14.12.2021 22:16

Constance Hunter Joins AIG as Global Head of Strategy & ESG

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Constance Hunter will join the company as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Strategy & ESG in early 2022. Ms. Hunter will report to Peter Zaffino, President & Chief Executive Officer, and will join AIGs Executive Leadership Team.

Constance Hunter (Photo: Business Wire)

Constance Hunter (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Zaffino said: "I am very pleased to add someone of Constances caliber to our leadership team. She brings a data-driven mindset and deep economic insights informed by a broad view that will enhance our ability to anticipate and analyze market trends, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and continue to drive profitable growth. Constance has a unique understanding of the critical role corporations like ours play in the global economic and environmental ecosystem, particularly in addressing climate change by advising businesses as they transition to sustainable energy solutions.

Ms. Hunter said: "I am excited to join AIG at such a pivotal time and to contribute to a transformation that is building focused, profitable growth for the company and delivering sustainable value to its stakeholders. I share AIGs commitment to transparent ESG leadership and to being an agent of change in our global communities.

Ms. Hunter joins AIG from KPMG, where she has served as Chief Economist since 2013 and as a member of the Growth and Strategy leadership team since 2020. Prior to that, she served as Deputy Chief Investment Officer at AXA Investment Managers, where she helped lead the management of over $500 billion in fixed income assets. She is an expert in macroeconomic and industry analysis and is recognized for being among the first economists to forecast pivotal economic events, including the impacts of COVID-19 on U.S. and other global economies, the 2007 real estate and credit crisis and the 2001 burst of the Dotcom bubble. She holds a BA in Economics and Sociology from New York University, a masters degree from Columbia Universitys School of International and Public Affairs and the Certified Business Economist designation.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

