Community 1st Bank Earns a Record $259,906 in First Quarter 2018 or $0.23 Per Share

Community 1st Bank (OTCPink: CMYF) reported net income of $259,906 or $0.23 per share for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.11 from the same period in the prior year, which is a 115.1% increase in net income. Total assets at March 31, 2018 were $129.4 million, an increase of $15.1 million or 13.17% from March 31, 2017. This increase in assets was driven by a $11.4 million or 17.71% increase in loans, which totaled $76.1 million, up from $64.7 million as of March 31, 2017. The bank continues to manage funding costs by growing deposits which were $115.3 million at March 31, 2018 an increase of $13.4 million or 13.19% from the prior year. We continue to have exceptional credit quality with no non-performing assets or loans. Tangible book value per share increased $0.69 to $11.43 as of period end compared to $10.74 as of March 31, 2017.

"2018 has started off strong with continued organic growth throughout our community footprint! We have stuck to our founding principles of Doing the Right Thing and taking great care of our customers in this competitive market. This effort is strongly reflected by our 8 consecutive years of being 5 STAR rated by Bauer Financial, an independent, nationally recognized, bank rating agency. Our Sherman location is now open, effective March 31, 2018, as a full service branch and contributes to earnings while absorbing the continued expansion expense. Our commitment to the community has continued to be strong through our employees contributions to our community through volunteerism as reflected in the total of 462 hours of community service from our employees during the first quarter of 2018, said Dave Bobbitt, Chairman and CEO for the bank.

First Quarter Highlights:

Book value per share was $11.43, an increase of $0.18 from the prior quarter.

 Deposits grew to $115.3 million, an increase of 5.09% from $109.7 million as of December 31, 2017.

 Return on equity for the first quarter increased to 7.96% from 7.50% from the fourth quarter 2017.

 Allowance for loan losses was 1.43% of loans, up from 1.36% as of the end of the prior quarter.

 Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.42%.

 For 30 consecutive quarters, Community 1st Bank was awarded a 5-star rating, the highest available, from independent banking rating agency BauerFinancial.

Community 1st Bank remains focused on growing the bank in a safe and compliant manner while providing great service to our customers, supporting the growth of our employees and providing a good return to our shareholders.

