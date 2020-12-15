  • Suche
15.12.2020 17:29

Comcast & WarnerMedia Bring the HBO Max App to Xfinity X1 and Flex

WarnerMedia and Comcast announced the rollout of the HBO Max app on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, providing Xfinity customers with access to HBO Maxs full portfolio of original series and programming in one integrated experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005885/en/

The HBO Max App Begins Rolling Out to Xfinity X1 and Flex Customers Today (Photo: Business Wire)

The HBO Max App Begins Rolling Out to Xfinity X1 and Flex Customers Today (Photo: Business Wire)

X1 and Flex customers will be able to access the HBO Max app over the Internet by saying "HBO Max into the Xfinity Voice Remote or, for example, by saying the name of a desired title (like, "The Flight Attendant). Xfinity customers will also be able to find the HBO Max app content library integrated throughout the X1 and Flex experience, including in current and evergreen collections such as "Best of 2020, "Kids and Family, "Black Film & TV and more.

The launch on Xfinity comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated feature film Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot debuting on HBO Max on Christmas Day  the same day it hits theaters across the country. Wonder Woman 1984 will be available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Xfinity customers on supported X1 and Flex devices.

"Since launching HBO Max, our teams have worked closely to deliver an HBO Max experience that would provide more frictionless access to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and were thrilled to debut the app today, said Jennifer Mirgorod, Head of Sales and Account Management, WarnerMedia Distribution. "Millions of Xfinity customers can now easily explore all that HBO Max has to offer with a simple voice command.

"The addition of the HBO Max app is another example of how we make it easier for customers to find their favorite live, on demand or streamed entertainment all accessible with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable. "Im incredibly proud of our teams efforts to bring the HBO Max app to X1 and Flex in time for the holidays and the anticipated premiere of Wonder Woman 1984

Xfinity delivers the best entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices and through its leading Xfinity Internet service. X1 provides the most comprehensive library of entertainment on one platform with thousands of choices  aggregating live TV, On Demand, and popular streaming apps from a growing collection of networks and streaming services. Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends the best features of X1 to customers who prefer only a broadband experience. It gives them one integrated guide to access all of their favorite streaming video and music apps, as well as a TV interface to manage their Xfinity WiFi, mobile, security and automation services  all of which is controllable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

HBO Max is WarnerMedias direct-to-consumer streaming offering, with 10,000 hours of curated premium content. HBO Max is home to best-in-class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more.

In addition to the release of Wonder Woman 1984, customers can enjoy a wide array of programming debuting on HBO Max this month, including the exclusive holiday special My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, a new Euphoria special episode starring Emmy®-winning lead actress Zendaya, Steven Soderberghs new comedy film Let Them All Talk, the third season of Summer Camp Island and four-part docuseries Heavens Gate: The Cult of Cults. Top films like The Shawshank Redemption, The Photograph, Sex and the City, Sex and the City 2, Gladiator, Meet Me in St. Louis and Demolition Man also premiere this month. January will bring the second Euphoria special episode, Search Party season four, a new season of Selena + Chef, the entire Gossip Girl library, season one of Snowpiercer, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, and King of Staten Island. Additionally, as previously announced, each film in Warner Bros. Picture Groups 2021 slate will debut on HBO Max in the U.S. concurrently with its theatrical release and will be available to stream exclusively for one month.

For more information about HBO Max, visit HBOMax.com.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. The organization also includes Xandrs suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers.

WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
13.11.2018Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
02.10.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
06.04.2018Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
27.01.2017Comcast Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
21.12.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.07.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2014Comcast HoldMaxim Group
30.10.2012Comcast neutralCredit Suisse Group
30.09.2008Comcast DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

