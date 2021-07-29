Comcast is excited to announce the exclusive premiere of the docuseries, Founding in Color, arriving Thursday, September 9, 2021, on its Black Experience on Xfinity (Channel 1622), also available on X1 on demand, Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app.

Presented by Black Experience on Xfinity and Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs, Founding in Color gets to the hard truth about what it really takes to succeed as a Black and Latino entrepreneur in America today. The docuseries tells authentic and unparalleled stories that go beyond the business pitch and drive straight to the heart of personal experiences that shaped the featured founders, as people, and as business leaders.

The result is a narrative that doubles as a master class in embracing uniqueness, creating a seat at the table, and staying the course despite disheartening obstacles. The mission is to shine a brighter light on Black and Latino founders, empowering viewers to walk away more educated about the path to entrepreneurship and inspired to begin their own journeys.

The three-part series gives viewers an intimate introduction to nine Black and Latino founders changing the game in varied tech and entertainment sectors. Renato Carregha, Shanel Fields, India Hayes, Danielle Johnson, Jasmine Jones, Michael Maponga, Trish Miller, Max Tuchman, and Karlos Walkes get candid about the challenges they face and share how theyve had to dig deep to navigate race, identity, familial complexities, and a global pandemic to survive as entrepreneurs.

"We're thrilled to bring this very important and highly unique perspective on underrepresented founders in America today to the Black Experience on Xfinity channel and our Latino destination on X1, furthering our company-wide mission of investing in and showcasing authentic Black and Latino stories and culture," said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services. "We launched this channel to help facilitate the discovery of stories like Founding in Color while also providing a platform for emerging Black content creators."

"Founding in Color is a true passion project for LIFT Labs that started with a desire to shine a brighter light on Black and Latino founders in our portfolio and network  and inspire the next generation of founders  especially at the height of the pandemic," said Danielle Cohn, Vice President, Startup Engagement, Head of LIFT Labs, Comcast NBCUniversal. "Our marketing team, Jeanette Pierce and Aize Asowata, developed the concept and worked with impactful creators who helped turned their idea into an impactful and vital series we're now proud to share with the world on X1."

Founding in Color was created and developed with REVOLT, a leading Black-owned independent content platform, and directed by Torrance Hampton of G|FACTOR FILMS, a multicultural strategy and brand storytelling collective featuring a host of talented creatives including producers, directors, cinematographers, and more. Both are Black-owned, entrepreneur-based companies that Comcast NBCUniversal has teamed up with to help tell the stories of these Black and Latino founders.

The Black Experience on Xfinity is a first-of-its-kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news, and more. It features high-quality content from many of Xfinity's existing network partners at no additional cost while investing millions of dollars in fostering and showcasing emerging Black content creators. The channel is the only one of its kind endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the world's largest group of Black film critics that gives annual awards for excellence in film and television. Available at home on Xfinity X1 on demand, Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app, the Black Experience on Xfinity will entertain, educate and uplift, featuring Black actors, writers, producers and directors. At home, Xfinity subscribers can visit channel 1622 or simply say "Black Experience" into the Voice Remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling.

Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs is a comprehensive program that provides startup know-how and access to founders who influence the future of connectivity, media, and entertainment. To help entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses, LIFT Labs offers programming, mentorship, and educational resources developed to support startups. LIFT Labs also leans into the power of storytelling to amplify the voices and experiences of all founders.

Visit www.foundingincolor.com to learn more about Founding in Color, premiering September 9, 2021 on the Black Experience on Xfinity, which is free for subscribers. The second and third episodes of the three-part series will debut on September 16 and September 23 respectively.

Learn more about the Black Experience on Xfinity and other Black programming available on X1, Flex, and the Xfinity Stream app.

Additional information on the founders featured in Founding in Color:

RENATO CARREGHA is the founder and CEO of Tegger, is a digital solution that collects and cross-checks precise consumer information for digital advertising. It recognizes the role of sites and users in the online data value chain and rewards them for participating. Renato is an alum of Comcast NBCUniversals The FARM Accelerator.

Tegger | Mexico City, Mexico and New Haven, CT

SHANEL FIELDS is the founder and CEO of MD Ally. The company enables an innovative EMS-provider collaboration that optimizes community-based medical services, establishes strong patient-provider relationships, and ensures patients great clinical and financial outcomes. Shanel is part of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs network.

MD Ally | Newark, NJ

INDIA HAYES is the founder of the compassionate tech hub Mini City. This smart tech for the homeless unlocks legal forms of identification for the homeless and homeless care providers. India is an alum of Comcast NBCUniversals The FARM Accelerator.

Mini City | Atlanta, GA

DANIELLE JOHNSON is the founder and CEO of Spark FM Online Radio, a digital radio platform that empowers and amplifies the underserved voices of the community. Danielle is a prior Comcast RISE recipient.

Spark FM Online Radio | Boston, MA

JASMINE JONES is the founder and CEO of Cherry Blossom Intimates. The company uses 3D printing technology to offer breast cancer survivors completely customizable, fully insurance billable breast prosthetics for a state-of-the-art fit. Jasmine is an alum of Comcast NBCUniversals The FARM Accelerator.

Cherry Blossom Intimates | Washington, DC

MICHAEL MAPONGA is the founder and CEO of AfroLandTV, an online streaming service featuring the worlds largest collection of Pan-African films and TV shows for free. Michael is a Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, alum.

Afroland TV | Dallas, TX

TRISH MILLER is the founder and CEO of The William Pleshette Company & Aneswim, which designs advanced hair protection solutions for swimmers. The "Ane brand hair cap addresses the long-standing problem of a lack of diversity among swimming participants. Trish is an alum of Comcast NBCUniversals SportsTech Accelerator.

Aneswim | Atlanta, GA

MAXEME (MAX) TUCHMAN is the CEO and Co-Founder of Caribu, the leading interactive, educational family entertainment platform that lets children ages 0-13 have virtual playdates with family and friends when they cant physically be together. Max is part of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs network.

Caribu | Miami, FL

KARLOS WALKES is the CEO of XiQ, a non-automotive vehicle and machine security and informatics technology company. Their patented smart device, the "FleetQi" is a digital key that replaces the conventional key ignition while enabling connectivity, asset data, and user engagement. Karlos is an alum of Comcast NBCUniversals SportsTech Accelerator.

XiQ | Atlanta, GA

