Comcast Business and Choice Hotels International Partner on New Brand Standard for High-Speed Internet Access (HSIA)

Comcast Business today announced that it has entered into a three-year
agreement with Choice Hotels to offer its Hospitality Solutions to their
franchise operators nationwide. The partnership expands upon an existing
relationship to deliver Ethernet services as a part of Choice Hotels
strategic initiative to install high-speed Internet access (HSIA) at its
franchised hotel properties nationwide.
"We view Comcast Business as a strategic, consultative partner with
their finger on the pulse of the industry, said Rick Summa, vice
president of partner services at Choice Hotels International. "Their
insights and expertise help shape and enhance our new standards;
allowing us to ensure we have the necessary speeds to satisfy our guests
connectivity needs now and well into the future.
With hotel guests streaming video, downloading large files and running a
myriad of bandwidth intensive applications, the HSIA standard meets the
demand for increased bandwidth, greater network capacity, reliability
and performance for Choice Hotels. With high-speed Internet solutions
from Comcast Business, Choice Hotels is building a platform for growth
and innovation across the brand to both satisfy guest expectations and
deploy an increasing array of back-end, cloud-based operational systems.
The strength and reach of the Comcast Business network, along with a
broad portfolio of services and enterprise support team, make it
uniquely suited to meet the needs of the hotel brand.
"Our partnership with Choice Hotels is an example of how Comcast
Business is committed to enhancing and revolutionizing the hospitality
industry, said Purazar Gowadia, vice president enterprise business at
Comcast Business. "Choice Hotels is among the leading hospitality brands
implementing proactive standards for connectivity based on the trend of
rising guest expectations.
In 2014, Comcast Business was selected by Choice Hotels International as
a qualified vendor for data, video and voice services. Over the past
year, Comcast Business has provided Ethernet solutions in support of the
HSIA standard for symmetrical fiber-optic bandwidth, as well as network
monitoring, reporting and 24/7 guest and hotel support. This latest
announcement extends the qualified vendor agreement and allows Comcast
Business to deliver technology solutions that help Choice Hotels attract
guests to their properties and improve the guest experience.
