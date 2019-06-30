Company Profile for Masimo

Masimo is a global medical technology company that develops and produces
a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including
innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and
connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and
reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion
and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in
over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse
oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been
shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in
neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3
and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet
in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU
transfers, and costs.4-6 Masimo SET® is estimated
to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and
other healthcare settings around the world,7 and is the
primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the
2018-19 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.8
Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that
SpO2 accuracy on RD SET sensors during conditions of motion has been
significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater
confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a
patients physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow®
Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous
monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured
invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen
content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin
(SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi
(rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013,
Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and
Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and
expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and
third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next
Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3®
Regional Oximetry, and ISA Capnography with NomoLine®
sampling lines. Masimos family of continuous and spot-check monitoring
Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a
variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless,
wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG,
portable devices like Rad-67, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat®
Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such
as Rad-97. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are
centered around the Iris® platform, and include Iris
Gateway, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView, and
Doctella. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be
found at www.masimo.com.
Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.
ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not
available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark
Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem
Consortium.
Company:
Masimo
Headquarters Address:
52 Discovery
Irvine, CA 92618
Main Telephone:
949-297-7000
Website:
www.masimo.com
Ticker/ISIN:
MASI(NASDAQ)/US5747951003
Type of Organization: Public
Public
Industry:
Medical Devices
Key Executives:
CEO: Joe Kiani
Public Relations
|
Evan Lamb
Phone:
949-396-3376
Email:
elamb@masimo.com
Investor Relations
Contact:
Eli Kammerman
Phone:
949-297-7077
Email:
ekammerman@masimo.com
