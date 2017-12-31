Collins Bus Announces Full Production for New Low-Floor School Bus

10.08.2018 22:38
REV Group (NYSE:REVG), a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicle brands and a leading provider of aftermarket parts and services, has entered full production of its new low-floor school bus from the Collins Bus brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005430/en/

Collins Bus low floor school bus utilizes a ramp rather than an electrical lift, providing increased ...

Collins Bus low floor school bus utilizes a ramp rather than an electrical lift, providing increased accessibility for students. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Collins Bus low-floor school bus is an industry-first product offering, initially launched in July 2017. Based on positive response and market demand, Collins Bus has moved forward with full-scale production of the innovative low-floor product. Collins unique low-floor design delivers unparalleled benefits with respect to safety and equal accessibility  changing the landscape and culture of transporting students with disabilities and special needs.

The Collins low floor design empowers students to board the school bus on their own, through the same door as all other students  at the front of the bus. Rather than utilizing a mechanical lift, the low floor design employs a durable and easy to operate ramp. The bus driver can deploy the low-profile ramp in seconds and when not in use, the ramp is hidden in the floor of the bus.

In addition to benefits for students, the ramp on the Collins low-floor bus eliminates inefficiencies and mechanical issues associated with standard lifts. The ramp is fast, quiet and durable  certified to a weight of 1,000 pounds. It can be electronically operated from the driver compartment or manually deployed.

"The response to the Collins low-floor bus product has been incredibly positive and truly moving, commented Matt Scheuler, General Manager of Collins Bus, "The low-floor ramp empowers children in an essential way  its a meaningful and important product for the industry. Im incredibly proud that were able to expand production and bring our low-floor technology to the market.

The low-floor ramp compliments Collins legacy of innovation and safety  51 years of protecting students. The Collins Bus low-floor school bus is available at Collins Bus dealers nationwide. To learn more about Collins Bus visit www.collinsbus.com.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV (NYSE: REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including: essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles ("RVs) and luxury buses). Our brand portfolio consists of 30 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. Investors-REVG

