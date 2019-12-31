Columbia Care Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) ("Columbia Care or the "Company) announced today that at the annual meeting ("Meeting) of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders) that was held on June 8th, 2020, all six nominees for the board of directors of the Company were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

Director Number and percentage of common shares(1) of the Company ("Shares) represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were voted FOR Number and percentage of Shares represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were WITHHELD from voting Nicholas Vita 113,007,227 (99.96%) 50,289 (0.04%) Michael Abbott 113,004,653 (99.95%) 52,863 (0.05%) Frank Savage 113,044,756 (99.99%) 12,760 (0.01%) James A.C. Kennedy 113,038,781 (99.98%) 18,735 (0.02%) Jonathan P. May 112,462,459 (99.47%) 595,057 (0.53%) Jeff Clarke 113,045,781 (99.99%) 11,735 (0.01%) Notes: (1) Assumes conversion of all proportionate voting shares into common shares.

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 jurisdictions 1 in the US and the EU. Columbia Care has completed more than 1.8 million sales transactions since inception and working in collaboration with renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers globally, continues to be a patient-centered health and wellness company setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry.

_____________

1 Includes Colorado, subject to successful completion of the acquisition of The Green Solution and W. Virginia industrial hemp cultivation license

