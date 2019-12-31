finanzen.net
03.06.2020 19:00

Comcast Corporation Names Mitch Rose Executive Vice President and Head of Its Washington, D.C. Office

Comcast Corporation announced today that it has named Mitch Rose as Executive Vice President, Federal Government Affairs. Mr. Rose will succeed Kathy Zachem in leading Comcast NBCUniversals Washington, D.C. office, and will continue to oversee the companys advocacy before Congress and the Administration. Ms. Zachem is retiring after a 13-year career at Comcast leading the federal regulatory, and state and local government affairs teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005729/en/

Mitch Rose, Comcast Corporation (Source: Comcast)

Mitch Rose, Comcast Corporation (Source: Comcast)

In this role, Mr. Rose will oversee Comcasts legislative, public policy and regulatory teams. He will report to Tom Reid, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, whose corporate responsibilities include Comcasts legal, government, regulatory and political affairs. Ms. Zachem will transition out of her daily responsibilities effective June 30th but will remain with the company through the end of the year, serving as an Advisor to Mr. Reid.

"Our continued expansion of Mitchs responsibilities is a true reflection of his many years of experience and success in all aspects of government and political affairs, said Mr. Reid. "I have worked closely with Mitch on a daily basis since joining Comcast and have been impressed not only by his advocacy and political skills, but also by his sound judgment and dedication to the company. I look forward to our continued partnership.

On Ms. Zachems retirement, Mr. Reid stated, "Kathy is one of the leading advocates in our field and she was a critical force in building a strong and highly-regarded government affairs team in Washington and throughout the states. That team reflects Kathys renowned personal qualities of integrity, intellect and industry. She led regulatory strategy through many of our significant corporate achievements including Comcasts acquisition of NBCUniversal. On a personal note, Kathy has been one of my closest partners since I joined the Company and, while I will miss her enormously, I am delighted that I will continue to enjoy her wisdom and judgment as my advisor and friend.

With a career spanning more than 35 years in D.C., Mr. Rose most recently served as Senior Vice President of Federal Government Affairs for Comcast where he oversaw the companys interactions with the United States Congress and the Administration. Prior to joining Comcast, he ran his own consulting firm and served as Vice President, Government Relations for The Walt Disney Company. Previously, Mr. Rose spent 15 years on Capitol Hill working for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Robert J. Dole and served as Chief of Staff to Senator Ted Stevens and a legislative aide for Congressman Don Young. Mr. Rose earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the Washington College of Law at American University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington in Seattle.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

