Concho Resources Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) (the "Company or "Concho) today reported financial and operating results for first-quarter 2019.

First-Quarter 2019 Highlights

Achieved record oil production of 210 MBopd, a 46% increase over first-quarter 2018 and 6% over fourth-quarter 2018.

Delivered total production of 328 MBoepd, exceeding the high end of the Companys quarterly guidance range.

Reduced per unit controllable cash costs year-over-year, with a 7% reduction in production expenses.

Raised full-year 2019 production growth outlook, while maintaining capital expenditure guidance.

Announced sale of the Oryx I oil gathering and transportation system, with expected net proceeds of approximately $300 million.

Reported a net loss of $695 million, or ($3.49) per share. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $144 million, or $0.72 per share.

Generated $755 million of adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP).

Tim Leach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are delivering exceptional performance across our portfolio as we execute on our clear strategy to drive sustained, differentiated oil growth, free cash flow and corporate returns. Results for the first quarter of 2019 reflect our focus on large-scale development, controlling costs and generating solid returns on strategic investments, as demonstrated by the Oryx sale. During the quarter, we completed several important projects ahead of schedule, driving increased production that exceeded the high end of our guidance range. Given our strong start to the year, we are raising our full-year production growth outlook while maintaining our capital expenditure guidance. Our high-quality assets and returns-driven approach position us to extend our track record of enhancing value for shareholders.

First-Quarter 2019 Summary

Production for first-quarter 2019 was 29.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), or an average of 328 thousand Boe per day (MBoepd), an increase of 44% from first-quarter 2018 and 7% from fourth-quarter 2018. Average daily oil production for first-quarter 2019 totaled 210 thousand barrels per day (MBopd), an increase of 46% from first-quarter 2018 and 6% from fourth-quarter 2018. Natural gas production for first-quarter 2019 totaled 709 million cubic feet per day (MMcfpd). First-quarter 2019 production volumes benefited from strong early production from the Companys latest large-scale projects and an increase in non-operated activity.

Conchos average realized price for oil and natural gas for first-quarter 2019, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, was $49.39 per Bbl and $2.64 per Mcf, respectively, compared with $61.29 per Bbl and $3.39 per Mcf, respectively, for first-quarter 2018.

Net loss for first-quarter 2019 was $695 million, or ($3.49) per share, compared with net income of $835 million, or $5.58 per share, for first-quarter 2018. Excluding certain non-cash and special items, first-quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $144 million, or $0.72 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $149 million, or $1.00 per share, for first-quarter 2018.

During the quarter, Concho generated adjusted EBITDAX of $755 million, compared with $570 million for first-quarter 2018.

In first-quarter 2019, cash flow from operating activities was $623 million. Before ($78) million in working capital changes, operating cash flow (non-GAAP) was $701 million.

Costs incurred for exploration and development activities for first-quarter 2019 totaled $926 million, exceeding the Companys quarterly guidance primarily due to an increase in non-operated capital activity of approximately $40 million.

Operations Update

During first-quarter 2019, Concho averaged 33 rigs, compared to 34 rigs in fourth-quarter 2018. The Company is currently running 29 rigs, including 20 rigs in the Delaware Basin and nine rigs in the Midland Basin. Additionally, the Company is currently utilizing eight completion crews. See the table under "Operational Activity below for detailed information about the Companys drilling and completion activity by operating area for first-quarter 2019.

In the Delaware Basin, excluding the New Mexico Shelf, Concho added 23 wells with at least 60 days of production as of the end of first-quarter 2019. The average 30-day and 60-day peak rates for these wells were 1,817 Boepd (73% oil) and 1,647 Boepd (72% oil), respectively. These wells were drilled to an average lateral length of 9,125 feet.

In the Midland Basin, Concho added 27 wells with at least 60 days of production as of the end of first-quarter 2019. The average 30-day and 60-day peak rates for these wells were 986 Boepd (86% oil) and 879 Boepd (85% oil), respectively. These wells were drilled to an average lateral length of 10,379 feet.

Concho continues to advance large-scale development across its high-quality asset base. This approach to development accelerates innovation and captures efficiencies to optimize resource recovery and overall project economics. The Company successfully started production on nine projects during first-quarter 2019, including the Dominator, Eider and Jack projects in the Delaware Basin as well as the Mabee project in the Midland Basin. Concho completed these projects on time or ahead of schedule.

Strategic Midstream Investments Enhance Asset Value and Returns

During first-quarter 2019, Concho announced that Oryx Southern Delaware Holdings, LLC ("Oryx), the owner of the Oryx I oil gathering and transportation system, entered into an agreement to sell Oryx I. Concho owns a 23.75% equity interest in Oryx and expects to receive approximately $300 million at closing after repayment of Oryxs outstanding borrowings. In February 2018, Concho received a $157 million distribution related to a recapitalization of Oryx. The sale proceeds from Oryx combined with the earlier distribution total approximately $457 million, representing a 10-times multiple on invested capital of approximately $45 million since December 2015.

