finanzen.net
+++ Börsenspiel Trader: Bereiten Sie sich auf die Realität am Aktienmarkt vor und gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar I-PACE. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden! +++-w-
31.08.2020 22:27

Cohu Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter Ending September 26, 2020

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today provided a business update and an upward revision to its fiscal third quarter 2020 guidance:

  • Cohu expects a net neutral to positive impact from the newly introduced U.S. export restrictions to Huawei and expanded list of affiliated companies, as market share and demand is expected to shift to other customers.
  • Order forecast has improved through third quarter with continued positive customer momentum in mobility and strong demand for Cohus RF testers.
  • Cohu now expects third quarter revenue at the high-end of guidance at approximately $146 million.
  • The company commenced reduction of the term loan B debt associated with the financing of the Xcerra acquisition in October 2018, recently reducing such debt by $17.3 million.

Luis Müller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cohu, commented, "We are encouraged by our customers acceptance and ramp of our RF test solutions, and this drives our increased optimism about near-term business conditions.

About Cohu:

Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release and accompanying materials may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected impact from the newly introduced U.S. export restrictions to Huawei and expanded list of affiliated companies, expected market share and demand shift, order forecast improvements and positive customer momentum in mobility and strong demand for Cohus RF testers, increased third quarter revenue forecast to the high-end of guidance at approximately $146 million, ramp of RF test solutions, increased optimism about near-term business conditions, and any other statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may, "will, "should, "would, "expect, "anticipate, "plan, "likely, "believe, "estimate, "project, "intend, and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected, and is continuing to adversely affect, our business, financial condition and results of operations, and COVID-19 could re-surge at any time and our business could be abruptly impacted again to an even greater extent; Other significant risks associated with the Xcerra acquisition, integration and synergies including the failure to achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition, and mandatory ongoing impairment evaluation of goodwill and other intangibles whereby Cohu could be required to write off some or all of this goodwill and other intangibles; Continued availability of capital and financing and additional rating agency downgrade actions, and limited market access given our high debt levels; Our Credit Agreement contains various representations and negative covenants that limit our business flexibility; Changes to or replacement of LIBOR may adversely affect interest rates; Adverse investor reaction to the recently suspended cash dividend; Other risks associated with acquisitions; inventory, goodwill and other asset write-downs; Our ability to convert new products into production on a timely basis and to support product development and meet customer delivery and acceptance requirements for new products; Lost productivity, project delays and internal control risks due to ongoing employee "work from home programs; Our reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and suppliers; Failure to obtain customer acceptance resulting in the inability to recognize revenue and accounts receivable collection problems; Market demand and adoption of our new products; Customer orders may be canceled or delayed; Design-wins may or may not result in future orders or sales; The concentration of our revenues from a limited number of customers; Intense competition in the semiconductor equipment industry; Our reliance on patents and intellectual property; Compliance with U.S. export regulations; Impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and ongoing tax examinations; Geopolitical issues, trade wars and Huawei/HiSilicon export restrictions (including new restrictions effective in May and August 2020); Retention of key staff; Other health epidemics or natural disasters; ERP system implementation issues particularly as Cohu recently launched a new ERP system in first quarter 2020 and plans a broader rollout in 2020; The seasonal, volatile and unpredictable nature of capital expenditures by semiconductor manufacturers particularly in light of weakened demand in 2019 followed by the COVID-19 global pandemic in 2020; and Rapid technological change.

These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in Cohus filings with the SEC, including the most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other filings made by Cohu with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, Cohu does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Cohu Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cohu News
RSS Feed
Cohu zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cohu Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.03.2019Cohu BuyB. Riley FBR
16.02.2018Cohu BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
03.11.2017Cohu BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
18.09.2017Cohu BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.07.2017Cohu BuyDougherty & Company LLC
13.03.2019Cohu BuyB. Riley FBR
16.02.2018Cohu BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
03.11.2017Cohu BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
18.09.2017Cohu BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.07.2017Cohu BuyDougherty & Company LLC
10.07.2015Cohu HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
20.10.2011Cohu holdNeedham & Company, LLC
06.02.2006Update Cohu Inc.: HoldNeedham & Co
04.02.2005Update Cohu Inc.: Sector PerformCIBC World Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cohu Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cohu News

31.07.20Cohu gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
19.08.20 How Cohu (COHU) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry
Weitere Cohu News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jacob Hetzel (Scalable Capital): Nachhaltige ETFs und Gold - was Anleger im Börsensommer bewegt
DZ BANK - Geld verdienen mit Saisonalitäten - wo liegen die größten Chancen?
Amazon ordert bei Daimler
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Kursgewinne möglich
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Volkswagen, Deutsche Telekom
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Tech-Aktien - die Community-Lieblinge
Die Angst vor dem Markt
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Cohu-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Cohu Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
So sparen Sie mit Ihrem Homeoffice richtig Steuern
Reich werden mit den sieben Megatrends des Jahrzehnts
Mieten oder kaufen? Die Antwort ist klarer als gedacht
Apple und Tesla fürchten nicht mal den Gratisaktien-Fluch

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Konjunkturdaten weisen Börsen den Weg in den Herbst
Was die Berenberg-Analysten vom Wasserstoff-Megatrend sowie von Nel ASA und Powercell halten
Nel Asa-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum der Weg nach oben steinig ist
Tech-Stars von Morgen: Amazon und Apple kennt jeder - Das sind die zehn kommenden Überflieger
Technologiebranche: Die neuen Versorger - was Anleger wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street uneins -- DAX schließt unter 13.000 Punkten -- ADO Properties verdient mehr -- Philips rudert bei Jahresausblick zurück -- Adler Real Estate, Tesla, Apple, AT&T, Wirecard im Fokus

TUI-Chef Joussen hält Kapitalerhöhung nach Corona-Krise für denkbar. Uniper sucht verbindlich Kunden für sein LNG-Terminal. GRENKE gibt gut 140.000 Aktien für Aktiendividende aus. Warren Buffett kauft sich mit Milliarden in japanische Firmen ein. Veolia will Engie Anteil von knapp 30 Prozent an Suez abkaufen. Credit Suisse beantragt in Spanien offenbar Vollbankenlizenz. Nestlé will US-Firma Aimmune Therapeutics übernehmen. Siemens Energy kündigt Abbau von Kapazitäten an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
Wall Street uneins -- DAX schließt unter 13.000 Punkten -- ADO Properties verdient mehr -- Philips rudert bei Jahresausblick zurück -- Adler Real Estate, Tesla, Apple, AT&T, Wirecard im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:35 Uhr
August 2020: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Aktie im Fokus
22:52 Uhr
Für diese 15 Aktien ist Mark Hulbert weiterhin optimistisch - unter einer Bedingung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Wirecard AG747206
XiaomiA2JNY1
BayerBAY001
TUITUAG00
CureVacA2P71U
Varta AGA0TGJ5