Cohu to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit on July 10

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that company management will participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019, being held July 10, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at www.cohu.com.

About the 11th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is an accredited investor and publishing research analyst event that is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration.

The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. The last day for registration is July 5, 2019.

