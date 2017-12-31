Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership

Comcast and Charter today announced that the two companies have formed a
50/50 operating platform partnership focused on the development and
design of backend systems that support Comcasts Xfinity Mobile and
Charters Spectrum Mobile service.
The new partnership is the result of the continuing collaboration
between Comcast and Charter in the mobile space, as each company
continues to develop their respective mobile brands, products, and
services. Through the agreement, Charter and Comcast will work together
to cost-effectively develop an efficient and scalable software platform,
and related backend systems, which will power each companys
mobile-related customer sales and support platforms, device logistics
and warehousing, and billing. The operating platform developed by the
partnership will serve as the systems interface for current and any
future MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) partners.
Danny Bowman, Chief Mobile Officer for Charter, said, "Our new
partnership will enable us to drive faster and more cost-effective
mobile product and service enhancements and provide innovative and
affordable mobile service to our customers. We are excited about the
launch of Spectrum Mobile in the coming months.
"We have built a best-in-class mobile platform for Xfinity Mobile that
is resonating with customers, said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business
Development Officer for Comcast. "By collaborating with Charter, we will
help drive operational and cost efficiencies for both companies.
The partnership will leverage elements of the operating platform that
Comcast initially developed for Xfinity Mobile, which Charter has
modified for its upcoming mobile product and service platform launch.
Charter will initially fund the joint venture to reflect certain
development costs that Comcast has already made in mobile-related
platforms and technology. Thereafter, the partners will equally fund the
operations of the partnership.
Each company will continue to maintain their own relationships with
device manufacturers. In addition, all customer-facing activities
including customer service, marketing, sales, pricing and packaging will
be handled individually by Charter and Comcast.
The partnership will be governed by a four-person board of directors,
with two directors representing each of Comcast and Charter. The
partnership will be based in Philadelphia and will utilize Comcast
employees to support the development of the platform on behalf of both
companies.
