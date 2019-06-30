finanzen.net
12.08.2019 19:00
Bewerten
(0)

Comcast Advertising Appoints Joel Armijo as Chief Financial Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Comcast Advertising, the advertising arm of Comcast Cable, a division of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), today announced the appointment of Joel Armijo as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005489/en/

Joel Armijo, Chief Financial Officer, Comcast Advertising (Photo: Business Wire)

Joel Armijo, Chief Financial Officer, Comcast Advertising (Photo: Business Wire)

In this position, Armijo will lead the creation and execution of the companys financial vision, strategy and operations and work closely with Comcast Advertising leadership to drive business performance and success. He begins his new role this month and reports to Marcien Jenckes, President, Advertising, Comcast Cable.

"The job and skill set of todays CFO has changed dramatically from what it was 10, or even five, years ago. Joel brings a very well rounded background and stood out, Jenckes said. "He has helped launch and raise venture capital funding for new category entrants, built teams from scratch, led companies through major new product launches and mergers and acquisitions, and covered our industry as an equity analyst. His skill set is incredibly versatile, rich and diverse and we are excited to have him on board.

Armijo has held senior leadership, finance and strategy roles across a variety of media sectors, including OTT, pay TV, cable, media, publishing and equity research.

He joins Comcast Advertising from fuboTV, a sports centric live TV streaming service. As CFO, he helped fuboTV successfully raise and navigate consecutive rounds of venture capital funding and built out the companys accounting, finance, programming and customer service teams.

Prior to fuboTV, Armijo was the CFO of AT&Ts AdWorks (now part of Xandr). Armijo moved over from the DirecTV side, where he was vp, revenue, strategy and planning, responsible for special projects. He helped drive key company initiatives on the addressable advertising front, including the launch of D2, a joint venture with Dish Network, focused on addressable political advertising, where he also served as a member of the JVs operating committee.

Armijo joined DirecTV from Merrill Lynch, where he was an equity research analyst covering the pay TV and entertainment sectors. He also spent time on the firms equity sales and trading desk, providing industry coverage for the pay TV, entertainment, and telecom sector for Merrills institutional equity clients. He made the transition to Wall Street from Cablevision, where he was head of financial planning for the companys cable entertainment and regional sports networks and professional sports teams.

Armijo earned his MBA from UCLA and his BA in history from Wesleyan University. Early in his career, he held various finance and strategy roles in media and publishing, including at Time Warner and Time Inc.

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising, the advertising arm of Comcast Cable, is dedicated to bringing industry-leading television and video solutions to marketers. It is comprised of two primary businesses: Comcast Spotlight and FreeWheel. Comcast Spotlight, www.comcastspotlight.com, is the advertising sales division that helps put the power of cable to use for local, regional and national advertisers. FreeWheel, www.freewheel.com, offers advertising management solutions for "The New TV ecosystem and beyond, enabling its diverse client base  comprised of some of the largest agency, media and entertainment companies  to manage and maximize value from their TV and premium video media. Comcast Cable, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq:CMCSA). Visit www.comcastadvertising.com to learn more.

Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.07.19
Sky Deutschland streicht Stellen in der Zentrale (dpa-afx)
27.07.19
Comcast: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.07.19
Comcast erwirtschaftet höheren Umsatz und gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
24.07.19
Comcast zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
23.07.19
Ausblick: Comcast vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
16.05.19
Hot Stock der Wall Street: Comcast (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
Comcast wird eine unveränderte Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
23.04.19
Ausblick: Comcast mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Comcast News
RSS Feed
Comcast zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.01.2017Comcast Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
21.12.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.07.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2014Comcast HoldMaxim Group
30.10.2012Comcast neutralCredit Suisse Group
30.09.2008Comcast DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Comcast Corp. (Class A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Comcast News

18.07.19Streaming-Portal DAZN übernimmt Bundesliga-Rechte von Eurosport
29.07.19Sky Deutschland streicht Stellen in der Zentrale
26.07.19Comcast erwirtschaftet höheren Umsatz und gibt Dividende bekannt
24.07.19Comcast zahlt Dividende aus
25.07.19Verband - Deutsche zahlen vier Mrd Euro im Jahr für Fernseh-Abos
23.07.19Ausblick: Comcast vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
27.07.19Comcast: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
11.07.19Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
29.07.19Comcast-Aktie: MACD short im Comcast-Chart
18.07.19Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Weitere Comcast News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs für Kinder sparen: Kinderkonten bei Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Märkte im Krisenmodus - Jetzt Chancen bei Gold und Währungen nutzen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones testet Widerstand
Softbank mit Gewinnverdreifachung - von Alibaba profitiert
Webinar: Erfolgreich dem Robo-Hype trotzen  mit ETF-Lösungen
Daimler setzt verstärkt auf China
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Der MDAX prallt erneut ab
Vontobel: Walt Disney im Kampf mit Netflix
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Comcast-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Comcast Peer Group News

19:04 UhrAnalystin umreißt Auswirkungen für Disney-Aktie: Disney wird Netflix im Streaming-Geschäft abhängen
16:54 UhrNetflix (NFLX) Inks Deal With Game of Thrones Creators
14:27 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney. Netflix. Amazon and AT&amp;T
14:18 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney and Netflix
08:25 UhrMärkte am Morgen: DAX leicht erholt. Amgen. McDonald's. Netflix. Disney. Daimler. Bayer. Osram. Salzgitter und TLG im Fokus
04:00 UhrWhat does it take to be a Fios tech in The Big Apple?
10.08.19Netflix Needs to Kick Its Bingeing Habit
10.08.19Netflix startet 2.49 Euro-Abo: Kampfansage an Disney
10.08.19Liberty Global A öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
10.08.19Mariners Game Day: Rays visit Seattle to begin ‘Edgar Martinez Weekend’ at T-Mobile Park

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Daimler droht offenbar Diesel-Bußgeld in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief -- Talanx, ams, OSRAM, Thomas Cook, freenet, pbb im Fokus

Scout24-Aktien erklimmen neue Höhen - Investor Elliott macht Druck. TUI verkauft zwei Töchter an Beteiligungsgesellschaft. E.ON beteiligt sich an Start-up für Baustellen-Livestreams. LEONI-Aktie auf tiefstem Stand seit 2009. Salzgitter: Deutliche Gewinneinbußen verbucht.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:23 Uhr
DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Daimler droht offenbar Diesel-Bußgeld in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief -- Talanx, ams, OSRAM, Thomas Cook, freenet, pbb im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
19:03 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktie im Fokus
19:04 Uhr
Analystin umreißt Auswirkungen für Disney-Aktie: Disney wird Netflix im Streaming-Geschäft abhängen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
OSRAM AGLED400
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
LEONI AG540888
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Allianz840400