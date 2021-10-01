  • Suche
Columbia Care to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12, 2021

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care or the "Company) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before US financial markets open on Friday, November 12, 2021. Following the release of financial results, Company management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-877-407-8914 (US Callers) or 1-201-493-6795 (international callers). A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.col-care.com/ or at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/colc/mediaframe/46646/indexl.html.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Companys website approximately 2 hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

