Columbus McKinnon Continues to Advance Board of Directors Succession Plan

McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq:CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer
and marketer of motion control products, technologies and services for
material handling, today announced its Board of Directors further
advanced its long-term succession plan with the appointment of Richard
H. Fleming as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ernest R. Verebelyi,
who was re-elected for another term at the Companys Annual Meeting on
July 23, 2018, will continue to serve as a Director and has been named
Chairman Emeritus.
Ernest R. Verebelyi, Chairman Emeritus, said, "It has been my honor to
serve Columbus McKinnon as Chairman over these last 13 years and to
participate in the Companys growth and improved performance during that
period. We have been systematically implementing the Boards long-term
succession plan to provide for continuity and to enable a composition
best suited not only for now, but also well into the future. Ricks
history with the Company and strong leadership and governance skills
enable us to advance our plan while also affording the Company stability
through change.
Richard H. Fleming, Chairman of the Board, commented, "Ernie has made
substantial contributions to the Company during his 13 years as
Chairman. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank him for his
leadership, which has been instrumental in defining the future potential
of Columbus McKinnon. We believe management has created a clear roadmap
with the Blueprint 2021 strategy to strengthen earnings power and is
executing to plan. Concurrently, the Board is driving continuous
improvement of our governance practices. In addition to the change in
chairmanship, we have brought on two new directors, appointed new Audit
and Compensation Committee chairs last year and are now rotating our
Governance Committee chair in July as well.
"Ernie and I also want to thank and congratulate Stephen Rabinowitz on
his retirement as a Columbus McKinnon Director at the Annual Meeting. He
has been a great contributor over the 14 years he has served on our
Board and we appreciate the wisdom and experience he has provided.
Mr. Verebelyi has been a member of Columbus McKinnons Board of
Directors since January 2003 and Chairman of the Board since August
2005. Mr. Fleming joined the Board in March 1999.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and
marketer of motion control products, technologies, systems and services
that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure
materials. Key products include hoists, cranes, actuators, rigging
tools, light rail work stations and digital power and motion control
systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial
applications that require the safety and quality provided by its
superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on
Columbus McKinnon is available at http://www.cmworks.com.