Importantly, the transaction is not expected to impact oil price realizations or transportation costs as Conchos existing gathering agreement remains unchanged. Transaction closing is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2019, subject to customary terms and conditions, with sale proceeds expected to be used to repay borrowings outstanding on Conchos credit facility. As of March 31, 2019, Concho had $615 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit facility.

Following quarter end, Concho announced a joint venture with Frontier Midstream Solutions IV, LLC to construct the Beta Crude Connector (BCC) oil gathering, transportation and storage system in the Northern Midland Basin. BCC will consist of an approximately 100-mile gathering system and 250,000 barrels of crude oil storage facilities. The pipeline system will have initial capacity to deliver 150,000 barrels per day of crude oil to multiple delivery points, access local refineries and connect to several long-haul pipelines. Following an open season in April 2019, construction will commence, targeting initial flows in mid-2019. BCC will enhance the value of the Companys high-quality footprint in the Midland Basin with a reliable, cost-efficient gathering and transportation solution.

Outlook

Second-quarter 2019 production is expected to be 316 MBoepd to 322 MBoepd. The Company increased full-year 2019 total production growth guidance to 23% to 27%, reflecting first-quarter 2019 outperformance and strong execution of a disciplined capital program. Additionally, the Company increased full-year 2019 oil production growth guidance to 27% to 31%.

Commodity Derivatives Update

The Companys commodity derivatives strategy is intended to manage its exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Please see the table under "Derivatives Information below for detailed information about Conchos current derivatives positions.

Concho Resources Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited

March 31, December 31, (in millions, except share and per share amounts) 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ - $ - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts: Oil and natural gas 530 466 Joint operations and other 413 365 Inventory 34 35 Derivative instruments 1 484 Prepaid costs and other 49 59 Total current assets 1,027 1,409 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method 32,559 31,706 Accumulated depletion and depreciation (10,138 ) (9,701 ) Total oil and natural gas properties, net 22,421 22,005 Other property and equipment, net 350 308 Total property and equipment, net 22,771 22,313 Deferred loan costs, net 9 10 Goodwill 2,229 2,224 Intangible assets, net 18 19 Noncurrent derivative instruments 2 211 Other assets 112 108 Total assets $ 26,168 $ 26,294 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 61 $ 50 Bank overdrafts 105 159 Revenue payable 258 253 Accrued drilling costs 605 574 Derivative instruments 292 - Other current liabilities 339 320 Total current liabilities 1,660 1,356 Long-term debt 4,567 4,194 Deferred income taxes 1,612 1,808 Noncurrent derivative instruments 75 - Asset retirement obligations and other long-term liabilities 195 168 Stockholders equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized; 201,755,333 and 201,288,884 shares issued at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 14,797 14,773 Retained earnings 3,406 4,126 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,155,813 and 1,031,655 shares at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (144 ) (131 ) Total stockholders equity 18,059 18,768 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 26,168 $ 26,294

Concho Resources Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Operating revenues: Oil sales $ 935 $ 793 Natural gas sales 169 154 Total operating revenues 1,104 947 Operating costs and expenses: Oil and natural gas production 174 130 Production and ad valorem taxes 86 70 Gathering, processing and transportation 26 11 Exploration and abandonments 47 18 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 465 317 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 3 2 General and administrative (including non-cash stock-based compensation of $24 and $17 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively) 91 65 Loss on derivatives 1,059 35 Gain on disposition of assets, net (1 ) (723 ) Transaction costs - 7 Total operating costs and expenses 1,950 (68 ) Income (loss) from operations (846 ) 1,015 Other income (expense): Interest expense (47 ) (30 ) Other, net 4 104 Total other income (expense) (43 ) 74 Income (loss) before income taxes (889 ) 1,089 Income tax (expense) benefit 194 (254 ) Net income (loss) $ (695 ) $ 835 Earnings per share: Basic net income (loss) $ (3.49 ) $ 5.60 Diluted net income (loss) $ (3.49 ) $ 5.58

Concho Resources Inc. Earnings per Share Unaudited

The Company uses the two-class method of calculating earnings per share because certain of the Companys unvested share-based awards qualify as participating securities.

