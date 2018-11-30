Concho Resources Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) (the "Company or "Concho)
today reported financial and operating results for first-quarter 2019.
First-Quarter 2019 Highlights
-
Achieved record oil production of 210 MBopd, a 46% increase over
first-quarter 2018 and 6% over fourth-quarter 2018.
-
Delivered total production of 328 MBoepd, exceeding the high end of
the Companys quarterly guidance range.
-
Reduced per unit controllable cash costs year-over-year, with a 7%
reduction in production expenses.
-
Raised full-year 2019 production growth outlook, while maintaining
capital expenditure guidance.
-
Announced sale of the Oryx I oil gathering and transportation system,
with expected net proceeds of approximately $300 million.
-
Reported a net loss of $695 million, or ($3.49) per share. Adjusted
net income (non-GAAP) totaled $144 million, or $0.72 per share.
-
Generated $755 million of adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP).
See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for descriptions of
the above non-GAAP measures as well as a reconciliation of these
measures to the associated GAAP (as defined herein) measure.
Tim Leach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are
delivering exceptional performance across our portfolio as we execute on
our clear strategy to drive sustained, differentiated oil growth, free
cash flow and corporate returns. Results for the first quarter of 2019
reflect our focus on large-scale development, controlling costs and
generating solid returns on strategic investments, as demonstrated by
the Oryx sale. During the quarter, we completed several important
projects ahead of schedule, driving increased production that exceeded
the high end of our guidance range. Given our strong start to the year,
we are raising our full-year production growth outlook while maintaining
our capital expenditure guidance. Our high-quality assets and
returns-driven approach position us to extend our track record of
enhancing value for shareholders.
First-Quarter 2019 Summary
Production for first-quarter 2019 was 29.6 million barrels of oil
equivalent (MMBoe), or an average of 328 thousand Boe per day (MBoepd),
an increase of 44% from first-quarter 2018 and 7% from fourth-quarter
2018. Average daily oil production for first-quarter 2019 totaled 210
thousand barrels per day (MBopd), an increase of 46% from first-quarter
2018 and 6% from fourth-quarter 2018. Natural gas production for
first-quarter 2019 totaled 709 million cubic feet per day (MMcfpd).
First-quarter 2019 production volumes benefited from strong early
production from the Companys latest large-scale projects and an
increase in non-operated activity.
Conchos average realized price for oil and natural gas for
first-quarter 2019, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, was
$49.39 per Bbl and $2.64 per Mcf, respectively, compared with $61.29 per
Bbl and $3.39 per Mcf, respectively, for first-quarter 2018.
Net loss for first-quarter 2019 was $695 million, or ($3.49) per share,
compared with net income of $835 million, or $5.58 per share, for
first-quarter 2018. Excluding certain non-cash and special items,
first-quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $144 million, or $0.72 per
share, compared with adjusted net income of $149 million, or $1.00 per
share, for first-quarter 2018.
During the quarter, Concho generated adjusted EBITDAX of $755 million,
compared with $570 million for first-quarter 2018.
In first-quarter 2019, cash flow from operating activities was $623
million. Before ($78) million in working capital changes, operating cash
flow (non-GAAP) was $701 million.
Costs incurred for exploration and development activities for
first-quarter 2019 totaled $926 million, exceeding the Companys
quarterly guidance primarily due to an increase in non-operated capital
activity of approximately $40 million.
Operations Update
During first-quarter 2019, Concho averaged 33 rigs, compared to 34 rigs
in fourth-quarter 2018. The Company is currently running 29 rigs,
including 20 rigs in the Delaware Basin and nine rigs in the Midland
Basin. Additionally, the Company is currently utilizing eight completion
crews. See the table under "Operational Activity below for detailed
information about the Companys drilling and completion activity by
operating area for first-quarter 2019.
In the Delaware Basin, excluding the New Mexico Shelf, Concho added 23
wells with at least 60 days of production as of the end of first-quarter
2019. The average 30-day and 60-day peak rates for these wells were
1,817 Boepd (73% oil) and 1,647 Boepd (72% oil), respectively. These
wells were drilled to an average lateral length of 9,125 feet.
In the Midland Basin, Concho added 27 wells with at least 60 days of
production as of the end of first-quarter 2019. The average 30-day and
60-day peak rates for these wells were 986 Boepd (86% oil) and 879 Boepd
(85% oil), respectively. These wells were drilled to an average lateral
length of 10,379 feet.
Concho continues to advance large-scale development across its
high-quality asset base. This approach to development accelerates
innovation and captures efficiencies to optimize resource recovery and
overall project economics. The Company successfully started production
on nine projects during first-quarter 2019, including the Dominator,
Eider and Jack projects in the Delaware Basin as well as the Mabee
project in the Midland Basin. Concho completed these projects on time or
ahead of schedule.
Strategic Midstream Investments Enhance Asset Value and Returns
During first-quarter 2019, Concho announced that Oryx Southern Delaware
Holdings, LLC ("Oryx), the owner of the Oryx I oil gathering and
transportation system, entered into an agreement to sell Oryx I. Concho
owns a 23.75% equity interest in Oryx and expects to receive
approximately $300 million at closing after repayment of Oryxs
outstanding borrowings. In February 2018, Concho received a $157 million
distribution related to a recapitalization of Oryx. The sale proceeds
from Oryx combined with the earlier distribution total approximately
$457 million, representing a 10-times multiple on invested capital of
approximately $45 million since December 2015.
Importantly, the transaction is not expected to impact oil price
realizations or transportation costs as Conchos existing gathering
agreement remains unchanged. Transaction closing is expected to occur in
the second quarter of 2019, subject to customary terms and conditions,
with sale proceeds expected to be used to repay borrowings outstanding
on Conchos credit facility. As of March 31, 2019, Concho had $615
million of outstanding borrowings under its credit facility.
Following quarter end, Concho announced a joint venture with Frontier
Midstream Solutions IV, LLC to construct the Beta Crude Connector (BCC)
oil gathering, transportation and storage system in the Northern Midland
Basin. BCC will consist of an approximately 100-mile gathering system
and 250,000 barrels of crude oil storage facilities. The pipeline system
will have initial capacity to deliver 150,000 barrels per day of crude
oil to multiple delivery points, access local refineries and connect to
several long-haul pipelines. Following an open season in April 2019,
construction will commence, targeting initial flows in mid-2019. BCC
will enhance the value of the Companys high-quality footprint in the
Midland Basin with a reliable, cost-efficient gathering and
transportation solution.
Outlook
Second-quarter 2019 production is expected to be 316 MBoepd to 322
MBoepd. The Company increased full-year 2019 total production growth
guidance to 23% to 27%, reflecting first-quarter 2019 outperformance and
strong execution of a disciplined capital program. Additionally, the
Company increased full-year 2019 oil production growth guidance to 27%
to 31%.
Commodity Derivatives Update
The Companys commodity derivatives strategy is intended to manage its
exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Please see the table under
"Derivatives Information below for detailed information about Conchos
current derivatives positions.
|
|
|
Concho Resources Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas
|
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
Joint operations and other
|
|
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Derivative instruments
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
484
|
|
Prepaid costs and other
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
Property and equipment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method
|
|
|
|
32,559
|
|
|
|
|
31,706
|
|
Accumulated depletion and depreciation
|
|
|
|
(10,138
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,701
|
)
|
Total oil and natural gas properties, net
|
|
|
|
22,421
|
|
|
|
|
22,005
|
|
Other property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
308
|
|
Total property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
22,771
|
|
|
|
|
22,313
|
|
Deferred loan costs, net
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
2,229
|
|
|
|
|
2,224
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Noncurrent derivative instruments
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
26,168
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,294
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable - trade
|
|
|
$
|
61
|
|
|
|
$
|
50
|
|
Bank overdrafts
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
Revenue payable
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
Accrued drilling costs
|
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
|
|
574
|
|
Derivative instruments
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,660
|
|
|
|
|
1,356
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
4,567
|
|
|
|
|
4,194
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
1,612
|
|
|
|
|
1,808
|
|
Noncurrent derivative instruments
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Asset retirement obligations and other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized;
201,755,333 and 201,288,884 shares issued at March 31, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
14,797
|
|
|
|
|
14,773
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
3,406
|
|
|
|
|
4,126
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,155,813 and 1,031,655 shares at March
31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
|
|
(144
|
)
|
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
18,059
|
|
|
|
|
18,768
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
$
|
26,168
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,294
|
|
|
|
Concho Resources Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil sales
|
|
|
$
|
935
|
|
|
|
$
|
793
|
|
Natural gas sales
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
|
|
|
947
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas production
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Gathering, processing and transportation
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Exploration and abandonments
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
General and administrative (including non-cash stock-based
compensation of $24 and $17 for the three months ended March 31,
2019 and 2018, respectively)
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Loss on derivatives
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Gain on disposition of assets, net
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(723
|
)
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
1,950
|
|
|
|
|
(68
|
)
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
|
(846
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,015
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(889
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,089
|
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
(254
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(695
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
835
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(3.49
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
5.60
|
|
Diluted net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(3.49
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
5.58
|
|
|
|
Concho Resources Inc.
|
Earnings per Share
|
Unaudited
|
The Company uses the two-class method of calculating earnings per share
because certain of the Companys unvested share-based awards qualify as
participating securities.
The Companys basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders is computed as (i) net income (loss) as reported, (ii) less
participating basic earnings (iii) divided by weighted average basic
common shares outstanding. The Companys diluted earnings (loss) per
share attributable to common stockholders is computed as (i) basic
earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders, (ii) plus
reallocation of participating earnings (iii) divided by weighted average
diluted common shares outstanding.
The following table reconciles the Companys earnings (loss) from
operations and earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders to
the basic and diluted earnings (loss) used to determine the Companys
earnings per share amounts for the periods indicated under the two-class
method:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) as reported
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(695
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
835
|
|
Participating basic earnings (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Basic earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
(695
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
829
|
|
Reallocation of participating earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(695
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
829
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Unvested restricted stock awards represent participating securities
because they participate in nonforfeitable dividends or
distributions with the common equity holders of the Company.
Participating earnings represent the distributed and undistributed
earnings of the Company attributable to the participating
securities. Unvested restricted stock awards do not participate in
undistributed net losses as they are not contractually obligated to
do so.
|
|
|
The following table is a reconciliation of the basic weighted average
common shares outstanding to diluted weighted average common shares
outstanding for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
199,148
|
|
|
147,925
|
|
|
Dilutive performance units
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
537
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
199,148
|
|
|
148,462
|
|
|
Concho Resources Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(695
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
835
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Exploration and abandonments
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
(194
|
)
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
Gain on disposition of assets, net
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(723
|
)
|
Loss on derivatives
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Net settlements paid on derivatives
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and
dispositions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(111
|
)
|
|
|
|
(81
|
)
|
Prepaid costs and other
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
Revenue payable
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
|
488
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
|
(885
|
)
|
|
|
|
(474
|
)
|
Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Additions to property, equipment and other assets
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Proceeds from the disposition of assets
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
Direct transaction costs for disposition of assets
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Distribution from equity method investment
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(902
|
)
|
|
|
|
(93
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under credit facility
|
|
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
|
|
662
|
|
Payments on credit facility
|
|
|
|
(739
|
)
|
|
|
|
(984
|
)
|
Payment of common stock dividends
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Decrease in bank overdrafts
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
|
(395
|
)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
Concho Resources Inc.
|
Summary Production and Price Data
|
Unaudited
|
The following table sets forth summary information concerning production
and operating data for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production and operating data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net production volumes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (MBbl)
|
|
|
|
18,936
|
|
|
|
|
12,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas (MMcf)
|
|
|
|
63,769
|
|
|
|
|
45,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (MBoe)
|
|
|
|
29,564
|
|
|
|
|
20,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average daily production volumes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (Bbl)
|
|
|
|
210,400
|
|
|
|
|
143,767
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas (Mcf)
|
|
|
|
708,544
|
|
|
|
|
504,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (Boe)
|
|
|
|
328,491
|
|
|
|
|
227,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average prices per unit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil, without derivatives (Bbl)
|
|
|
$
|
49.39
|
|
|
|
$
|
61.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil, with derivatives (Bbl) (a)
|
|
|
$
|
49.56
|
|
|
|
$
|
52.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas, without derivatives (Mcf)
|
|
|
$
|
2.64
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas, with derivatives (Mcf) (a)
|
|
|
$
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, without derivatives (Boe)
|
|
|
$
|
37.33
|
|
|
|
$
|
46.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total, with derivatives (Boe) (a)
|
|
|
$
|
37.34
|
|
|
|
$
|
40.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs and expenses per Boe: (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas production
|
|
|
$
|
5.87
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering, processing and transportation
|
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
$
|
15.74
|
|
|
|
$
|
15.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
$
|
3.08
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Includes the effect of net cash receipts from (payments on)
derivatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash receipts from (payments on) derivatives:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil derivatives
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
|
$
|
(113
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas derivatives
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
(112
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The presentation of average prices with derivatives is a result of
including the net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity
derivatives that are presented in our statements of cash flows. This
presentation of average prices with derivatives is a means by which
to reflect the actual cash performance of our commodity derivatives
for the respective periods and presents oil and natural gas prices
with derivatives in a manner consistent with the presentation
generally used by the investment community.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
Per Boe amounts calculated using dollars and volumes rounded to
thousands.
