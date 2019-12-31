finanzen.net
12.05.2020 23:00

Connection® Earns Cisco Master Security Specialization

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), an industry-leading technology solutions provider of a full range of information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, and education markets, announced today that it has achieved Ciscos Master Security Specialization.

Master Specializations are Ciscos highest level of certification, recognizing partners with the greatest capability in a given technology area. Achieving this designation requires advanced-level architecture specialization, demonstration of master-level capabilities, and a proven track record of customer success.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection, said, "This Cisco Master Security Specialization demonstrates the value of the investments weve made in our Technology Solutions Group and the effectiveness of our team in helping customers protect their environments, data, and users from todays advanced cyber security threats. We will continue to work closely with our partners to develop innovative security solutions and services that offer customers unrivaled protection, value, and convenience.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection  Business Solutions (800.800.5555), (the original business of PC Connection) operating through our PC Connection Sales Corp. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection  Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, operating through our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The teams engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection  Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), operating through our GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

"Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the impact of changes in market demand and the overall level of economic activity and environment, or in the level of business investment in information technology products, competitive products and pricing, product availability and market acceptance, new products, fluctuations in operating results, the ability of the Company to manage personnel levels in response to fluctuations in revenue, and other risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these detailed under the caption "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

