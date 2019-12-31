finanzen.net
Warum es in der Krise, also genau jetzt, Sinn macht, einen Sparplan zu starten-w-
31.03.2020 15:46

Comcast Launches Xfinity Education Destination for Kids K-12 with Thousands of Free Resources

Comcast today announced that it has made nearly 2,000 hours of programming and thousands of free titles available to Xfinity video customers to give children and parents quick and easy access to educational programming by grade level as part of the companys comprehensive response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The collection is a joint effort with Common Sense Media, the leading source of entertainment and technology recommendations for families whose trusted age-based ratings and reviews are integrated into Xfinity on Demand. A subset of the education collection is also available on Xfinity Flex and across devices via the Xfinity Stream app and website.

"Today Xfinity is making thousands of hours of educational programming and resources available to our customers through Xfinity on Demand as we know how challenging it is for families right now who are suddenly homeschooling young children  many with both parents working, as well, said Rebecca Heap, SVP of Video & Entertainment at Comcast. "The programming selected in partnership with Common Sense Media is available in one comprehensive destination organized by grade level to make it as easy as possible for parents to find what is most relevant to their family.

Xfinity customers with X1 or Flex can say "Education or, if their voice search language is set to Spanish, "Educación, into the Xfinity Voice Remote to access content available to them by grades "K-2, "3-5, "6-8, and "9-12 and also "for all ages currently including:

  • Free programs from subscription video on demand services (SVODS) Bluprint, CuriosityStream, The Great Courses Signature Collection, Grokker Yoga Fitness, HISTORY® Vault, Kids Room and The Reading Corner.
  • Additional free adult continuing education programming from these SVODS focused on the "Mind, "Body, and "Soul spanning biographies; podcasts on a range of topics including technology and business; yoga; dance; food and cooking; fitness; wellness; ballets and operas; and gardening.
  • Educational series from networks and streaming services including Animal Planet, HISTORY®, Nick Jr., PBS KIDS, Smithsonian Channel and more.
  • Spanish language programming available from networks including CBeebies, Discovery Familia and Kids Central.
  • Firsthand interviews and historical narratives from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement, Comcasts signature commemorative programming initiative honoring the impact and legacy of the movement.

Additionally, Comcast has enlisted the guidance of Natascha Crandall, Ph.D., a psychologist and educator to program the content across English Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies based on grade appropriate guidelines aligned with the current U.S. school curriculum.

"When schools close and other community places people congregate are off limits, it can feel overwhelming for families with kids, so weve partnered with Xfinity to curate a list of educational recommendations to help kids learn and keep them engaged during their time indoors, said Ellen Pack, President of Common Sense.

Year round, Xfinity makes a safe and enjoyable kids and family entertainment experience a priority through a variety of features, including:

  • Kids Zone, which offers a safe environment for children to browse, shuffle and watch live TV, Xfinity On Demand content and DVR recordings that are appropriate for kids ages 12 and under.
  • Common Sense Media ratings and reviews, which help customers find recommendations that are right for their family.
  • Xfinity xFi, the Companys simple, digital dashboard for Xfinity customers to personalize, troubleshoot, monitor, and control their home WiFi network, offers parental control features such as pausing WiFi and bedtime mode, as well as the ability to set up 30 different screen time schedules per profile, to help families manage screen and viewing time.

Beyond free education content and resources, Comcast has undertaken a comprehensive COVID-19 response inclusive of making its low-income Internet Essentials program free for new families for the first 60 days of enrollment, opening Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country to anyone who needs them for free (including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers), pausing data plans, creating a COVID-19 news destination on X1 and Flex (in Spanish and English), and offering rolling free entertainment previews to Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

