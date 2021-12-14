Constance Hunter Joins AIG as Global Head of Strategy & ESG

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Constance Hunter will join the company as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Strategy & ESG in early 2022. Ms. Hunter will report to Peter Zaffino, President & Chief Executive Officer, and will join AIGs Executive Leadership Team.

Mr. Zaffino said: "I am very pleased to add someone of Constances caliber to our leadership team. She brings a data-driven mindset and deep economic insights informed by a broad view that will enhance our ability to anticipate and analyze market trends, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and continue to drive profitable growth. Constance has a unique understanding of the critical role corporations like ours play in the global economic and environmental ecosystem, particularly in addressing climate change by advising businesses as they transition to sustainable energy solutions.

Ms. Hunter said: "I am excited to join AIG at such a pivotal time and to contribute to a transformation that is building focused, profitable growth for the company and delivering sustainable value to its stakeholders. I share AIGs commitment to transparent ESG leadership and to being an agent of change in our global communities.

Ms. Hunter joins AIG from KPMG, where she has served as Chief Economist since 2013 and as a member of the Growth and Strategy leadership team since 2020. Prior to that, she served as Deputy Chief Investment Officer at AXA Investment Managers, where she helped lead the management of over $500 billion in fixed income assets. She is an expert in macroeconomic and industry analysis and is recognized for being among the first economists to forecast pivotal economic events, including the impacts of COVID-19 on U.S. and other global economies, the 2007 real estate and credit crisis and the 2001 burst of the Dotcom bubble. She holds a BA in Economics and Sociology from New York University, a masters degree from Columbia Universitys School of International and Public Affairs and the Certified Business Economist designation.

