  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
We're back! Jetzt neu: Mini Futures auf den Ether Future erhältlich. Investieren Sie mit Vontobel in die Kryptowelt!-w-
16.08.2021 23:52

Columbia Care Expands New Jersey Footprint with New Dispensary in Deptford, Bringing Scale to South Jersey

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care or the "Company), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products in the U.S., announced it has opened its second New Jersey dispensary, located at 1692 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford. The grand opening celebration, held today, included a ribbon cutting with Mayor Paul Medany.

"Its a perfect time to expand our footprint in New Jersey with a growing medical cannabis community and the transition to adult use on the horizon, said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer. "Southern New Jersey is an underserved region with a significant medical population, so were proud to bring cannabis accessibility and a wider range of products to the area. Were incredibly grateful to Mayor Medany, the Chamber of Commerce and everyone else who has supported us throughout this process. We look forward to welcoming patients and offering a unique shopping experience to everyone who walks through our doors.

The Deptford location will complement Columbia Cares existing dispensary and 50,000-square-foot cultivation and production facility in Vineland, which completed its first harvest in July. Columbia Care is developing a third dispensary in Hamilton Township that is expected to open by the end of 2021, as well as a second cultivation and production facility in Vineland that will provide 250,000 square feet of additional canopy, manufacturing and distribution space, pending regulatory approval.

The store will initially carry products from Columbia Cares Seed & Strain brand, as well as a variety of other wholesale partner brands. More of Columbia Cares brand portfolio will be added, as will the Companys first-of-its-kind online cannabis discovery tool, Forage, in the coming weeks. Patients can view the menu and place orders online at www.gocannabist.com/deptford. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-6pm.

About Columbia Care
Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Companys current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors in Columbia Cares Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Nachrichten zu Columbia Care Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
13.08.21
Columbia Care: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.08.21
Ausblick: Columbia Care mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Columbia Care legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
19.05.21
Columbia Care: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
17.03.21
Columbia Care präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
14.03.21
Ausblick: Columbia Care gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
14.11.20
Columbia Care: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
10.11.20
Ausblick: Columbia Care legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Columbia Care News
RSS Feed
Columbia Care zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Columbia Care Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Columbia Care News

28.07.21Erste Schätzungen: Columbia Care legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
12.08.21Columbia Care Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
10.08.21Columbia Care Commences Adult Use Sales at Downtown Boston Dispensary
30.07.21Better Cannabis Stock: Columbia Care vs. Jushi Holdings
13.08.21Columbia Care: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
10.08.21Ausblick: Columbia Care mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Columbia Care News
Werbung

Trading-News

BASF und ThyssenKrupp vor bullischem Comeback?
Sma Solar wird profitabler - Aktie bleibt schwach
Vontobel: Schokolade - Die Versuchung ist groß
DZ BANK - Mit Hebel zum Erfolg! -Turbos & Co. einfach erklärt (Teil 1)
EuropeFX: ZuluTrade - der neue Alleskönner
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Vorurteile, Urteilsfähigkeit, Konsequenz und Contenance
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Webinar: "Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? - So erreichen Sie Ihr Anlageziel mit Allvest." Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
Wachsendes Ungleichgewicht
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Columbia Care-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Columbia Care Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutschlands wahre Schuldenlast
So haben Sie die Chance, Ihre Mietwohnung zu kaufen
Gold oder Bitcoin  welches ist der bessere Wertspeicher?
Aktien mit Deal-Appeal und Rekord-Dax, der immer billiger wird
Frankreich will Gebrauch von Bargeld noch weiter einschränken

News von

BioNTech-Aktie im Impfrausch: Warum in dem Papier noch einiges drinsteckt
Varta mit Kursrutsch wegen enttäuschendem Halbjahr
Börse on air: Varta-Aktie am Freitag fast minus zehn Prozent - Übersehen Anleger Innovationsschub im 2. Halbjahr?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Endlich passiert etwas
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Allianz-Umbau, Airbus, Deutsche Post und Berkshire Hathaway

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich fester -- DAX schließt tiefer -- CureVac schlägt Umsatzerwartungen -- Staat trennt sich von Lufthansa-Aktien -- BioNTech, HELLA, Bitcoin, Varta im Fokus

US-Behörde untersucht Teslas "Autopilot"-System. Sonos mit Zwischensieg bei US-Behörde in Patentstreit mit Google. T-Mobile US untersucht mutmaßlichen Diebstahl von Kundendaten. Millionendeal: HSBC plant Akquisition von Axa Singapore. AKASOL eröffnet offiziell automatisierte Fertigung. Milliardendeal: BHP erwägt Verkauf von Erdöl-Geschäft. ENCAVIS unterzeichnet ESG-Konsortialkredit.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen