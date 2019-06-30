finanzen.net
30.09.2019 15:46
Consumers, Business Owners Get More with Major Relaunch of Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards

Consumers and business owners will experience industry-leading rewards starting January 30, 2020, when American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) relaunch the Delta SkyMiles® American Express Card portfolio. Driven by extensive research, listening to customers and a continuous effort to exceed customer expectations, the portfolio will have benefits that offer more ways to earn miles and feature new travel benefits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005222/en/

With a variety of benefits ranging from double miles on restaurants worldwide, to access to The American Express Centurion® Lounges, to earning Medallion status faster, each Card will feature new perks to address the needs of a variety of travelers. And, the Cards tailormade for todays business owners also feature a differentiated set of benefits that make business spending more rewarding  this could include everything from more miles on U.S. shipping and U.S. advertising to more miles on purchases that advance their businesses.

"Were constantly listening to our customers and spent the last year digging deep on what they expect from an industry-leading Card. The result is a diverse portfolio of redesigned Cards that will deliver rich rewards and benefits that give travelers unmatched options that fit their lifestyle needs, said Sandeep Dube, Deltas Senior Vice President  Customer Engagement & Loyalty, and CEO  Delta Vacations. "Each Card is tailored to what our customers have told us is most important to them  ranging from ways to earn even more miles to travel perks along the way.

"This is a powerful expression of the backing we provide to our shared customers. We listened to their needs and made exciting changes to the Cards that give them greater value across the board, said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President, Global Consumer Partnerships, American Express. "With lots of perks that elevate your travel experience, double and triple miles on spending where it counts and so much built-in value, it really pays to have our Delta Cards.

MORE BENEFITS AND BETTER TRAVEL PERKS FOR CONSUMERS AND BUSINESS OWNERS

For more details on all Card changes, please visit: NewDeltaAmex.com. This news builds on the early partnership renewal announced earlier this year.

LIMITED TIME OFFERS START OCTOBER 1

To celebrate, American Express and Delta have created generous limited-time offers for select Cards across the portfolio, which will be available from October 1  30, 2019. To take advantage of this offer, customers can apply any time between October 1  30, 2019, and the new benefits will be automatically added to the Card on January 30, 2020.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, delivering a world-class travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns. With its constant drive to invest, innovate and expand, Delta today is the worlds No. 1 airline by total revenues. Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries. More about Delta can be found on the Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

