13.07.2019
Company Profile for Masimo

Masimo is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-6 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,7 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the 2018-19 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.8 Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that SpO2 accuracy on RD SET sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patients physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimos family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG, portable devices like Rad-67, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Iris® platform, and include Iris Gateway, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView, and Doctella. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

Company: Masimo
 
Headquarters Address: 52 Discovery
Irvine, CA 92618
 
Main Telephone: 949-297-7000
 
Website:

www.masimo.com

 
Ticker/ISIN: MASI(NASDAQ)/US5747951003
 
Type of Organization: Public
 
Industry: Medical Devices
 
Key Executives: CEO: Joe Kiani
 
Public Relations
Contact: Evan Lamb
Phone: 949-396-3376
Email:

elamb@masimo.com

 
Investor Relations
Contact: Eli Kammerman
Phone: 949-297-7077
Email:

ekammerman@masimo.com

