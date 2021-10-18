Comcast Rolls Out New Dialing Procedure for Voice Customers

Starting July 16, 2022, consumers will be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing the three-digit abbreviated code 988. In order for 988 to work for all callers in every state, certain area codes that still permit seven-digit local dialing must transition to 10-digit dialing (or 1+10-digit in CA and parts of IL). The table below lists the 82 area codes, across 36 states, that must transition to 10-digit local dialing. The transition may also require customer-initiated updates to safety or security equipment, so please read to the end of this communication.

As of October 24, 2021, all consumers with numbers in the area codes below must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) or 1+10-digits (1+ area code + telephone number in CA and parts of IL) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven-digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. If you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the seven-digit telephone number.

State Area Codes State Area Codes Alabama 251 Minnesota 218, 952 Alaska 907 Mississippi 662 Arizona 480, 520, 928 Missouri 314, 417, 660, 816 Arkansas 501 Montana 406 California 209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, 951 Nevada 775 Colorado 719, 970 New Hampshire 603 Delaware 302 New Jersey 856, 908 Florida 321 (Brevard County only), 352, 561, 941 New Mexico 505, 575 Georgia 478, 912 New York 516, 607, 716, 845, 914 Guam 671 North Carolina 910 Hawaii 808 Ohio 440, 513 Illinois 309, 618, 708 South Dakota 605 Indiana 219, 574 Tennessee 731, 865 Iowa 319, 515 Texas 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915, 940 Kansas 620, 785 Vermont 802 Kentucky 859 Virginia 276, 804 Louisiana 337, 504 Washington 509 Michigan 616, 810, 906, 989 Wisconsin 262, 414, 608, 920

What other changes need to be made to my equipment or other services?

Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems that currently rely on 7-digit dialing must be programmed to use 10-digit (or 1+10-digit) dialing. Many systems operate on 10-digit (or 1+10-digit) dialing by default, but some older equipment may still use seven-digits. Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment must be done during the permissive dialing period that is currently in effect and concludes on October 24, 2021 to avoid interruption of services.

Some other examples of services that may need to be re-programmed are:

life safety systems or medical monitoring devices

PBXs

fax machines

Internet dial-up numbers

fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates

speed dialers

mobile or other wireless phone contact lists

call forwarding settings

voicemail services and other similar functions

What will remain the same?

Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change

What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed

You will continue to dial 1+ the area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls

You will continue to dial a prefix (such as "9) when dialing from a multi-line telephone system (e.g., in a hotel, office building, etc.) as required

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911 (emergency services) and 711 (relay services)

If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611 or 811 are currently available in your community, continue to dial these codes with just three digits

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) even after the 988 code is in effect

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing "988 will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to reach the Lifeline until July 16, 2022. If you need more information, please visit the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) website at https://www.nationalnanpa.com/transition_to_10_digit_dialing_for_988/index.html or email NANPA at 988@somos.com, or you may visit the FCC website at https://www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline.

