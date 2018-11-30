finanzen.net
Comcast NBCUniversal Becomes First Corporate Sponsor of the LGBTQ Digital Archives Project With the ONE Archives Foundation

Today, the ONE Archives Foundation  the oldest active LGBTQ organization in the United States announced Comcast NBCUniversal as the first corporate sponsor to join in the development of a National LGBTQ Digital Archive Hub. Comcast NBCUniversal committed to donate $150,000 to the project that will digitize important materials that document Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) history in America, including photographs, books, letters, video clips, posters, newspaper articles, visual art, and rare historical records.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005770/en/

The materials are currently dispersed around the country in dozens of archives, libraries, and museums, and the project will make them easily accessible to researchers, the media, educational institutions, and the general public. Archival collections include memorabilia from the Stonewall Riots, widely viewed as one of the most important events leading up to the modern LGBTQ rights movement, and which is recognizing its 50th anniversary this month.

"We are honored to partner with the ONE Archives Foundation on this important project, celebrating the significant progress that the LGBTQ community has made toward equality and recognizing the work that still needs to be done, said Juan Otero, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion for Comcast Corporation. "Comcast NBCUniversal has a rich history of supporting the LGBTQ community, from creating a culture of inclusion for our employees and their allies, to showcasing groundbreaking LGBTQ content and talent.

The National LGBTQ Digital Archive is expected to launch in 2020, and the repository portal will continue to expand as new content is added and Americas LGBTQ story continues to unfold.

"The ONE Archives Foundation is thrilled to have the corporate support and endorsement of Comcast NBCUniversal for this important project, said Jennifer C. Gregg, Executive Director. "Together, we look forward to building an exciting and critical platform for LGBTQ communities nationwide.

The ONE Archives Foundation is working with the Smithsonians National Museum of American History to further develop this initiative. A National Advisory Board has been established to guide the project, consisting of representatives from LGBTQ archives, technologists, academics, activists, historians, and educators.

Comcast NBCUniversal supports the LGBTQ community all year and is celebrating Pride Month through many initiatives, including:

  • Additional free content through its LGBTQ Film & TV Collection;
  • NBC News spotlights on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots;
  • MSNBC airing a primetime, one-hour documentary, called "Rebellion! Stonewall;
  • Nightly News Films and LGBTQ news site NBC Out collaborating on a four-part digital documentary series on the pre- and post-Stonewall LGBTQ equality movement, the Stonewall riots, and modern Pride celebrations; and
  • Comcast NBCUniversal LGBTQ employees and their allies participating in Pride Parades around the country.

About ONE Archives Foundation, Inc.

The ONE Archives Foundation, Inc., based in Los Angeles, CA, is an independent 501(c)(3) dedicated to telling the accurate and authentic stories of LGBTQ people, history, and culture through public exhibitions, educational projects and trainings, and community outreach programs. For more information, please visit www.ONEArchives.org.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

