Company Profile for 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Companys Celebrations Ecosystem features our all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryls Cookies®, Harry & David ®, Sharis Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolfermans Bakery?, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. We also offer top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

Company


1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.





Headquarters Address


1 Old Country Road



Suite 500



Carle Place, NY 11514





Main Telephone


5162376131





Website


www.1800flowersinc.com





Ticker/ISIN


FLWS(NASDAQ)/US68243Q1067





Type of Organization


Public





Industry


Consumer





Earnings Release Dates


1st Quarter: October 31, 2019



2nd Quarter: January 30, 2020



3rd Quarter: April 30, 2020



4th Quarter: August 24, 2020





Key Executives


CEO: Christopher McCann



CFO: William Shea



SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications: Joseph Pititto





Investor Relations




Contact:


Joseph Pititto


Phone:


5162376131


Email:


jpititto@1800flowers.com






Public Relations




Contact:


Kathleen Waugh


Phone:


5162376028


Email:


kwaugh@1800flowers.com

