Consolidated Theatres Announces the Reopening of Select Locations on August 21

Consolidated Theatres, owned and operated by Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), will be welcoming back valued guests on Friday, August 21, 2020 with extensive sanitization and safety measures in place. Four Consolidated Theatres - Ward Village, Town Center at Mililani, Pearlridge Center and `Olino at Ka Makana Alii - will reopen on August 21, with the remaining Consolidated Theatres to follow at a later date. In a safe and carefully planned way, and in line with the state and countys latest orders, audiences can return to share the magic of movies again on the big screen.

"We understand the communitys concerns with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, and have been working hard to develop enhanced protocolsfollowing federal, state, local and industry guidelinesand in training our team to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff, said Rod Tengan, Division Manager of Consolidated Theatres.

Consolidated Theatres has implemented the following policies and procedures to help keep the community safe:

Masks or facial coverings are required for all guests and staff.

Guests will be encouraged to buy tickets in advance, either online or through the Consolidated Theatres mobile app. Only credit, debit, or gift cards will be accepted at all locations to limit monetary exchanges. A designated transactional space will be available onsite where cash amounts can be transferred onto a gift card.

Guests are to arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their showtimes as to limit theatre capacity and allow for increased sanitation.

To keep a safe distance from others, guests will be required to sit in their assigned seats and capacity will be limited in the auditoriums. Ticket purchases for each party will automatically account for two additional open seats on either side of each individual group to further ensure social distancing. As per the most recent guidelines, a maximum of five (5) guests per party will be permitted to sit together in any one group. Consolidated Theatres further encourages parties to be made up of immediate household members where possible.

Increased sanitization will take place regularly, with extra sanitization at high-touch point areas. Luxury recliner seating and personal tray tables will be disinfected after each use.

To improve air quality, Consolidated Theatres has upgraded all HVAC filters and increased maintenance frequency.

Floor decals and signage placed throughout theatres will help guests keep a safe distance from others.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the theatres. Guests will be encouraged to wash their hands before and after consuming concessions.

On August 21, Consolidated Theatres is pleased to present Peninsula, the exciting sequel to Train to Busan from acclaimed director Yeon Sang-Ho that has recently thrilled audiences around the world. Other new releases on August 21 include Russell Crowe in Unhinged, Words on Bathroom Walls and Cut Throat City.

On August 27, Consolidated Theatres will put tickets on sale for the highly anticipated movie, Tenet, from visionary director Christopher Nolan, which will open on September 3, 2020. To prepare for the release of Tenet, on August 21, Consolidated Theatres also invites audiences to celebrate the 10th Anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolans box office sensation Inception. This special anniversary theatrical event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Tenet.

And, on August 21, Consolidated Theatres will bring back fan favorites for the whole family for only $5 (and only $3 for children) - Aquaman, Jumanji: The Next Level, Zootopia, The Jungle Book, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Gremlins and The Goonies. This special discounted pricing will also be offered for the 10th Anniversary re-release of Inception.

Consolidated Theatres is asking guests to help stop the spread  buy tickets ahead! To maintain a contactless experience, guests are encouraged to buy tickets online or through the Consolidated Theatres mobile app before ever getting to the theatre.

For participating locations, more information about Consolidated Theatres and current hours, food and beverage menus, and procedures, please visit www.consolidatedtheatres.com.

