Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care or the "Company) is reporting preliminary revenue for the week ended March 14th, as well as preliminary year-to-date revenue for January 1  March 14, 2020.

Preliminary Results (vs. same prior year period)

Revenue for the week ended March 14, 2020 increased 156% to a weekly record $2.8 million

Year-to-date revenue through March 14, 2020 increased 131% to $23.6 million

Results include only a partial benefit of the Companys six dispensaries opened during the first quarter of FY 2020

State Level Operational Highlights (week ended March 14, 2020)

MA: record weekly revenue

OH: record weekly revenue, including single day revenue record in Dayton

CA: record weekly revenue, including single day revenue record in De Soto

DE: record weekly revenue, including single day revenue records in Rehoboth and Wilmington

PA: single day revenue records in Allentown and Wilkes-Barre

IL: record weekly revenue, including single day revenue record in Chicago

FL: record weekly revenue

MD: record weekly revenue

PR: record weekly revenue

Columbia Care Inc. is one of the largest and most experienced multi-state operators in the medical cannabis industry, with licenses in 18 jurisdictions (1,2) in the US and the EU. With over 1.6 million sales transactions since its inception, Columbia Care is a patient-centered organization setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation, working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world. The Company is committed to providing the type of education and transparency patients deserve and quality of product that clinicians expect. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Notes: (1) Includes Colorado, subject to completion of the acquisition of The Green Solution (2) Missouri subject to the successful completion of a management services agreement through which the company intends to provide consultative services

