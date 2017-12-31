Comcast Corporation Prevails with Highest Offer Price in Auction for Sky plc

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) today published an announcement that
Comcast has prevailed with the highest offer price in the auction to
acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Sky plc
("Sky) with an offer price of £17.28 per Sky share (the "UK Auction
Results Announcement). This implies a value of $40.0 billion (£30.6
billion) for the fully diluted share capital of Sky. Todays
announcement ends the competitive bidding process for Sky.
Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts said: "This is a great day for
Comcast. Sky is a wonderful company with a great platform, tremendous
brand, and accomplished management team. This acquisition will allow us
to quickly, efficiently and meaningfully increase our customer base and
expand internationally. We couldnt be more excited by the opportunities
in front of us. We now encourage Sky shareholders to accept our offer,
which we look forward to completing before the end of October 2018.
Sky shareholders who are institutional investors outside the United
States interested in selling their Sky shares to Comcast should contact
BofA Merrill Lynch Corporate Broking at +44 20 7995 2794 or dg.corporate_broking_trading@baml.com.
This press release should be read in conjunction with the UK Auction
Results Announcement, which is available on Comcasts website at www.cmcsa.com/proposal-for-sky.
The acquisition is being implemented by Comcast Bidco Limited, an
indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Comcast.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology
company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.
Comcast Cable is one of the nations largest video, high-speed internet,
and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand,
and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides
wireless and security and automation services to residential customers
under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and
sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks,
television production operations, television station groups, Universal
Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com
for more information.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A
VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
Further information
This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended
to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation, or
the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe
for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of
any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed
acquisition by Comcast Bidco Limited, an indirect wholly owned
subsidiary of Comcast ("Comcast Bidco), of the entire issued and to be
issued share capital of Sky (the "Acquisition) or otherwise, nor shall
there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of Sky in any
jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The Acquisition (if
implemented pursuant to a takeover offer within the meaning of Part 28
of the Companies Act 2006) will be implemented solely pursuant to the
terms of the offer document and the accompanying form of acceptance (or
any revision of such documents), which contain the full terms and
conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to accept the
offer. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Acquisition
should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the
offer document and the form of acceptance (or any revision of such
documents). Sky shareholders are advised to read the formal
documentation in relation to the Acquisition carefully. Each Sky
shareholder is urged to consult his or her independent professional
adviser regarding the tax consequences of the Acquisition.
This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus
equivalent document.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains certain "forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
This announcement (including information incorporated by reference in
this announcement), oral statements made regarding the Acquisition, and
other information published by Comcast and/or Comcast Bidco contain
statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and
are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations
and projections of the management of Comcast about future events, and
are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause
actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or
implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking
statements contained in this announcement include statements relating to
the expected effects or synergies of the Acquisition on Comcast, Comcast
Bidco and Sky, the expected timing and scope of the Acquisition and
other statements other than historical facts. Often, but not always,
forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking words such as "plans, "expects or "does not expect,
"is expected, "is subject to, "budget, "scheduled, "estimates,
"forecasts, "intends, "anticipates or "does not anticipate, or
"believes, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that
certain actions, events or results "may, "could, "should, "would,
"might or "will be taken, occur or be achieved. Although Comcast and
Comcast Bidco believe that the expectations reflected in such
forward-looking statements are reasonable, Comcast and Comcast Bidco can
give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By
their nature, forward- looking statements involve risk and uncertainty
because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will
occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause
actual results and developments to differ materially from those
expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. In addition to
the information regarding these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and
other factors set forth in the public filings made by Sky and the public
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made by
Comcast, important risk factors that may cause such a difference
include, but are not limited to, (i) the completion of the Acquisition
on anticipated terms and timing, (ii) the ability of Sky and Comcast to
integrate the businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated
synergies or benefits, (iii) the risk that disruptions from the
Acquisition will harm Skys or Comcasts businesses, (iv) legislative,
regulatory and economic developments and (v) unpredictability and
severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of
terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities. While the list of factors
presented here is considered representative, no such list should be
considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and
uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional
obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of
such factors.
None of Comcast, Comcast Bidco, or any of their associates or directors,
officers or advisors, provides any representation, assurance or
guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any
forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur. You
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory
obligations, neither Comcast nor Comcast Bidco is under any obligation,
and Comcast and Comcast Bidco expressly disclaim any intention or
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No profit forecast or estimates
No statement in this announcement is intended as a profit forecast or
profit estimate for any period. No statement in this announcement should
be interpreted to mean that cash flow from operations, free cash flow,
earnings or earnings per share for Comcast, Comcast Bidco or Sky, as
appropriate, for the current or future financial years would necessarily
match or exceed the historical published cash flow from operations, free
cash flow, earnings or earnings per share for Comcast, Comcast Bidco or
Sky, as appropriate.
