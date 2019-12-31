Concho Resources Inc. Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) ("Concho or the "Company) today announced that it has priced an offering of a total of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the "notes). The notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.40% per annum and will be issued at 99.761% of par. The notes offering is expected to close on August 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Concho intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 4.375% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 notes).

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement, as amended, relating to the securities has been filed and became effective June 14, 2018. This press release is not intended as a notice of redemption. Any such notice will be given to holders of the 2025 notes in a manner prescribed in the indenture governing those notes.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing oil and natural gas resources. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.

