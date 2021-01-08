  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
16.02.2021 09:00

Colt harnesses ADVA FSP 3000 for quantum-secured transport in live network trial

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Colt Technology Services has successfully conducted a field trial of quantum-secured transport using its FSP 3000 platform with ConnectGuard Layer 1 encryption technology. The trial utilized quantum key distribution (QKD) to super-encrypt live data traffic, demonstrating how mission-critical services can be protected even against large-scale attacks. Conducted over Colts deployed metro network in Frankfurt, the demo shows how enterprise customers can achieve secure cloud access and robustly protect sensitive data in the long term. ADVAs partner ID Quantique also played a key role in the trial.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005179/en/

ADVAs ConnectGuard technology helps Colt showcase the future of quantum-safe networking (Photo: Business Wire)

ADVAs ConnectGuard technology helps Colt showcase the future of quantum-safe networking (Photo: Business Wire)

"With quantum computers on the horizon, its crucial to stay one step ahead of the hackers. This trial is a major step towards the next generation of cryptographic infrastructure and takes us closer to safeguarding our customers information from tomorrows threats, said Oktay Tekin, director, sales engineers, DACH, Colt Technology Services. "Businesses across the world depend on the speed, reliability and robust security of our services to operate effectively and with complete peace of mind. By conducting this trial with ADVA to harness QKD technologies, were exploring how to protect against unprecedented challenges further down the line.

Widely predicted to be vital to the future of network security, QKD offers the ultimate defense against eavesdropping attacks. Using the laws of physics to create tamper-proof encryption keys, it protects traffic from all threats, including data harvesting for future quantum hacking. Colts trial harnessed the ADVA FSP 3000, which receives quantum keys generated by ID Quantiques QKD technology. The QKD provides quantum random bit strings. These keys are used as an additional entropy source for the ADVA encryption solution, operating at line speeds of 100Gbit/s. The solution is the first commercial high-speed optical networking product to feature a dedicated interface for quantum keys based on the ETSI key delivery standard.

"Our FSP 3000 ConnectGuard encryption solution ensures maximum security as well as high capacity and low latency. In recent years, it has won a fierce reputation for protecting service provider and enterprise networks across the globe. Now, this trial of QKD-secure transport is proving how vital our technology will be even in the post-quantum era, commented Uli Schlegel, director, product line management, ADVA. "Colts trial shows that its now possible to secure high-speed connectivity over deployed operational networks against tomorrows quantum computer attacks. Its a significant milestone for Colts enterprise customers. From sensitive financial information to valuable intellectual property, their data will soon be shielded from the cybercriminals of the future.

About ADVA
ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. Were continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. Its these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to todays society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, were building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Colt
Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity - taking whats always been in its DNA to enable customers success. The Colt IQ Network connects more than 900+ data centres and over 29,000 on net buildings across Europe, Asia and North Americas largest business hubs. Colt understands todays shifting connectivity requirements and provides agile, on-demand and secure high bandwidth networking and voice solutions to ensure enterprises can thrive. Customers include data-intensive organisations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector, and because of this, its able to put its customers needs at its core. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.

Nachrichten zu ADVA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
10.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: ADVA SE gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
21.01.21
ADVA-Aktie auf Hoch seit April 2019 (dpa-afx)
21.01.21
ADVA Optical: Analyst sieht “Zeit für Käufe” - Aktie im Rallyemodus (Der Aktionär)
14.01.21
ADVA Optical: Rallyealarm - Hintergründe und Ziele! (Der Aktionär)
11.01.21
ADVA Optical: Commerzbank sieht 40 Prozent Kurspotenzial - Aktie vor Kaufsignal (Der Aktionär)
08.01.21
DAX & Co: Woche endet mit Rekorden - Impfstoff-Euphorie trägt - Infineon und Adva überragend (Der Aktionär)
08.01.21
ADVA-Aktie schießt hoch: ADVA Optical enttäuscht beim Umsatz - Ergebnismarge höher als erwartet (dpa-afx)
08.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Adva schnellen hoch - Gewinnausblick überzeugt (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADVA News
RSS Feed
ADVA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADVA SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.01.2021ADVA SE buyKepler Cheuvreux
26.10.2020ADVA SE HoldKepler Cheuvreux
10.03.2020ADVA SE HoldCommerzbank AG
17.01.2020ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.01.2021ADVA SE buyKepler Cheuvreux
26.07.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
22.02.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
17.07.2017ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.10.2020ADVA SE HoldKepler Cheuvreux
10.03.2020ADVA SE HoldCommerzbank AG
17.01.2020ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2019ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ADVA SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ADVA News

