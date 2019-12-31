finanzen.net
09.06.2020 23:31

Connection Honored by Intel With U.S. Partner of the Year for Excellence in Accelerating Innovation Award

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), an industry-leading technology solutions provider of a full range of information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, and education markets, is a recipient of an Intel 2020 US Partner of the Year Excellence in Accelerating Innovation Award.

The title of Partner of the Year is awarded to companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, integration, and technology deployment to accelerate innovation, growth, and go-to-market strategies. Connection, an Intel National Partner, was recognized for its go-to-market strategies and dedication to selling devices consistently across all segmentsSmall-and Medium-sized Business (SMB), Public Sector, and Enterprise.

Greg Ernst, Intel Vice President in the Sales and Marketing Group and General Manager of U.S. Sales said, "We appreciate each of our partners for their continued collaboration to bring new technologies to life for our customers. The shared results from 2019 demonstrate our strong partnerships and collective mission to bring innovative solutions to businesses and organizations across the world.

"Its an honor to receive this award from Intel, said Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection, and be recognized by such a valued partner for our ability to help customers increase efficiency, productivity, and security on the latest Intel platforms. We thank the entire Intel team for their support and dedication to our mutual customers. McGrath concluded, Connection will continue to find new ways to bring innovative solutions and services to market and build on our reputation for exceptional customer service.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

ConnectionBusiness Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

ConnectionEnterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The teams engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

ConnectionPublic Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

cnxn-g

###

