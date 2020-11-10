  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Welchen Einfluss haben die Bundestagwahlen auf das Investitionsverhalten von Privatanlegern? +++-w-
02.09.2021 22:05

Columbia Care to Rebrand as Cannabist in Florida

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care or the "Company), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced it has received approval from the Florida Department of Healths Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) to operate as Cannabist.

Effective immediately, Columbia Cares 14 dispensary locations across the state will be renamed to Cannabist. Patients will continue to have access to the same high-quality cannabis products at their preferred dispensaries and will begin seeing retail improvements that reflect the new Cannabist brand and shopping experience.

"This approval signals the next chapter for our footprint and development in Florida, said Jesse Channon, Columbia Cares Chief Growth Officer. "Since the beginning of the year, we have introduced a number of new products, such as edibles, and patients now have more than 100 products to choose from across our 14 locations. We are grateful to the States Office of Medical Marijuana Use who supported us in this decision and look forward to building on the momentum to share the true Cannabist experience with Floridians over the coming months.

In addition to the 14 dispensary locations, Columbia Care has more than 100,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing capacity in the state, including more than 38,000 square feet of greenhouse space in Alachua that completed its first harvest in June.

Launched earlier this summer, Cannabist is Columbia Cares new retail brand that provides a higher experience built on passion, technology innovation, community commitment and product standards. Cannabist dispensaries center around making cannabis shopping approachable and straightforward, accommodating the vast range of experience levels patients may have when they walk through the doors. Technology will enable a seamless and personalized shopping experience anywhere, from in-store to at-home. In the coming months, each Cannabist location will introduce Forage, Columbia Cares proprietary online cannabis discovery tool that syncs with local dispensary menus enabling real-time product suggestions and pre-orders, and will also leverage existing solutions, such as Virtual.Care, the virtual shopping platform.

Columbia Care assets in Florida will now be reported as Cannabist in the weekly OMMU reports.

For more information, visit www.gocannabist.com/florida.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Nachrichten zu Columbia Care Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Columbia Care-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero (Anzeige)
13.08.21
Columbia Care: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.08.21
Ausblick: Columbia Care mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Columbia Care legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
19.05.21
Columbia Care: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
17.03.21
Columbia Care präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
14.03.21
Ausblick: Columbia Care gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
14.11.20
Columbia Care: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
10.11.20
Ausblick: Columbia Care legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Columbia Care News
RSS Feed
Columbia Care zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Columbia Care Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Columbia Care News

16.08.21Columbia Care Expands New Jersey Footprint with New Dispensary in Deptford. Bringing Scale to South Jersey
12.08.21Columbia Care Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
13.08.21Columbia Care: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
10.08.21Columbia Care Commences Adult Use Sales at Downtown Boston Dispensary
10.08.21Ausblick: Columbia Care mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Columbia Care News
Werbung

Trading-News

Das bedeutet die Straffung der US-Geldpolitik für den Dollar
Vontobel: Alphabet ist der beste Schüler in der Big-Tech-Klasse
Zoom wächst stark - und warnt
DZ BANK - Bären übernehmen das Ruder
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
apoAsset: IPO-Welle am Gesundheitsmarkt: Aktive Fonds können zugreifen, ETFs müssen draußen bleiben
Die Top-wikifolios im August
China - Leben unter Druck
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Columbia Care-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Columbia Care Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Flut, Erdbeben, Afghanistan  so kommt Ihr Geld wirklich bei den Richtigen an
Weit unter Null  für deutsche Sparer beginnt die Zeit der großen Verluste
Faultier-Märkte und der Mitarbeiter des Monats von Sixt und Lufthansa
Grüner Finanzminister verteidigt Meldeplattform für Steuersünder
Eingriff ins Eigentum  kommt jetzt die Pflicht zum Solardach?

News von

Börsen im Übernahmefieber: Die heißesten Kandidaten in der Übersicht
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Ausblick beflügelt Juwelier-Kette Signet
Amerikas Dividendenstars: Die zuverlässigsten Zahler
Ethereum-Konkurrenten Cardano, Solana und Terra geben Gas: Warum das so bleiben könnte
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Anleger halten vor US-Daten Füße still - Bitcoin steigt über 50.000 Dollar

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Daimler rechnet mit weniger Absatz -- Tesla Roadster erst 2023 -- Commerzbank: Digitale Beratung -- Baxter, EVOTEC, Apple im Fokus

Walmart erhöht Gehälter. Milliarden-Übernahme in Medizintechnik: Baxter will Hill-Rom kaufen. Schlappe für Telekom und Vodafone am EuGH. Lufthansa-Tochter Eurowings baut Angebot für Geschäftsreisende aus - Lockerungen für US-Reisen wohl erst zum Jahresende. Knorr-Bremse liefert Bremsausrüstung für tschechische Züge. BMW verschärft Klimaziele. EQT mit Gegenangebot für zooplus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welchen Einfluss haben die Bundestagwahlen auf das Investitionsverhalten von Privatanlegern?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen