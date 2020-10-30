  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
04.02.2021 21:33

Comcast Launches Black Experience on Xfinity Channel, Endorsed by African American Film Critics Association

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Comcast NBCUniversal is excited to announce the launch of Black Experience on Xfinity, a first-of-its kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news, and more. Curated by industry leaders, Black Experience will feature high-quality content from many of Xfinitys existing network partners, at no additional cost, while investing millions of dollars in fostering and showcasing emerging Black content creators. The channel is the only one of its kind endorsed by African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the world's largest group of Black film critics that gives annual awards for excellence in film and television.

Black Experience on Xfinity offers one-stop access to a collection of content that showcase the breadth of Black culture. Available at home on Xfinity X1 and Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app, the Black Experience on Xfinity will entertain, educate, and uplift, featuring Black actors, writers, producers, and directors. At home, Xfinity subscribers can visit channel 1622 or simply say "Black Experience into the Voice Remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling.

"The launch of Black Experience on Xfinity is a major investment in the Black creative community and one of the many ways we are leveraging the scale and reach of our platforms to amplify voices that need to be heard, said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services. "In the six months leading up to this launch, we have expanded our offering of Black programming to millions of additional Xfinity customers. The Black Experience Channel on Xfinity will allow us to further highlight our fantastic content partners, while also premiering original programming from emerging Black content creators and Black-owned production companies.

Beginning this Black History Month, Comcast will feature curated selections, including films and TV shows that have been honored by AAFCA via its Film and TV Awards Programs, known as the AAFCA Collection.

"We are so excited for this opportunity to work with Comcast to further promote diverse content to both audiences who crave it and those who may be completely unaware of it. As the largest organization of Black film critics in the world, we are in a very unique position to work with Comcast in their creation of this viewing platform. Unlike many other organizations, advocacy and community engagement is at the core of what AAFCA does so thats why this relationship with Comcast resonates so. It truly allows AAFCA to do what we do best, but on a much grander scale, said AAFCA President/CEO Gil Robertson. "In addition to presenting classic, overlooked or forgotten titles, we are super eager to endorse Comcasts giving emerging voices and NextGen content creators a boost by spotlighting their work via our AAFCA Collection on Xfinity. Because Comcast is so multifaceted in its capabilities, there are truly no limits to the content audiences will find in the AAFCA Collection or on the Black Experience on Xfinity at large.

Black Experience will uniquely blend programming from across the Xfinity content catalog, spanning networks, free and ad-supported video streaming services, streaming music providers and more. At launch, viewers will be able to choose from a selection of sample content from existing partners like TVOne, Cleo, AspireTV, REVOLT, Afro, KweliTV, The Africa Channel, BET, BET Her, Impact, Up Faith & Family and OWN, along with numerous critically acclaimed iconic classic titles such as: "Pursuit of Happyness, "Jumping the Broom, "Poetic Justice, "Two Can Play that Game, "Death at a Funeral, "Guess Who, "Blue Streak, "Lakeview Terrace and many more. Viewers can watch these movies and more now on Xfinity. Going forward, Xfinity subscribers will have access to all-new, premiere content by new and up-and-coming Black content creators, available only to Xfinity customers included with their service.

"From music and sports, to politics and social impact - the future is being actively designed by Black creators. We are excited to take part in the launch of Black Experience on Xfinity, a platform that will give the world a better understanding of the collective Black perspective, added Detavio Samuels, COO at REVOLT Media & TV.

Xfinity delivers the best entertainment to customers, including thousands of hours of diverse programming from more than 100 networks and streaming services, via its X1 and Flex devices. X1 provides the most comprehensive library of entertainment on one platform  aggregating live TV, On Demand, and popular streaming apps from a growing collection of networks and streaming services. Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends the best features of X1 to customers who prefer only a broadband experience, giving them one integrated guide to access all of their favorite streaming video and music apps, as well as a TV interface to manage their Xfinity WiFi, mobile, security and automation services  all of which is controllable with the award-winning Xfinity voice remote.

"At AspireTV, we are proud to be a network that authentically celebrates Black culture through lifestyle programming, said Melissa Ingram, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Networks and Strategy, UP Entertainment. "Since AspireTVs launch, we have used our platform to highlight up-and-coming Black voices in the community and are thrilled to further amplify those efforts through the Black Experience on Xfinity.

"Each year, Comcast Xfinity celebrates and recognizes Black History Month through the introduction of new campaigns focused on Black content and showcasing authentic Black culture, added Boyd. "Black Experience on Xfinity and its content will align with Xfinitys goals of paying homage to Black history and the community, amplifying Black voices and stories, and creating opportunities that empower the next generation of Black storytellers.

