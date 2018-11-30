NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business,
today
announced the findings of its second annual, comprehensive global
research study that gauges the changing attitudes of business contact
center leaders and consumers in key areas of customer experience. The 2019
NICE inContact Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Benchmark,
business wave, polled contact center leaders in the United States,
United Kingdom, and Australia. The report compares global findings to
the 2018 consumer wave of the study, and includes year-over-year
findings for the US. Results reveal that businesses are confident in
artificial intelligences (AIs) role in delivering exceptional customer
service experiences, but they overrate their own CX performance.
Compared to consumers, businesses overreach when estimating their own
net promoter scores (NPS), overrate their own CX success, and
underperform when it comes to delivering seamless omnichannel
experiences.
Key findings:
-
Businesses express confidence in AI. The CX Transformation
Benchmark found that 63 percent of contact center leaders agree that
chatbots and virtual assistants make it easier for consumers to get
their issues resolved, and 68 percent of those surveyed agree that
consumers want to use virtual assistants to interact with them.
Findings show that significantly more US businesses now offer
automated assistants / chatbots online, at 54 percent compared to 44
percent the prior year.
-
Business overreach in self-assigned Net Promoter Score®
(NPS®). Compared to consumers, businesses give themselves higher
net promoter scores for every method of communication tested.
Businesses overestimate most channel-specific NPS by broad margins.
For example:
-
Automated Assistant / Chatbot: While consumers award automated
assistants an NPS of -8, businesses estimate they earn an NPS of
25, for a gap of 33 points.
-
Email: The consumer NPS for email is -9 while the business NPS is
19, for a gap of 28 points.
-
Text: Consumers give text a -2 NPS while businesses estimate 25,
for a gap of 27 points.
-
Businesses overrate their CX success. Businesses are 15 percent
more likely than consumers to agree that they make it easier for
consumers to get their issues resolved in their preferred channels,
and that they provide a consistent customer service experience across
the purchase journey.
-
Businesses understand the value of omnichannel experiences, but
underperform. While 93 percent of businesses agree that consumers
expect companies to provide a seamless experience when moving between
channels, only 24% of businesses globally give themselves an excellent
rating on allowing consumers to switch seamlessly between methods of
communication.
"We are at an inflection point for AI in the contact center. AI
innovations are at their best when paired with the human touch and
deployed to address targeted customer and agent experience
opportunities. AI in the contact center has the potential to add
significant value to customer experience outcomes and operational
performance, said Paul Jarman, CEO NICE inContact. "The CX
Transformation Benchmark shows contact center leader confidence in AI,
and we join them in delivering end-to-end
AI capabilities that span the entire customer and agent experience,
to empower organizations of all sizes to stay one step ahead of customer
expectations.
Companies of all sizes now compete in the experience economy to attract
new customers, and build customer loyalty and advocacy. The CX
Transformation Benchmark shows that companies in all industries can no
longer rely on product quality or price alone they must consistently
deliver exceptional customer experience to drive topline and bottom line
growth. Closing the perception vs. reality gap between how businesses
believe they are executing on their customer experience strategy and how
customers are engaging with their brands is critical to sustainable
success.
About the 2019 NICE inContact Customer Experience (CX) Transformation
Benchmark, Business vs. Consumer
NICE inContact surveyed more
than 900 contact center decision makers in the US, UK, and Australia.
The report presents global findings from the business wave of the
research and provides comparative results to the consumer study
published in 2018. For more information and to download the full
research report, please click
here.
About NICE inContact
NICE inContact is the cloud contact
center software leader with the worlds #1 cloud customer experience
platform. NICE inContact CXone combines best-in-class Omnichannel
Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial
Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContacts solution
empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by
acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE
inContacts DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem,
providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange
marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. NICE inContact is
recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worlds leading provider of both cloud
and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations
to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and
unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better
customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard
citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries,
including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE
solutions. www.nice.com
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
