Verkauf von TikTok gehen in den USA wohl nach Fristende weiter. Scholz zu Libra: "Ein Wolf im Schafspelz bleibt ein Wolf". Hapag-Lloyd Cruises plant 2021 wieder mit all ihren vier Schiffen. RWE treibt Pläne für Wasserstoff-Geschäfte voran. EU-Kommission stellt wohl am 15. Dezember Vorgaben für Internet-Riesen vor. VW-Chef Diess rechnet mit marktreifen Roboterautos ab 2025.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kanzleramtsminister Helge Braun will keine Sonderrechte für Menschen, die gegen Corona geimpft wurden. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen