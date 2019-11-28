finanzen.net
28.11.2019 02:48
Bewerten
(0)

Consolidated Theatres Announces Exciting Renovation Plans for Kahala Location

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQCM: RDI) announced today that its Consolidated Theatres Kahala location will be temporarily closed, beginning December 2, to embark on an exciting new renovation. The 8-screen complex will feature recliner seating throughout, and the interior spaces will be refreshed to enhance the entire moviegoing experience. A new state-of-the-art kitchen will allow Consolidated to offer a new chef-curated food and drink menu, creating a true "dinner and a movie experience.

The community can continue to enjoy movies and concessions at Kahala through December 1. During this time, a portion of the concession stand proceeds will benefit Kalani High School.

Consolidated Theatres gift cards will continue to be on sale at the box office throughout the holiday season, providing added convenience for consumers to pick up the perfect stocking stuffer.

"As we prepare for the renovation process, we wish to extend a big mahalo to our Kahala audiences for choosing to enjoy the magic of movies with us, said Rod Tengan, Consolidated Theatres division manager. "We cant wait to welcome you back with premium comfort and an exciting new chef-inspired menu.

To ensure moviegoers dont miss a single frame of their favorite upcoming films, as well as Consolidated Theatres celebrated signature programming, Kahala audiences are invited to enjoy Consolidated Theatres Koko Marina location throughout the renovation. The Koko Marina location features not only $6 endless popcorn and $8.50 movie tickets for every movie, all day, every day, for guests of all ages, but also Sunday Family Day with $10 family-friendly snack packs for all to enjoy.

Consolidated Theatres upgrades will create the perfect ambiance for cinephiles. The updated Kahala theater is projected to re-open in spring 2020. Additional details on the renovation will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Consolidated Theatres locations, programming, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.consolidatedtheatres.com.

About Consolidated Theatres

Owned and operated by Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQCM: RDI), Consolidated Theatres has provided entertainment to Hawai`i since 1917. Consolidated Theatres operates nearly 100 screens across the state with theaters on O`ahu and Maui, including the new state-of-the-art luxury cinema `Olino by Consolidated Theatres in Kapolei that opened in October of 2016. Dedicated to providing all guests with a positive moviegoing experience, Consolidated Theatres offers community programming throughout the year, including its Spotlight Asia screenings, Crybaby Matinees, and the Hana Hou Picture Show. For more information about Consolidated Theatres, please visit www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com or follow Consolidated Theatres on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ConsolidatedHI, on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/consolidatedhi/, on www.YouTube.com, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ConsolidatedHI.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQCM: RDI) is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and City Cinemas; live theaters operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn RedYard, and Cannon Park in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

Nachrichten zu Reading International Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Reading International A News
RSS Feed
Reading International A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Reading International Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.03.2018Reading International A BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.12.2017Reading International A BuyGabelli & Co
22.03.2018Reading International A BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.12.2017Reading International A BuyGabelli & Co

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Reading International Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Reading International A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Reading International A News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Optimismus im Handelskrieg treibt DAX in Richtung Rekordhoch.
Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA - JAHRESRÜCKBLICK AUF DIE TOPS UND FLOPS IM AKTIENBEREICH
Interview mit Robert Halver: Rezessionsängste, DAX, Gold, Notenbanken und Trump
HSBC: Hellofresh und Rocket Internet im Vergleich
Alibaba glänzt erneut mit Börsengang
Vontobel: Alibaba geht in Hongkong an die Börse
DZ BANK - Deutsche Post mit starkem Lauf
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Reading International A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Reading International A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Weine, Uhren, Autos  diese Anlagen versprechen hohe Renditen
So sparen Sie jetzt bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
Wie soll die auch stabil sein bei diesem US-Präsidenten?
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Mietenanstieg in Hamburg hat sich halbiert

News von

Vorsicht: Bei diesen fünf deutschen Aktien rät die DZ Bank zum Verkauf
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
SAP, Zalando und Evotec: Hier gab es auffällige Insidertransaktionen
Die besten Aktien für die Jahresendrally
Gold: Massive Kaufwelle unter Profis

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street geht mit neuen Rekorden in Feiertagspause -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Beige Book malt positiven Ausblick -- Aroundtowm, Knorr-Bremse, Xerox, HP, Dell im Fokus

Orange dementiert: Telekom wohl an Fusion mit Orange interessiert. Mangelhafte Bedienungsanleitung: Marine-Hubschrauber von Airbus bleibt am Boden. British American Tobacco senkt Umsatzausblick für E-Zigaretten. Andritz sieht 2020 trotz Umsatzplus nur stabilen Gewinn. Boeing-Aktie: US-Aufsicht dämpft Hoffnung auf rasche 737-Max-Zulassung. Deutsche Bank verkauft angeblich Vermögenswerte von mehreren Milliarden Pfund.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 47 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Hin und Her beim sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt geht weiter. Glauben Sie an eine Einigung noch in diesem Jahr?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
27.11.19
Wall Street geht mit neuen Rekorden in Feiertagspause -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Beige Book malt positiven Ausblick -- Aroundtowm, Knorr-Bremse, Xerox, HP, Dell im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Die 5-Jahres-Strategie: So gibt's Rendite pur
Technologie
03:21 Uhr
Das weiß WhatsApp über seine Nutzer - und damit auch Facebook?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
AlibabaA117ME
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T