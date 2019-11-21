Comcast Business Wins Two Enterprise Application of the Year Awards at MEF 2019

Comcast Business today announced it was honored with two Enterprise Application of the Year awards across the Finance and Sports & Entertainment categories from the Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF). The recognition highlights the companys technology innovation and first-class service with the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union and the Kraft Group.

The 2019 MEF Awards program recognizes service, application, technology, and professional excellence in delivering innovative solutions that are optimized for the digital economy. Now in its 14th year, the prestigious Awards program is focused on emerging dynamic network services powered by Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO), Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN), and Ethernet technologies.

"Were honored to continue to be recognized as a leader by the MEF. These recognitions are a testament of our companys mission to help businesses across America flourish with exceptional solutions and a secure gig-speed network, said Bob Victor, Senior Vice President, Comcast Business. "With Comcast Business solutions, customers across a variety of industries are not only able to grow their businesses, but theyre better able to meet the future needs of their clients, even as technology and customer expectations continue to change.

Enterprise Application of the Year: Finance  Philadelphia Federal Credit Union

Comcast Business was recognized with the Enterprise Application of the Year award in the Finance category for its work with the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union (PFCU). PFCU partnered with Comcast Business to transform its network infrastructure. They provisioned SD-WAN across all of their sites, replacing their legacy MPLS network completely to allow for greater network visibility and control. With immediate bandwidth relief and new management capabilities, PFCU now has the ability to address critical functions at faster speeds, positioning themselves to focus on strategic priorities and better meet the needs of future customers.

Enterprise Application of the Year: Sports & Entertainment  The Kraft Group

Comcast Business was recognized with the Enterprise Application of the Year award in the Sports & Entertainment category for its work with the Kraft Group. Having the right technology to provide reliable connectivity is an essential aspect of the fan experience. Outside of simply making sure theres enough bandwidth for fans to use their personal devices as freely as they do at home, its of equal importance to ensure a stadium has reliable connectivity so staff members and content creators are able to better connect fans to the team. The Kraft Group, the holding company of the Kraft familys many businesses, including the New England Patriots, relies on Comcast Business to power Internet access for the organizations employees and host the New England Patriots digital infrastructure which routinely posts and uploads multiple large video files each day. Comcast Business also provides video service on more than 1,000 other HDTVs throughout the complex. As a result, strong bandwidth, data flow, and increased connectivity provides the framework and backbone for future connected offerings at the stadium.

"MEF is pleased to congratulate this years award winners for their outstanding work in driving industry transformation, said Nan Chen, President, MEF. "We appreciate the dedication of the teams at so many companies who are committed to developing and delivering service and technology solutions with compelling and lasting value for customers. The companies recognized in the MEF Awards program are true industry leaders.

Judges for the 2019 MEF Awards included senior analysts from ATLANTIC-ACM, AvidThink, DellOro, Frost & Sullivan, Ovum, and Vertical Systems Group, along with independent judges. Winners were honored on Tuesday, November 19 during the annual MEF Awards Dinner Gala in Los Angeles.

