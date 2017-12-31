Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject "Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of Shares Sought

On March 16, 2018, Colgate-Palmolive Company ("Colgate) received
notification from Baker Mills LLC ("Baker Mills) that it had increased
the number of shares subject to Baker Millss "mini-tender offer to
purchase shares of outstanding common stock of Colgate from 45,000
shares to 100,000 shares, representing approximately 0.0114% of the
Companys outstanding common stock as of January 31, 2018. Baker Millss
offer price of $57.00 continues to represent a significant discount from
the current market price of Colgates common stock approximately 18%
less than the $69.27 and $69.62 closing prices per share of Colgates
common stock on March 2, 2018 and on March 16, 2018, the last trading
day before the mini-tender offer commenced and the day on which Colgate
received notification of the increase in the number of shares sought,
respectively.
Colgate does not endorse Baker Millss mini-tender offer and continues
to recommend that Colgate stockholders do not tender their shares in
response to the offer because the offer is at a price below the current
market price for Colgates shares. Colgate also continues to recommend
that any stockholders who have tendered shares to Baker Mills withdraw
those shares by providing the written notice described in the offering
documentation before the expiration of the offer, which is currently
scheduled for 5:00pm New York time on April 4, 2018.
Colgate is not associated with Baker Mills, its mini-tender offer or the
offer documentation.
Colgate urges stockholders to obtain current market quotes for their
shares, to review the conditions to Baker Millss mini-tender offer, to
consult with their brokers or financial advisors and to exercise caution
with respect to Baker Millss mini-tender offer.
Baker Mills has made similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for shares
of other public companies. Mini-tender offers are designed to seek less
than five percent of a companys outstanding shares, thereby avoiding
many investor protections including the disclosure and procedural
requirements applicable to most bids under United States securities
laws. As a result, mini-tender offers do not provide investors with the
same level of protections as provided by larger tender offers under
United States securities laws. The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC) has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers
noting that "some bidders make mini-tender offers at below-market
prices, hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors
do not compare the offer price to the current market price. The SEC
also published investor tips regarding these offers on its website at: http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.
Colgate encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market
participants, to review the SECs letter regarding broker-dealer
mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosures at www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm
and NASDs Notice to Members 99-53, issued July 1999, regarding guidance
to members forwarding mini-tender offers to their customers, which can
be found at www.finra.org/web/groups/industry/@ip/@reg/@notice/documents/notices/p004221.pdf.
Colgate requests that a copy of this press release be included with all
distributions of materials relating to Baker Millss mini-tender offer
for shares of Colgate common stock.