21.01.21ADVA-Aktie auf Hoch seit April 2019
10.02.21Erste Schätzungen: ADVA SE gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
21.01.21ADVA Optical: Analyst sieht “Zeit für Käufe” - Aktie im Rallyemodus
Weitere ADVA News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
So legen Sie Geld für Ihr Kind an
Vontobel: Clever kombiniert - Aktienanleihen auf Deutsche Telekom, Adidas, BMW
DAX: Doji an der Hürde
Eli Lilly mit Notfallzulassung - Impfstoff-Aktien gefragt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das Comeback der Zykliker? - Marktkommentar Februar mit Markus Koch
Der perfekte Zeitpunkt um Aktien zu kaufen
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
my-si startet: Robo Advisor für attraktive Rendite mit nachhaltiger Geldanlage und für eine bessere Welt
Welcher Investoren-Typ bin ich? - 5 Kriterien zur Selbsteinschätzung
Auch für Privatanleger
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur ADVA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

ADVA Peer Group News

08:21 UhrDiese Risiken gehen Investoren beim Kauf von Pennystocks ein
07:48 UhrAusblick: Orange gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
06:14 UhrUnited Internet: 1&1 Drillisch darf endlich loslegen
06:00 UhrEricsson chief slams Europe’s ‘non-functioning’ telecoms market
15.02.21Aktientipps von WallStreetBets: Was taugen die finanziellen Ratschläge auf Reddit?
15.02.21T-Mobile customers in Texas hit by service outage amid massive storm - CNET
15.02.21Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company. incubed IT
15.02.211&1 Drillisch-Aktie steigt kräftig: Telefonica-Angebot ebnet 1&1 Drillisch Weg zum neuen Mobilfunkanbieter
15.02.21Deutsche Telekom: Die Folgen des 1&1-Drillisch-Deals
15.02.21Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

News von

Das Ölpreis-Paradox und die geheimste Firma der Welt
Kurze Wartezeiten sind ein Plus der PKV  aber nicht das entscheidende
In sechs Schritten zum idealen Sparplan
Unsere Strategie ist schmerzhaft, aber leider notwendig
So sichern Sie sich die Rente Ihres verstorbenen Ex-Partners

News von

Vier neue deutsche Top-Aktien-Favoriten der Deutschen Bank: Kurspotenziale von bis zu 45 Prozent
Continental-Aktie: 250-Prozent-Gewinn avisiert
Zehn Hochkaräter fürs Depot: Diese Top-Nebenwerte glänzen mit erstklassigen Gewinnaussichten
TUI-Aktie: Massive Verwässerung oder sogar Pleite droht - das ist jetzt wichtig
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Citibank rät jetzt zum Kauf von Wasserstoff-Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen freundlich -- Bitcoin nähert sich wieder 50.000-Dollar-Marke -- WHO gibt COVID-19-Impfstoff von AstraZeneca Notfallzulassung -- Michelin,BHP im Fokus

Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter gehen gegen Mastercard vor. Centogene: Bedarf nach Corona-Abstrichtests bleibt bestehen. Tesla zahlt Gebühren zu spät - Linke zweifeln an Verlässlichkeit. Lufthansa-Chef erwartet keine schnelle Erholung des Luftverkehrs. Fraport-Aktie: Fraport sichert sich Konzession für Flughafen Antalya bis 2026. Neuer Amazon-Chef will AWS umkrempeln. Nächste Apple-Keynote im Frühling: Kündigt der iPhone-Hersteller bereits im März neue Produkte an?

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

An den Grenzen Deutschlands zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol gelten seit Sonntag schärfere Einreiseregeln. halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen