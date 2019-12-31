finanzen.net
21.08.2020 01:01

Consolidated Theatres Announces the Reopening of Select Locations on August 21

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Consolidated Theatres, owned and operated by Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), will be welcoming back valued guests on Friday, August 21, 2020 with extensive sanitization and safety measures in place. Four Consolidated Theatres - Ward Village, Town Center at Mililani, Pearlridge Center and `Olino at Ka Makana Alii - will reopen on August 21, with the remaining Consolidated Theatres to follow at a later date. In a safe and carefully planned way, and in line with the state and countys latest orders, audiences can return to share the magic of movies again on the big screen.

"We understand the communitys concerns with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, and have been working hard to develop enhanced protocolsfollowing federal, state, local and industry guidelinesand in training our team to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff, said Rod Tengan, Division Manager of Consolidated Theatres.

Consolidated Theatres has implemented the following policies and procedures to help keep the community safe:

  • Masks or facial coverings are required for all guests and staff.
  • Guests will be encouraged to buy tickets in advance, either online or through the Consolidated Theatres mobile app. Only credit, debit, or gift cards will be accepted at all locations to limit monetary exchanges. A designated transactional space will be available onsite where cash amounts can be transferred onto a gift card.
  • Guests are to arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their showtimes as to limit theatre capacity and allow for increased sanitation.
  • To keep a safe distance from others, guests will be required to sit in their assigned seats and capacity will be limited in the auditoriums. Ticket purchases for each party will automatically account for two additional open seats on either side of each individual group to further ensure social distancing. As per the most recent guidelines, a maximum of five (5) guests per party will be permitted to sit together in any one group. Consolidated Theatres further encourages parties to be made up of immediate household members where possible.
  • Increased sanitization will take place regularly, with extra sanitization at high-touch point areas. Luxury recliner seating and personal tray tables will be disinfected after each use.
  • To improve air quality, Consolidated Theatres has upgraded all HVAC filters and increased maintenance frequency.
  • Floor decals and signage placed throughout theatres will help guests keep a safe distance from others.
  • Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the theatres. Guests will be encouraged to wash their hands before and after consuming concessions.

On August 21, Consolidated Theatres is pleased to present Peninsula, the exciting sequel to Train to Busan from acclaimed director Yeon Sang-Ho that has recently thrilled audiences around the world. Other new releases on August 21 include Russell Crowe in Unhinged, Words on Bathroom Walls and Cut Throat City.

On August 27, Consolidated Theatres will put tickets on sale for the highly anticipated movie, Tenet, from visionary director Christopher Nolan, which will open on September 3, 2020. To prepare for the release of Tenet, on August 21, Consolidated Theatres also invites audiences to celebrate the 10th Anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolans box office sensation Inception. This special anniversary theatrical event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Tenet.

And, on August 21, Consolidated Theatres will bring back fan favorites for the whole family for only $5 (and only $3 for children) - Aquaman, Jumanji: The Next Level, Zootopia, The Jungle Book, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Gremlins and The Goonies. This special discounted pricing will also be offered for the 10th Anniversary re-release of Inception.

Consolidated Theatres is asking guests to help stop the spread  buy tickets ahead! To maintain a contactless experience, guests are encouraged to buy tickets online or through the Consolidated Theatres mobile app before ever getting to the theatre.

For participating locations, more information about Consolidated Theatres and current hours, food and beverage menus, and procedures, please visit www.consolidatedtheatres.com.

About Consolidated Theatres

Owned and operated by Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), Consolidated Theatres has provided entertainment to Hawai`i since 1917. Consolidated Theatres operates nearly 100 screens across the state with theaters on O`ahu and Maui including the state-of-the-art luxury cinema `Olino by Consolidated Theatres in Kapolei.

For more information about Consolidated Theatres, please visit www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com or follow Consolidated Theatres on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ConsolidatedHI, on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/consolidatedhi/, on www.YouTube.com, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ConsolidatedHI.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and State Cinema; live theatres operated by Liberty Theaters in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

Nachrichten zu Reading International Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11.08.20
Reading International A: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
26.06.20
Reading International A: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
25.06.20
Ausblick: Reading International A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
18.03.20
Reading International A zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.03.20
Ausblick: Reading International A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Reading International A News
RSS Feed
Reading International A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Reading International Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.03.2018Reading International A BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.12.2017Reading International A BuyGabelli & Co
22.03.2018Reading International A BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.12.2017Reading International A BuyGabelli & Co

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Reading International Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Reading International A News

11.08.20Reading International A: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
Weitere Reading International A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bis zu 500  Prämie von Scalable Capital sichern
Sind Sie der beste Trader 2020? Beim Börsenspiel mitmachen & Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Konsolidierung
Maersk sendet Lichtblick
Vontobel: Delivery Hero - Führt die Wachstumsstrategie in den DAX?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Deutsche Konjunkturerholung hängt von der internationalen Entwicklung ab.
Curevac verliert nach Börsengang die Bodenhaftung
Ginmon: Drei Dinge, die Sie bei einer Investition in Rohstoff-ETFs beachten sollten
Die Deutschen werden reicher
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Reading International A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Reading International A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Besser als Tech-Aktien  diese Goldminen sind das Investment der Stunde
Mit diesen Indexfonds investieren Sie in das neue Amerika
Hier müssen Sie besonders viel Grundsteuer zahlen
So wertvoll ist das Gold des 21. Jahrhunderts
Banale Bauhauskisten werden als hochexklusives Wohnen verkauft

News von

Warum der Aufwärtstrend der Curevac-Aktie laut Statistik bald vorbei sein könnte
Konkurrenz für Ballard Power und Powercell: Brennstoffzellen made in Germany
Update: Curevac-Aktie heiß begehrt: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
DAX im Minus: Pessimistischer Fed-Ausblick zwingt Börsen in die Knie
Newsticker Corona: Schweden meldet im Halbjahr höchste Zahl von Todesfällen seit 150 Jahren

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel in Rot -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Tesla-Aktie erstmals über 2.000 Dollar-- Apple im Rallymodus -- CureVac vor EU-Großauftrag -- RWE, Adyen, Schaeffler, Alibaba im Fokus

Bayer legt Essure-Klagen in den USA bei. Lyft setzt Betrieb in Kalifornien aus. Airbnb verfügt weltweites Partyverbot in gemieteten Wohnungen. Thüringen will keine weiteren Zahlungen an K+S-Konzern leisten. RWE-Finanzchef drückt beim Ökostromausbau aufs Tempo. Google-Konzern investiert in Berliner Gesundheits-Startup Klara.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die SPD hat mit Olaf Scholz als erste im Bundestag vertretene Partei ihren Kanzlerkandidaten nominiert. Könnten Sie sich den Bundesfinanzminister als Kanzler vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20.08.20
DAX beendet Handel in Rot -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Tesla-Aktie erstmals über 2.000 Dollar-- Apple im Rallymodus -- CureVac vor EU-Großauftrag -- RWE, Adyen, Schaeffler, Alibaba im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
€uro-FondsNote: Das sind die besten Fonds und ETFs im August
Kryptowährungen
02:04 Uhr
Bezahlen mit Kryptowährungen: Litecoin Card kommt auf den Markt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CureVacA2P71U
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
AlibabaA117ME
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TUITUAG00