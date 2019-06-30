Comcast Launches Its Most Powerful Internet Device Capable of Multi-Gigabit Speeds With WiFi 6

Today Comcast announced that its next-generation xFi Advanced Gateway,
its first device capable of delivering true multi-gigabit speeds, will
begin rolling out to customers in the coming months. Comcast, the
nations largest gigabit speed provider, now becomes one of the first
U.S. Internet Service Providers to offer a WiFi 6 Certified gateway
delivering faster speeds, ultimate capacity, lower latency and
best-in-class WiFi coverage throughout the home.
Xfinity Internet power users are connecting on average 50 devices in the
home per month and, globally, an additional 100 million smart home
devices are expected to be added to home networks by 2023 (Strategy
Analytics). The xFi Advanced Gateway is designed for
high-performance users to handle more capacity for even more smart home
devices coming online today and in the future. This gateway delivers
exceptionally lower latency for an unrivaled cloud and online gaming, 4K
video streaming, and VR and AR experiences, as these applications
increasingly become mainstream.
The gateway also provides unprecedented WiFi signal range, blanketing
the vast majority of most homes with ultra-fast speeds. Combined with
xFi pods, customers can create their own personalized mesh WiFi networks
throughout their home.
"We designed the next-generation Advanced Gateway to be the fastest,
smartest and most powerful WiFi device on the planet to continue to
deliver on our promise of bringing our customers a great broadband
experience, said Kunle Ekundare, Director of Product and Hardware
Management, Comcast. "The xFi Advanced Gateway is truly the best
Internet product weve ever built, and were thrilled to be bringing our
customers into the future with WiFi 6.
Not only is the xFi Advanced Gateway one of the best performing gateways
on the market, but it also comes with xFi a simple, digital dashboard
for Xfinity customers to control their home WiFi network. In addition to
parental control features like pausing WiFi and screen time scheduling,
xFi provides content filters that ensure younger children can only
access age-appropriate content. xFi now also comes with xFi Advanced
Security, that protects all the devices connected to a customers home
network from malware and other security threats. xFi can be accessed via
the mobile app (iOS and Android), website, or on the TV, on X1 and Flex,
with the Xfinity Voice Remote. The feature is available at no extra cost
to the more than 18 million Xfinity Internet customers who lease a
compatible xFi gateway.
The new xFi Advanced Gateway will be available in the coming months to
customers that subscribe to Xfinity Internet speed tiers of 300 Mbps or
faster.
This next generation device is packed with:
-
Four simultaneous dual-band antennas that support both 2.4 GHz and 5
GHz bands, allowing gigabits of data to move with ease.
-
A 2.5Gbps Ethernet port to support wired speeds greater than 1Gbps.
-
Bluetooth LE and Zigbee radios capable of connecting to virtually any
IoT device.
-
Switchable mid-split support between 42MHz and 85MHz to allow greater
upstream throughput.
-
The Gateway has the ability to deliver multiple streaming services
simultaneously over WiFi throughout the home.
-
The xFi Advanced Gateway has the same sleek design as the original,
but comes in white to easily blend in to most homes.
