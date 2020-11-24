  • Suche
24.11.2020 22:30

Columbia Care Named to Crain's New York Business Fast 50 Companies

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") has been named to Crains New York Business Fast 50, their annual list of New York Citys fastest-growing companies. Columbia Care is the only cannabis retailer and cultivator to be recognized.

Crains New York Business Fast 50 highlights the areas most innovative companies and their rapid growth. The honor wraps a year when Columbia Care announced a new virtual shopping system, Virtual.Care, a national lifestyle brand, Seed & Strain, and the acquisition of The Green Solution and the pending acquisition of Project Cannabis in Colorado and California respectively.

"I am honored that Crain's has recognized Columbia Care as one of the fastest-growing companies in New York," says Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. "We have experienced unparalleled growth over the past year, which we credit to both our continued commitment to customer satisfaction and dedication to developing innovative products and services that create the best possible experience for our customers. We have seen an increasingly positive shift in cannabis sentiment, as proven by the recent waves of legalization in several states. Columbia Care will continue to expand and meet the needs of both local New Yorkers, as well as our customers across the country."

To be considered for the Fast 50, companies had to be established for a minimum four years, generate at least $10 million in 2019 revenue and have headquarters in the New York metropolitan area. Details about the Fast 50 list are available at https://www.crainsnewyork.com/awards/2020-fast-50.

About Crain's New York Business

Crain's New York Business provides news, information, analysis and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Through its daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com, its weekly coverage in print, its newsmaker forums and topical events that bring together the city's diverse business communities, Crain's New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here, and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 100 facilities1 including 76 dispensaries and 24 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with respect to its and processing licenses, which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, as well as other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2020, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