Overseas jurisdictions
The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in
jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and
therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction
other than the United Kingdom should inform themselves about, and
observe, any applicable requirements. In particular, the ability of
persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom to accept the offer,
or to execute and deliver the form of acceptance, may be affected by the
laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located. Sky
shareholders who are in any doubt regarding such matters should consult
an appropriate independent advisor in the relevant jurisdiction without
delay. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a
violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with
English law and the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "City Code)
and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would
have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance
with the laws of jurisdictions outside of England.
Unless otherwise determined by Comcast Bidco or required by the City
Code, and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the offer will not
be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a restricted
jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws of that jurisdiction
and no person may accept the offer by any use, means, instrumentality
(including, but not limited to, facsimile, e-mail or other electronic
transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of,
or of any facility of a national, state or other securities exchange of
any restricted jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do so
would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction and the
offer may not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means,
instrumentality or facilities. Accordingly, copies of this announcement
and any formal documentation relating to the Acquisition are not being,
and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded,
distributed or sent in or into or from any restricted jurisdiction or
any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of
the laws of that jurisdiction and persons receiving such documents
(including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise
forward, distribute or send them in or into or from any restricted
jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a
violation of the laws of that jurisdiction.
Further details in relation to Sky shareholders in overseas
jurisdictions are contained in the offer document.
Important information for U.S. shareholders and Sky ADR holders
Sky is a public limited company incorporated in England. The offer is
being made to Sky shareholders in the United States in compliance with
the applicable U.S. tender offer rules under the U.S. Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act), including
Regulation 14E thereunder taking into account no action relief and
exemptive relief granted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(the "SEC), and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of
English law. Accordingly, the offer is subject to disclosure and other
procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights,
the offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments that
are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer law
and practice. Skys financial information, including any included in the
offer documentation, will not have been prepared in accordance with U.S.
GAAP, or derived therefrom, and may therefore differ from, and not be
comparable with, financial information of U.S. companies.
Comcast and/or Comcast Bidco and their affiliates or brokers (acting as
agents for Comcast and/or Comcast Bidco and their affiliates, as
applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the offer,
directly or indirectly, purchase, or arrange to purchase outside the
United States, shares in Sky or any securities that are convertible
into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such shares before or during
the period in which the offer remains open for acceptance, to the extent
permitted by, and in compliance with, exemptive relief granted by the
SEC from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act and in compliance with
the City Code. As noted above, Comcast or its affiliates and brokers
intend to purchase Sky shares outside the offer from shareholders
outside the United States. These purchases may occur either in the open
market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated
prices. Information about any such purchases or arrangements to purchase
that is made public in accordance with English law and practice will be
available to all investors (including in the United States) via the
Regulatory News Service on www.londonstockexchange.com.
In relation to Comcasts intention to buy Sky shares in the market
outside the offer, Comcast and its affiliates and brokers cannot
purchase Sky shares from Sky shareholders incorporated or located in the
United States or where the Sky shares would be sold from the United
States. Any purchases will be made to the extent permitted by, and in
compliance with, the exemptive relief granted by the SEC from Rule 14e-5
under the U.S. Exchange Act and in compliance with the City Code.
The offer, if consummated, may have consequences under U.S. federal
income tax and applicable U.S. state and local, as well as non-U.S., tax
laws for Sky shareholders and Sky ADR holders. Each Sky shareholder and
Sky ADR holder is urged to consult his or her independent professional
advisor regarding the tax consequences of the offer.
It may not be possible for Sky shareholders or Sky ADR holders in the
United States to effect service of process within the United States upon
Sky or Comcast Bidco (each a company incorporated in England), or their
respective officers or directors, some or all of which may reside
outside the United States, or to enforce against any of them judgments
of the United States courts predicated upon the civil liability
provisions of the federal securities laws of the United States or other
U.S. law. It may not be possible to bring an action against Sky or
Comcast Bidco, or their respective officers or directors, in a non-U.S.
court for violations of U.S. law, including the U.S. securities laws.
There is also substantial doubt as to enforceability in the United
Kingdom in original actions, or in actions for the enforcement of
judgments of U.S. courts, based on civil liability provisions of U.S.
federal securities laws.
Disclosure requirements of the City Code
Under Rule 8.3(a) of the City Code, any person who is interested in one
percent or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree
company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other
than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer
is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position
Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later,
following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is
first identified.
An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the persons
interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any
relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any
securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a
person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30
p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement
of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 p.m.
(London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in
which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant
persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of
a securities exchange offeror prior to midnight on the day before the
deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a
Dealing Disclosure.
Under Rule 8.3(b) of the City Code, any person who is, or becomes,
interested in one percent or more of any class of relevant securities of
the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a
Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the
offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing
Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the
persons interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for,
any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any
securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have
previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person
to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m.
(London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant
dealing.
If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or
understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an
interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities
exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the
purpose of Rule 8.3.
Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company
and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the
offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert
with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).
Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose
relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures
must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover
Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk,
including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when
the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. If
you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening
Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure, you should contact the
Takeover Panels Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129.
For the purposes of this section of this announcement, "business day
means a day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for the
transaction of business.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180922005035/en/