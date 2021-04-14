Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream

Comcast today announced plans to deliver an unparalleled Olympic viewing experience to all its Xfinity customers on X1, Flex and the Xfinity Stream app. As the nation prepares for one of the most anticipated Olympic Games in recent history, Comcast is rolling out new features on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Stream and, for the first time, Xfinity Flex, to bring the most compelling Olympic stories to more customers, in more ways than ever before.

"For years, X1 has set the bar as the most innovative and technologically-advanced Olympics viewing experience. This year, new features make navigating the Games even easier and more personalized, taking the Olympics experience to a new level, said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable. "And now with Flex, we have the opportunity to leverage some of the best features of X1, like our voice remote and aggregated guide, to introduce the Olympics and all its passion, exhilaration and glory to even more Xfinity customers.

"Comcasts work elevating the Olympics viewing experience has set a new industry standard for how we bring consumers the live events they care about deeply, said Mac Budill, President, Networks Distribution, NBCUniversal. "We know these capabilities mean more engagement, personalization and time spent with arguably the most anticipated sporting event of our lifetime.

Tokyo Olympics on Flex

On Xfinity Flex, Comcast will offer streamers a robust X1-like Olympics destination that brings all the Olympics-related programming available to stream on the platform into one integrated experience easily accessible by saying "Olympics into the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Anchoring the destination will be all of Peacocks live and on-demand programming thats offered at no extra cost to all Flex customers, including six themed channels; four live-studio shows; live coverage of gymnastics, track & field and the US Mens Basketball Team, hundreds of short-form highlights and trending news clips; and several original docuseries and documentaries. Peacocks programming will be seamlessly curated alongside other Olympic-related programming from streaming services such as YouTube, HBO Max, Prime Video and more.

Flex customers wanting to experience more of the Games can quickly and easily upgrade to Xfinity TV via the Stream app so they can access NBCs live coverage, including the Opening Ceremony and nightly Primetime Show, Telemundo and special access to Olympic Channel and Universo directly on their Flex device.

Tokyo Olympics on X1 and Stream

X1 will once again offer Xfinity TV customers the premiere Olympics viewing experience, offering aggregated, curated and personalized access to all 7,000 hours of NBCUniversals live, on demand, and streaming coverage of the Games  all in one place  on the TV and across mobile devices with the Xfinity Stream app.

Saying "Olympics into the Xfinity Voice Remote will take customers to the Olympics destination, while special voice commands for athletes, sports, teams and featured nations will allow customers to get to their favorite Olympics content quickly. The X1 destination will feature:

The first-ever fully-personalized experience across devices. With X1s new personalization capabilities, customers can choose their favorite sports in just a few clicks to customize their Olympics destination, making it easier to find the live coverage they care about most alongside highlights of each chosen sport curated into their own personalized playlist. Any favorited sports will carry over to the Xfinity Stream app, so customers will see the same personalized experience when accessing the Games on the go.

With X1s new personalization capabilities, customers can choose their favorite sports in just a few clicks to customize their Olympics destination, making it easier to find the live coverage they care about most alongside highlights of each chosen sport curated into their own personalized playlist. Any favorited sports will carry over to the Xfinity Stream app, so customers will see the same personalized experience when accessing the Games on the go. Notifications for must-see moments . Customers will also have the option to receive notifications for their favorite sports and get live tune-in alerts for major moments and quick links to trending highlights directly on their TV and/or mobile device.

Customers will also have the option to receive notifications for their favorite sports and get live tune-in alerts for major moments and quick links to trending highlights directly on their TV and/or mobile device. 100 editorially-curated playlists. Curated and updated in real-time by Xfinity sports editors with trending videos and breaking news, each playlist enables customers to lean in to choose the highlights they want to see or lean back and watch the stories of the Games unfold. The editors will create dedicated playlists for each Olympic sport, unique playlists for 30+ of the most-popular athletes, and more than a dozen themed playlists, such as "Gold Medal Moments, "Best of Team USA, "Record-Breakers, "Epic Celebrations and more.

Curated and updated in real-time by Xfinity sports editors with trending videos and breaking news, each playlist enables customers to lean in to choose the highlights they want to see or lean back and watch the stories of the Games unfold. The editors will create dedicated playlists for each Olympic sport, unique playlists for 30+ of the most-popular athletes, and more than a dozen themed playlists, such as "Gold Medal Moments, "Best of Team USA, "Record-Breakers, "Epic Celebrations and more. Live coverage in 4K HDR. For the first time ever, the Olympics will be shown available live in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and X1 will offer customers full access. And for the first time, X1 customers with compatible devices will be able to experience all HDR coverage in Dolby Vision HDR. Live coverage will be available in most markets and include every night of the NBC primetime show, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, along with popular sports like gymnastics, track & field, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, and tennis.

For the first time ever, the Olympics will be shown available live in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and X1 will offer customers full access. And for the first time, X1 customers with compatible devices will be able to experience all HDR coverage in Dolby Vision HDR. Live coverage will be available in most markets and include every night of the NBC primetime show, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, along with popular sports like gymnastics, track & field, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, and tennis. Sport, Athlete, and Nation pages . Every sport, top athlete and major nation will have their own voice-enabled X1 destination, blending live, on demand and short form programming so that customers can stay up to date on the sports, personalities and teams they care about most. Each page will be refreshed and updated daily and showcase programming thats airing now, upcoming coverage, and the best highlights and replays.

Every sport, top athlete and major nation will have their own voice-enabled X1 destination, blending live, on demand and short form programming so that customers can stay up to date on the sports, personalities and teams they care about most. Each page will be refreshed and updated daily and showcase programming thats airing now, upcoming coverage, and the best highlights and replays. Spanish-language coverage and specialized experience. X1 and Stream will bring NBCUniversals 300 hours of Spanish-language coverage to customers at home or on the go, and special in-language voice commands, such as "Olimpiadas, "natacion and "medallero, will help customers navigate the Games in Spanish.

X1 and Stream will bring NBCUniversals 300 hours of Spanish-language coverage to customers at home or on the go, and special in-language voice commands, such as "Olimpiadas, "natacion and "medallero, will help customers navigate the Games in Spanish. Audio Description enabled for key Olympic moments. Audio description will be enabled on the Olympics primetime show and Opening and Closing ceremonies (including the 4K version) so visually impaired customers can enjoy the excitement of the Games with their friends and family.