|
|
|
Concho Resources Inc.
|
Operational Activity
|
Unaudited
|
The tables below provide a summary of operational activity for
first-quarter 2019:
Total Activity (Gross):
|
|
|
|
Number of Wells
Drilled
|
|
|
Number of Wells
Completed
|
|
|
Number of Wells
Put on Production
|
Delaware Basin
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
75
|
Midland Basin
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
60
|
Total
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Activity (Gross Operated):
|
|
|
|
Number of Wells
Drilled
|
|
|
Number of Wells
Completed
|
|
|
Number of Wells
Put on Production
|
Delaware Basin
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
54
|
Midland Basin
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
42
|
Total
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
Concho Resources Inc.
|
Costs Incurred
|
Unaudited
|
The table below provides the costs incurred for oil and natural gas
producing activities for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property acquisition costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proved
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
Unproved
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
13
|
Exploration
|
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
|
243
|
Development
|
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
Total costs incurred for oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
$
|
930
|
|
|
$
|
463
|
|
|
Concho Resources Inc.
|
Derivatives Information
|
Unaudited
|
The table below provides data associated with the Companys derivatives
at April 30, 2019, for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second
Quarter
|
|
|
Third
Quarter
|
|
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil Price Swaps: (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Bbl)
|
|
|
|
16,819,750
|
|
|
|
|
14,829,000
|
|
|
|
|
12,513,000
|
|
|
|
|
44,161,750
|
|
|
|
|
39,340,000
|
|
|
|
|
13,137,000
|
|
|
Price per Bbl
|
|
|
$
|
57.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
57.06
|
|
|
|
$
|
56.65
|
|
|
|
$
|
57.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
57.21
|
|
|
|
$
|
55.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil Costless Collars: (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Bbl)
|
|
|
|
1,213,250
|
|
|
|
|
1,135,000
|
|
|
|
|
1,058,000
|
|
|
|
|
3,406,250
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Ceiling price per Bbl
|
|
|
$
|
64.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
63.47
|
|
|
|
$
|
62.95
|
|
|
|
$
|
63.50
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
Floor price per Bbl
|
|
|
$
|
56.06
|
|
|
|
$
|
55.74
|
|
|
|
$
|
55.43
|
|
|
|
$
|
55.76
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil Basis Swaps: (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (Bbl)
|
|
|
|
11,965,500
|
|
|
|
|
12,742,000
|
|
|
|
|
16,053,000
|
|
|
|
|
40,760,500
|
|
|
|
|
44,537,000
|
|
|
|
|
10,585,000
|
|
|
Price per Bbl
|
|
|
$
|
(3.03
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.80
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.19
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.63
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.64
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas Swaps: (c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume (MMBtu)
|
|
|
|
17,241,387
|
|
|
|
|
17,298,537
|
|
|
|
|
17,209,535
|
|
|
|
|
51,749,459
|
|
|
|
|
24,703,000
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Price per MMBtu
|
|
|
$
|
2.87
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.87
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.87
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.87
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.70
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
The oil derivative contracts are settled based on the New York
Mercantile Exchange ("NYMEX) West Texas Intermediate ("WTI)
calendar-month average futures price.
|
(b)
|
|
The basis differential price is between Midland WTI and Cushing
WTI. The majority of these contracts are settled on a
calendar-month basis, while certain contracts assumed in
connection with the RSP acquisition are settled on a trading-month
basis.