Visit xfinity.com/blackexperience to learn more about the Black Experience on Xfinity, Black History destinations and other Black programming available on X1, Flex, and the Xfinity Stream app.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organizations primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African descended talent to cinematic and television culture  from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA members are a geographically diverse cross-section of journalists, covering all genres of the cinematic arts, while representing multiple mediums  including print, TV, radio broadcast and online. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million. AAFCA is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.

Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt-ETF-Sparplan beim Renditesieger anlegen und vom ETF Boom profitieren (Anzeige)
29.01.21
Comcast steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
29.01.21
Comcast gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
26.01.21
Ausblick: Comcast stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
13.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: Comcast zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.12.20
Sky plant fiktionale Serie zur 'Ibiza'-Affäre in Österreich (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Analysten sehen bei Comcast-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
30.10.20
Comcast zahlt vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
30.10.20
Comcast legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Comcast News
RSS Feed
Comcast zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.01.2017Comcast Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
21.12.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.07.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2014Comcast HoldMaxim Group
30.10.2012Comcast neutralCredit Suisse Group
30.09.2008Comcast DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Comcast Corp. (Class A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Comcast News

26.01.21Ausblick: Comcast stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
29.01.21Comcast steigert die Dividende
18.01.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple. Mastercard. Sanofi. Comcast and Altria Group
13.01.21Erste Schätzungen: Comcast zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
29.01.21Comcast gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
26.01.21Comcast Ties Up With WWE in Peacock Streaming Deal
29.01.21What's Good for Comcast Is Good for Disney and SeaWorld
21.01.21How Comcast Changed Everything With This 1 Movie
25.01.21Comcast (CMCSA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
06.01.21Comcast appoints successor as long-term Sky boss Darroch steps down
Weitere Comcast News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Interview: Charttechnischer Ausblick 2021 mit passenden Hebelprodukten
Physische vs synthetische ETFs: Alles was Sie wissen müssen
UPS liefert satten Wachstumssprung - Aktie vor wichtigem Test
Hohe KGVs: Wie lange können die Aktienmärkte die Bewertungsniveaus noch halten?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abwartende Haltung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die neuen Formen der privaten Altersvorsorge: Wie Sie gewinnbringend für den Ruhestand vorsorgen
Kanadische Cannabis-Aktie Tilray einmal mehr auf Höhenflug
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Zahlen lügen nicht?
Financial Fact: Asiatische Indizes überzeugen mit neuen Höchstständen.
Hohe Sicherheit, attraktive Renditechancen? Jetzt Allvest entdecken.
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Comcast-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Comcast Peer Group News

16:53 UhrGraphQL: Netflix gibt sein Domain Graph Service-Framework als Open Source frei
13:40 UhrGoogle. Amazon & Co: So schneiden die US-Tech-Größen bisher in der Bilanzsaison ab
11:53 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix. Apple. Amazon and Comcast
10:00 UhrMival wechselt von Netflix zur Internationalen Filmschule Köln
03.02.21Netflix Dominates Golden Globe Nominations
03.02.21Netflix Dominates 2021 Golden Globes Nods
03.02.21Netflix once again dominates Golden Globe TV nominations
03.02.21Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominations with strong showing for British stars
03.02.21Victoria und David Beckham: Der wundersame Aufstieg der Beckhams
03.02.21So streamen Sie Netflix auf einem alten Fernseher

News von

Börsengang macht Berliner Gebrauchtwagenhändler zu Milliardären
113 Millionen Euro Gewinn  doch der Erfolg der Deutschen Bank ist trügerisch 
So erfüllen Sie sich den Traum vom Hof auf dem Land
Revolution oder Übermut? So mächtig ist die neue Generation Aktie
Der Zug der fossilen Energieträger ist stehen geblieben

News von

Bitcoin und Elon Musk: Der Tesla-Chef lässt den Kurs springen und Tradergruppen nehmen Altcoins ins Visier
Silberpreis: Am Silbermarkt ist der Teufel los
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nächste Pause spätestens bei 14.000 Punkten
DAX im Plus: Firmenbilanzen und Draghi-Comeback geben Europas Börsen Auftrieb
Alibaba-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum der Titel vor einem starken Comeback stehen könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 14.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen grün -- CureVac erlöst Kapitalerhöhung -- Merck & Co rutscht ins Minus -- Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Infineon, Bayer, AUTO1, CANCOM im Fokus

Deutsche Bank geht wegen Wirecard-Email auf größere Distanz zu AR-Mitglied. Yellen will keine übereilten Schlüsse aus Fall GameStop ziehen. BaFin fordert von Goldman Sachs Maßnahmen gegen Geldwäsche. Bayer-Konkurrent Corteva profitiert von besseren Agrarmärkten. Erstanträge auf US-Arbeitslosenhilfe fallen kräftig. VERBIO mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung im ersten Halbjahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Brauchen wir in Deutschland mehr Finanzbildung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen