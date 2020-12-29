  • Suche
29.12.2020

Columbia Care Opens its First Dispensary in Virginia

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care or the "Company) has announced today the opening of its first dispensary in Virginia as the only vertically integrated medical cannabis provider in the Hampton Roads/Norfolk region. This dispensary is located at 4012 Seaboard Court in Portsmouth, Virginia.

In April 2020, Columbia Care received the Virginia Board of Pharmacys approval to commence operations, and has since completed a 65,000-square-foot cultivation and manufacturing center with the dispensary located on-site.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to serve the patients of Virginia. The team has been working hard to open our Portsmouth dispensary and we are all so excited to be able to serve the Hampton Roads patient community, said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. "We are very proud to support economic growth in the region as part of our service to the community. Our dispensary and cultivation teams, as residents themselves, reflect the incredible diversity of Hampton Roads, and we are thrilled to have such strong leadership in place to establish our presence and become rooted in our community as we continue to grow together.

Lisa Smith, a caregiver who has championed access to medical cannabis treatments for patients like her daughter, noted, "We are super excited about Columbia Care opening in Portsmouth. It has been a journey for me and my daughter, but I know many others have been fighting this battle to access life-saving medications for much longer than we have. In 2013, my daughter Haleys seizures were out of control and we had no traditional medications left to try. Our neurologist indicated he would prescribe cannabis if legally allowed to do so. It was from that point of desperation to save our daughter that we joined the fight to access cannabis and educate the Virginia legislature about its health benefits. Since being prescribed cannabis, my daughters quality of life has dramatically improved, with reductions in the number of seizures and increased cognitive ability. We are truly grateful to now have a way for many more patients to have access to cannabis in Virginia and look forward to expanding what is available to patients in the coming year.

The Portsmouth dispensary will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.  4 p.m. ET. To access Columbia Cares state-licensed dispensary, patients must be deemed eligible by a certified practitioner and be registered with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. For more information on Columbia Cares Portsmouth location and current product offerings, please visit https://col-care.com/location/virginia/.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 107 facilities1 including 80 dispensaries and 27 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

1 Pro forma facilities either open or under development

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Companys current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with respect to its and processing licenses, which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, as well as other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors in Columbia Cares Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2020, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