The Companys basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is computed as (i) net income (loss) as reported, (ii) less participating basic earnings (iii) divided by weighted average basic common shares outstanding. The Companys diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is computed as (i) basic earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders, (ii) plus reallocation of participating earnings (iii) divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

The following table reconciles the Companys earnings (loss) from operations and earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders to the basic and diluted earnings (loss) used to determine the Companys earnings per share amounts for the periods indicated under the two-class method:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 Net income (loss) as reported $ (695 ) $ 835 Participating basic earnings (a) - (6 ) Basic earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders (695 ) 829 Reallocation of participating earnings - - Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (695 ) $ 829 (a) Unvested restricted stock awards represent participating securities because they participate in nonforfeitable dividends or distributions with the common equity holders of the Company. Participating earnings represent the distributed and undistributed earnings of the Company attributable to the participating securities. Unvested restricted stock awards do not participate in undistributed net losses as they are not contractually obligated to do so.

The following table is a reconciliation of the basic weighted average common shares outstanding to diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 199,148 147,925 Dilutive performance units - 537 Diluted 199,148 148,462

Concho Resources Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (695 ) $ 835 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 465 317 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 3 2 Exploration and abandonments 38 10 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 24 17 Deferred income taxes (194 ) 254 Gain on disposition of assets, net (1 ) (723 ) Loss on derivatives 1,059 35 Net settlements paid on derivatives - (112 ) Other 2 (96 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable (111 ) (81 ) Prepaid costs and other 9 (2 ) Inventory - 3 Accounts payable 11 (12 ) Revenue payable 8 2 Other current liabilities 5 39 Net cash provided by operating activities 623 488 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (885 ) (474 ) Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (5 ) (13 ) Additions to property, equipment and other assets (15 ) (6 ) Proceeds from the disposition of assets 5 255 Direct transaction costs for disposition of assets (2 ) (3 ) Distribution from equity method investment - 148 Net cash used in investing activities (902 ) (93 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under credit facility 1,112 662 Payments on credit facility (739 ) (984 ) Payment of common stock dividends (25 ) - Purchases of treasury stock (13 ) (29 ) Decrease in bank overdrafts (54 ) (44 ) Other (2 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 279 (395 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents - - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period - - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ - $ -

Concho Resources Inc. Summary Production and Price Data Unaudited

The following table sets forth summary information concerning production and operating data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 Production and operating data: Net production volumes: Oil (MBbl) 18,936 12,939 Natural gas (MMcf) 63,769 45,448 Total (MBoe) 29,564 20,514 Average daily production volumes: Oil (Bbl) 210,400 143,767 Natural gas (Mcf) 708,544 504,978 Total (Boe) 328,491 227,930 Average prices per unit: Oil, without derivatives (Bbl) $ 49.39 $ 61.29 Oil, with derivatives (Bbl) (a) $ 49.56 $ 52.59 Natural gas, without derivatives (Mcf) $ 2.64 $ 3.39 Natural gas, with derivatives (Mcf) (a) $ 2.59 $ 3.41 Total, without derivatives (Boe) $ 37.33 $ 46.17 Total, with derivatives (Boe) (a) $ 37.34 $ 40.71 Operating costs and expenses per Boe: (b) Oil and natural gas production $ 5.87 $ 6.33 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 2.92 $ 3.40 Gathering, processing and transportation $ 0.88 $ 0.53 Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 15.74 $ 15.43 General and administrative $ 3.08 $ 3.31 (a) Includes the effect of net cash receipts from (payments on) derivatives: Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 Net cash receipts from (payments on) derivatives: Oil derivatives $ 3 $ (113 ) Natural gas derivatives (3 ) 1 Total $ - $ (112 ) The presentation of average prices with derivatives is a result of including the net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives that are presented in our statements of cash flows. This presentation of average prices with derivatives is a means by which to reflect the actual cash performance of our commodity derivatives for the respective periods and presents oil and natural gas prices with derivatives in a manner consistent with the presentation generally used by the investment community. (b) Per Boe amounts calculated using dollars and volumes rounded to thousands.

Concho Resources Inc. Operational Activity Unaudited

The tables below provide a summary of operational activity for first-quarter 2019:

Total Activity (Gross):

Number of Wells

Drilled Number of Wells

Completed Number of Wells

Put on Production Delaware Basin 104 47 75 Midland Basin 43 55 60 Total 147 102 135

Total Activity (Gross Operated):

Number of Wells

Drilled Number of Wells

Completed Number of Wells

Put on Production Delaware Basin 51 32 54 Midland Basin 36 45 42 Total 87 77 96

Concho Resources Inc. Costs Incurred Unaudited

The table below provides the costs incurred for oil and natural gas producing activities for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 Property acquisition costs: Proved $ - $ - Unproved 4 13 Exploration 462 243 Development 464 207 Total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties $ 930 $ 463

Concho Resources Inc. Derivatives Information Unaudited

The table below provides data associated with the Companys derivatives at April 30, 2019, for the periods indicated:

