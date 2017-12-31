Collins Bus Announces Full Production for New Low-Floor School Bus

REV Group (NYSE:REVG), a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty
vehicle brands and a leading provider of aftermarket parts and services,
has entered full production of its new low-floor school bus from the
Collins Bus brand.
Collins Bus low floor school bus utilizes a ramp rather than an electrical lift, providing increased accessibility for students.
The Collins Bus low-floor school bus is an industry-first product
offering, initially launched in July 2017. Based on positive response
and market demand, Collins Bus has moved forward with full-scale
production of the innovative low-floor product. Collins unique
low-floor design delivers unparalleled benefits with respect to safety
and equal accessibility changing the landscape and culture of
transporting students with disabilities and special needs.
The Collins low floor design empowers students to board the school bus
on their own, through the same door as all other students at the front
of the bus. Rather than utilizing a mechanical lift, the low floor
design employs a durable and easy to operate ramp. The bus driver can
deploy the low-profile ramp in seconds and when not in use, the ramp is
hidden in the floor of the bus.
In addition to benefits for students, the ramp on the Collins low-floor
bus eliminates inefficiencies and mechanical issues associated with
standard lifts. The ramp is fast, quiet and durable certified to a
weight of 1,000 pounds. It can be electronically operated from the
driver compartment or manually deployed.
"The response to the Collins low-floor bus product has been incredibly
positive and truly moving, commented Matt Scheuler, General Manager of
Collins Bus, "The low-floor ramp empowers children in an essential way
its a meaningful and important product for the industry. Im incredibly
proud that were able to expand production and bring our low-floor
technology to the market.
The low-floor ramp compliments Collins legacy of innovation and safety
51 years of protecting students. The Collins Bus low-floor school bus
is available at Collins Bus dealers nationwide. To learn more about
Collins Bus visit www.collinsbus.com.
