Company Profile for 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Companys Celebrations Ecosystem features our all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryls Cookies®, Harry & David ®, Sharis Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolfermans Bakery?, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. We also offer top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

Company 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. Headquarters Address 1 Old Country Road Suite 500 Carle Place, NY 11514 Main Telephone 5162376131 Website www.1800flowersinc.com Ticker/ISIN FLWS(NASDAQ)/US68243Q1067 Type of Organization Public Industry Consumer Earnings Release Dates 1st Quarter: October 31, 2019 2nd Quarter: January 30, 2020 3rd Quarter: April 30, 2020 4th Quarter: August 24, 2020 Key Executives CEO: Christopher McCann CFO: William Shea SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications: Joseph Pititto Investor Relations Contact: Joseph Pititto Phone: 5162376131 Email: jpititto@1800flowers.com Public Relations Contact: Kathleen Waugh Phone: 5162376028 Email: kwaugh@1800flowers.com