|
(c)
|
|
The natural gas derivative contracts are settled based on the NYMEX
Henry Hub last trading day futures price.
|
|
|
Concho Resources Inc.
|
Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Unaudited
|
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with the United
States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the
Company believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide
financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between
current results, the results of its peers and of prior periods. In
addition, the Company believes these measures are used by analysts and
others in the valuation, rating and investment recommendations of
companies within the oil and natural gas exploration and production
industry. See the reconciliations throughout this release of GAAP
financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures for the periods
indicated.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and
Adjusted Earnings per Share
The Companys presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings
per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP
financial measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share
represent earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share
determined under GAAP without regard to certain non-cash and unusual
items. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to
analysts and investors for analysis of its operating results on a
recurring, comparable basis from period to period. Adjusted net income
and adjusted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or
as a substitute for earnings (loss) or diluted earnings (loss) per share
as determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other
similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of
net income (loss) to adjusted net income, both in total and on a per
diluted share basis, for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) - as reported
|
|
|
$
|
(695
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments for certain non-cash and unusual items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on derivatives
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
Net cash payments on derivatives
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
Leasehold abandonments
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Gain on disposition of assets and other
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(719
|
)
|
|
Gain on equity method investment distribution
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(103
|
)
|
|
Tax impact
|
|
|
|
(247
|
)
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
Changes in deferred taxes and other estimates
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
|
$
|
144
|
|
|
|
$
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per diluted share - as reported
|
|
|
$
|
(3.49
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
5.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments for certain non-cash and unusual items per diluted
share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on derivatives
|
|
|
|
5.31
|
|
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
Net cash payments on derivatives
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(0.75
|
)
|
|
Leasehold abandonments
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
Gain on disposition of assets and other
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4.80
|
)
|
|
Gain on equity method investment distribution
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(0.69
|
)
|
|
Tax impact
|
|
|
|
(1.24
|
)
|
|
|
|
1.37
|
|
|
Changes in deferred taxes and other estimates
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
Diluted earnings
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX
Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled
from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of its wide
acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.
The Company defines adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss), plus (1)
exploration and abandonments, (2) depreciation, depletion and
amortization, (3) accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations,
(4) non-cash stock-based compensation, (5) loss on derivatives, (6) net
cash payments on derivatives, (7) gain on disposition of assets, net,
(8) interest expense, (9) gain on equity method investment distribution
and (10) income tax expense (benefit). Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure
of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP.
The Companys adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information
that may be used to better understand the Companys operations. Adjusted
EBITDAX is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a
supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and
should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than,
net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Certain
items excluded from adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in
understanding and assessing a companys financial performance, such as a
companys cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic
cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by
the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported
by other companies. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDAX is a
widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many
metrics used by the Companys management team and by other users of the
Companys consolidated financial statements. For example, adjusted
EBITDAX can be used to assess the Companys operating performance and
return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and
production companies without regard to financial or capital structure,
and to assess the financial performance of the Companys assets and the
Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of net
income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(695
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
835
|
|
|
Exploration and abandonments
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
Loss on derivatives
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
Net cash payments on derivatives
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
Gain on disposition of assets, net
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(723
|
)
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
Gain on equity method investment distribution
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(103
|
)
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(194
|
)
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
Adjusted EBITDAX
|
|
|
$
|
755
|
|
|
|
$
|
570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to
Operating Cash Flow (OCF) Before Working Capital Changes
The Company provides OCF before working capital changes, which is a
non-GAAP financial measure. OCF before working capital changes
represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under
GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities, net
of acquisitions and dispositions as determined in accordance with GAAP.
The Company believes OCF before working capital changes provides an
estimate of the cash generated from all operating activities, prior to
investments in or liquidations of operating assets and liabilities, and
therefore, may indicate trends in operating performance and may call out
significant changes in the generation of cash through operating
activities. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as
an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by
operating activities as an indicator of operating performance.
The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of
net cash provided by operating activities to OCF before working capital
changes:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
623
|
|
|
|
$
|
488
|
|
Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Prepaid costs and other
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Revenue payable
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
Total working capital changes
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
|
|
|
$
|
701
|
|
|
|
$
|
539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430006060/en/