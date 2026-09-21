21 September 2026

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc

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(the “Company”)



Completion of Share Buyback Programme

and Commencement of New Buyback Programme

The Company announces that on 18 September 2026 it completed its third £25 million share buyback programme, with the Company repurchasing a total of 18,038,193 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in its share capital (the “Ordinary Shares”) equating to 5.92% of the Company’s current issued and outstanding capital. 8,212,545 of these repurchased shares were cancelled and the remaining 9,825,648 repurchased shares are held in Treasury.

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The Company currently has 294,915,928 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), which can be used to calculate total voting rights in the Company. The total issued share capital (including treasury shares) is 304,741,576.

Further to its announcement of 8 September 2026, the Company is today commencing a new share buyback programme to purchase Ordinary Share up to a maximum consideration of £25 million (the "New Buyback Programme"). The Board of Directors considers that the current trading price of Ordinary Shares materially undervalues Funding Circle’s business and a share repurchase will improve balance sheet efficiency by returning excess capital to shareholders. The Buyback will commence immediately and is expected to conclude by no later than Q2 2027.

It is intended that any purchased Ordinary Shares will either be cancelled or held in Treasury to satisfy awards under the Company’s employee share schemes.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Deutsche Bank AG (“DB”) to manage the New Buyback Programme. DB will carry out the acquisition of Ordinary Shares (on a riskless principal basis) for subsequent repurchase by the Company.

Any purchases of Ordinary Shares under the New Buyback Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares granted by its shareholders on 21 May 2026, the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Companies Act 2006, and Chapter 9 of the Financial Conduct Authority's UK Listing Rules. The maximum number of shares which may be acquired under the Programme is 42,298,145 (being the number of shares remaining under the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's last annual general meeting held on 21 May 2026).

The Company will make further regulatory announcements to shareholders in respect of purchases of Ordinary Shares under the New Buyback Programme by no later than the end of the 7th daily market session following the date of such purchase.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Funding Circle Holdings plc ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer

Headland Consultancy

Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £18bn in credit to over 135,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.