2019 Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total 2020 2021 Oil Price Swaps: (a) Volume (Bbl) 16,819,750 14,829,000 12,513,000 44,161,750 39,340,000 13,137,000 Price per Bbl $ 57.21 $ 57.06 $ 56.65 $ 57.00 $ 57.21 $ 55.33 Oil Costless Collars: (a) Volume (Bbl) 1,213,250 1,135,000 1,058,000 3,406,250 - - Ceiling price per Bbl $ 64.00 $ 63.47 $ 62.95 $ 63.50 $ - $ - Floor price per Bbl $ 56.06 $ 55.74 $ 55.43 $ 55.76 $ - $ - Oil Basis Swaps: (b) Volume (Bbl) 11,965,500 12,742,000 16,053,000 40,760,500 44,537,000 10,585,000 Price per Bbl $ (3.03 ) $ (2.80 ) $ (2.19 ) $ (2.63 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 0.54 Natural Gas Swaps: (c) Volume (MMBtu) 17,241,387 17,298,537 17,209,535 51,749,459 24,703,000 - Price per MMBtu $ 2.87 $ 2.87 $ 2.87 $ 2.87 $ 2.70 $ - (a) The oil derivative contracts are settled based on the New York Mercantile Exchange ("NYMEX)  West Texas Intermediate ("WTI) calendar-month average futures price. (b) The basis differential price is between Midland  WTI and Cushing  WTI. The majority of these contracts are settled on a calendar-month basis, while certain contracts assumed in connection with the RSP acquisition are settled on a trading-month basis. (c) The natural gas derivative contracts are settled based on the NYMEX  Henry Hub last trading day futures price.

Concho Resources Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with the United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the Company believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results, the results of its peers and of prior periods. In addition, the Company believes these measures are used by analysts and others in the valuation, rating and investment recommendations of companies within the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. See the reconciliations throughout this release of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share

The Companys presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share represent earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share determined under GAAP without regard to certain non-cash and unusual items. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of its operating results on a recurring, comparable basis from period to period. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for earnings (loss) or diluted earnings (loss) per share as determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) to adjusted net income, both in total and on a per diluted share basis, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Net income (loss) - as reported $ (695 ) $ 835 Adjustments for certain non-cash and unusual items: Loss on derivatives 1,059 35 Net cash payments on derivatives - (112 ) Leasehold abandonments 30 10 Gain on disposition of assets and other (1 ) (719 ) Gain on equity method investment distribution - (103 ) Tax impact (247 ) 205 Changes in deferred taxes and other estimates (2 ) (2 ) Adjusted net income $ 144 $ 149 Earnings (loss) per diluted share - as reported $ (3.49 ) $ 5.58 Adjustments for certain non-cash and unusual items per diluted share: Loss on derivatives 5.31 0.23 Net cash payments on derivatives - (0.75 ) Leasehold abandonments 0.16 0.07 Gain on disposition of assets and other (0.01 ) (4.80 ) Gain on equity method investment distribution - (0.69 ) Tax impact (1.24 ) 1.37 Changes in deferred taxes and other estimates (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.72 $ 1.00 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 0.72 $ 1.00 Diluted earnings $ 0.72 $ 1.00

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss), plus (1) exploration and abandonments, (2) depreciation, depletion and amortization, (3) accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations, (4) non-cash stock-based compensation, (5) loss on derivatives, (6) net cash payments on derivatives, (7) gain on disposition of assets, net, (8) interest expense, (9) gain on equity method investment distribution and (10) income tax expense (benefit). Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The Companys adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand the Companys operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a companys financial performance, such as a companys cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Companys management team and by other users of the Companys consolidated financial statements. For example, adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess the Companys operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure, and to assess the financial performance of the Companys assets and the Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (695 ) $ 835 Exploration and abandonments 47 18 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 465 317 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 3 2 Non-cash stock-based compensation 24 17 Loss on derivatives 1,059 35 Net cash payments on derivatives - (112 ) Gain on disposition of assets, net (1 ) (723 ) Interest expense 47 30 Gain on equity method investment distribution - (103 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (194 ) 254 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 755 $ 570

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow (OCF) Before Working Capital Changes

The Company provides OCF before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. OCF before working capital changes represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes OCF before working capital changes provides an estimate of the cash generated from all operating activities, prior to investments in or liquidations of operating assets and liabilities, and therefore, may indicate trends in operating performance and may call out significant changes in the generation of cash through operating activities. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of operating performance.

The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities to OCF before working capital changes:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 623 $ 488 Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 111 81 Prepaid costs and other (9 ) 2 Inventory - (3 ) Accounts payable (11 ) 12 Revenue payable (8 ) (2 ) Other current liabilities (5 ) (39 ) Total working capital changes 78 51 Operating cash flow before working capital changes $ 701 $ 539

