10.12.2019 22:05
Cohu Introduces LiDAR Optical Test and Inspection Solution

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced the introduction of a new complete solution for the test and inspection of LiDAR (light detection and ranging) devices.

According to a Yole Développement March 2019 report, the LiDAR market is expected to grow at a 29% CAGR to $6 billion by 2024, driven by automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with applications in lane assist and emergency braking in semi- and fully-autonomous vehicles. Cohus integrated solution on the NY32W platform was initially developed for the global market and technology leader in automotive lighting to bring new LiDAR laser transmitters to market. The innovative contactor architecture optimizes signal performance in extreme use conditions, ensuring products are tested to specification and accelerating time to volume production.

"Our NY32W is a fully automatic optical testing, visual inspection and die sorting solution, replacing in-house semi-automatic engineering lab equipment, said Chris Bohrson, senior vice president and general manager of Cohus Test Handler Group. "This innovative solution provides customers with the stringent quality required for the automotive industry, while delivering higher productivity, repeatability and lower cost.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release and accompanying materials may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected growth of the LiDAR market and design wins, and any other statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "may, "will, "should, "would, "expect, "anticipate, "plan, "likely, "believe, "estimate, "project, "intend, or other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks associated with acquisitions; inventory, goodwill and other asset write-downs; our ability to convert new products into production on a timely basis and to support product development and meet customer delivery and acceptance requirements for new products; our reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and suppliers; failure to obtain customer acceptance resulting in the inability to recognize revenue and accounts receivable collection problems; revenue recognition impacts due to ASC 606; market demand and adoption of our new products; customer orders may be canceled or delayed; any design wins may or may not result in actual sales; the concentration of our revenues from a limited number of customers; intense competition in the semiconductor equipment industry; our reliance on patents and intellectual property; compliance with U.S. export regulations (including restrictions regarding certain Chinese companies and ongoing U.S.-China trade war); impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and ongoing tax examinations; geopolitical issues and trade wars; ERP system implementation issues; the seasonal, volatile and unpredictable nature of capital expenditures by semiconductor manufacturers and the late 2018 and 2019 weakened demand in this market; ongoing weakness in Greater China market; and rapid technological change. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in Cohus filings with the SEC, including the most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other filings made by Cohu with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, Cohu does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

