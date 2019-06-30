finanzen.net
Company Profile for 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Companys Celebrations Ecosystem features our all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryls Cookies®, Harry & David ®, Sharis Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolfermans Bakery?, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. We also offer top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

Company

 

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

 

 

 

 

Headquarters Address

 

1 Old Country Road

 

 

Suite 500

 

 

Carle Place, NY 11514

 

 

 

 

Main Telephone

 

5162376131

 

 

 

 

Website

 

www.1800flowersinc.com

 

 

 

 

Ticker/ISIN

 

FLWS(NASDAQ)/US68243Q1067

 

 

 

 

Type of Organization

 

Public

 

 

 

 

Industry

 

Consumer

 

 

 

 

Earnings Release Dates

 

1st Quarter: October 31, 2019

 

 

2nd Quarter: January 30, 2020

 

 

3rd Quarter: April 30, 2020

 

 

4th Quarter: August 24, 2020

 

 

 

 

Key Executives

 

CEO: Christopher McCann

 

 

CFO: William Shea

 

 

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications: Joseph Pititto

 

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

 

Contact:

 

Joseph Pititto

 

Phone:

 

5162376131

 

Email:

 

jpititto@1800flowers.com

 

 

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

 

Contact:

 

Kathleen Waugh

 

Phone:

 

5162376028

 

Email:

 

kwaugh@1800flowers.com

 

01.02.20191-800-FLOWERSCOM OutperformNoble Capital Markets
22.08.20181-800-FLOWERSCOM BuyThe Benchmark Company
02.05.20181-800-FLOWERSCOM HoldNoble Financial Group
02.05.20181-800-FLOWERSCOM BuyThe Benchmark Company
11.07.20171-800-FLOWERSCOM OutperformFBR & Co.
