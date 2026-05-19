DAX24.732 +1,4%Est505.974 +2,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,8600 +1,7%Nas26.202 +1,3%Bitcoin66.593 +0,6%Euro1,1625 +0,1%Öl105,4 -5,0%Gold4.533 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 RENK RENK73 Lufthansa 823212 Micron Technology 869020 Microsoft 870747 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Commerzbank CBK100 Intel 855681
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Warten auf NVIDIA-Bilanz: DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Ölpreise sinken -- EU-Einigung: USA bekommen Zollvorteile -- BASF, CSG, Cerebras, Chip-Aktien, OHB, BYD, Siemens Energy, RENK im Fokus
Top News
Experten schlagen Alarm: Könnte der Ölmarkt schon im Juni kippen? Experten schlagen Alarm: Könnte der Ölmarkt schon im Juni kippen?
Index-Hugging entlarvt: Wo der aktive Anstrich den passiven Kern verdeckt Index-Hugging entlarvt: Wo der aktive Anstrich den passiven Kern verdeckt
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

20.05.26 17:48 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Commerzbank
37,05 EUR 0,81 EUR 2,24%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

20-May-2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Shareholders approve dividend of €1.10 per share and authorisation for further share buybacks
  • Actions of Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board ratified by Annual General Meeting

Today, the Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank approved all items on the agenda by a large majority. Shareholders paid tribute to the achievements delivered and clearly reaffirmed their support for the “Momentum 2030” strategy and the Bank’s stand-alone course. They approved the dividend proposal for the 2025 financial year of €1.10 per share (2024: €0.65) with a majority of 99.88% (agenda item 2). In total, the dividend payment amounts to around €1.2bn.

Together with two share buybacks already completed with a total volume of around €1.5bn, Commerzbank will return a total of around €2.7bn to its shareholders for the 2025 financial year. This corresponds to 100% of the net result before restructuring expenses and after deduction of AT 1 coupon payments.

For the coming years, the Bank plans to continuously increase the capital return. Commerzbank continues to rely on a combination of dividend payments and share buybacks, with the share of the dividend to grow to at least 50%. The share buybacks are subject to approval by the European Central Bank and the Finance Agency.

The Annual General Meeting approved the necessary authorisations to acquire and use its own shares (agenda items 7 and 8) – with majorities of 96.25% and of 97.79%, respectively. This means that Commerzbank has once again the opportunity to acquire its own shares up to a volume of 10% of the share capital via the stock exchange or through multilateral trading systems.

The shareholders voted on the other key items on the agenda as follows:

Ratification of the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board (agenda items 3 and 4)

The actions by the members of the Board of Managing Directors were ratified by the Annual General Meeting with a majority between 99.58% and 99.64%. The actions by the members of the Supervisory Board were ratified with a majority between 98.36% and 99.64%.

Remuneration report for the members of the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board (agenda item 6)

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration report for the 2025 financial year with a majority of 91.28%.


Further information on this year’s Annual General Meeting can be found at www.commerzbank.de/agm. Photos of the event are also available online.

 

Press contact
Erik Nebel  +49 69 9353-45712
Svea Junge  +49 69 9353-45691

Investors’ contact
Michael Desprez +49 69 9353-47705
Ute Sandner  +49 69 9353-47708

 

About Commerzbank
With its two business segments – Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers –, Commerzbank, as a full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients’ business – wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than €400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and in person at its around 400 locations across Germany. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves around 6 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management’s current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: CZB
LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
Sequence No.: 428032
EQS News ID: 2330940

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Commerzbank

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Commerzbank

DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank KaufenDZ BANK
11.05.2026Commerzbank NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.05.2026Commerzbank OutperformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026Commerzbank KaufenDZ BANK
08.05.2026Commerzbank OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.05.2026Commerzbank OverweightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026Commerzbank NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2026Commerzbank HaltenDZ BANK
18.03.2026Commerzbank Equal WeightBarclays Capital
17.03.2026Commerzbank HoldWarburg Research
16.03.2026Commerzbank Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.11.2025Commerzbank SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.2025Commerzbank VerkaufenDZ BANK
21.10.2025Commerzbank SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.08.2025Commerzbank SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.08.2025Commerzbank VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Commerzbank nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen