Columbus McKinnon to Webcast 2019 Investor Day Presentations on June 13, 2019

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and services for material handling, today announced that it will host its 2019 Investor Day for financial analysts and institutional investors from 8:00 a.m. ET until approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in New York City.

Presentations by Mark D. Morelli, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory P. Rustowicz, Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of Columbus McKinnon’s senior leadership team will review the progress being made in Phase II of the Blueprint for Growth strategy and the demonstrated success of Simplification, Operational Effectiveness and Ramping the Growth Engine.

A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Columbus McKinnon’s website, www.cmworks.com. Please sign into the webcast approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the event start time. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company website following the event.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies, systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at http://www.cmworks.com.

