16.09.2019 15:30
 Comcast Business ActiveCore? Platform Enhances Digital Experience; Providing Enterprises Greater Network Control, Flexibility and Peace of Mind

Comcast Business today announced new enhancements to the digital experience of the Comcast Business ActiveCore? software defined networking (SDN) platform that give enterprise users the flexibility to monitor their networks across multiple locations, branch offices or data centers anywhere, on any device or even, with the sound of their voice.

The ActiveCore SDN platform now allows enterprises to take advantage of voice-enabled technologies to request and receive real-time network updates using any Amazon Alexa-enabled device. With simple voice commands, such as "Alexa, open ActiveCore" or "Alexa, ask ActiveCore, how my network is doing, customers are provided insights into what is happening across their entire network, including sites that are up or down. Users can gain further visibility into their network by checking the status of sites by zip code, state, city and site address.

Additionally, the ActiveCore platform includes an enhanced user experience that was designed from customer feedback with simplicity and productivity in mind. The updated MyAccount portal provides users with easier access to account information, adding simplicity and efficiency to the overall user experience. Additionally, reimagined content styles and design patterns offer clear messaging with an enhanced aesthetic to streamline access to essential network information.

"As organizations progress along their digital transformation journeys, they need a network  and a way to manage it  that propels them into the digital, work-from-anywhere era, said Bob Victor, senior vice president, product management, Comcast Business. "With new enhancements to the ActiveCore SDN user experience  including the new Alexa functionality  were marrying the familiar, intuitive tools our users are accustomed to in their personal lives with Gig speed connectivity, giving them more visibility and control of their network performance than ever before.

Enterprises will now have additional new and enhanced features, including:

  • Enhanced Navigation and Mobility: Enhanced navigation allows users to view site usage and performance data more easily. Service managers gain greater transparency into the sites they oversee with updated mobile and desktop applications, allowing them to manage networks and receive push, text and email alerts from a variety of devices and locations.
  • Enhanced User Interface: At-a-glance color coding lets users quickly and proactively identify and resolve issues when their network is in an impaired state and requires action.
  • Business Intelligence and Analytics: Business intelligence and analytics provide actionable insights about the health of an enterprises network, including utilization, performance and site-to-site analyses using the ActiveCore online portal.

For more information about the Comcast Business ActiveCore platform, visit: https://business.comcast.com/sdn

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nations largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.01.2017Comcast Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
21.12.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.07.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2014Comcast HoldMaxim Group
30.10.2012Comcast neutralCredit Suisse Group
30.09.2008Comcast DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

