finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 7,5 % Deutschland Protect Aktienanleihe auf 📈 BASF AG 📈 Daimler AG 📈 SAP SE - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-
01.05.2019 12:30
Bewerten
(0)

Contact Center Leaders Confident in Artificial Intelligences (AIs) Role in Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, today announced the findings of its second annual, comprehensive global research study that gauges the changing attitudes of business contact center leaders and consumers in key areas of customer experience. The 2019 NICE inContact Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Benchmark, business wave, polled contact center leaders in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. The report compares global findings to the 2018 consumer wave of the study, and includes year-over-year findings for the US. Results reveal that businesses are confident in artificial intelligences (AIs) role in delivering exceptional customer service experiences, but they overrate their own CX performance. Compared to consumers, businesses overreach when estimating their own net promoter scores (NPS), overrate their own CX success, and underperform when it comes to delivering seamless omnichannel experiences.

Key findings:

  • Businesses express confidence in AI. The CX Transformation Benchmark found that 63 percent of contact center leaders agree that chatbots and virtual assistants make it easier for consumers to get their issues resolved, and 68 percent of those surveyed agree that consumers want to use virtual assistants to interact with them. Findings show that significantly more US businesses now offer automated assistants / chatbots online, at 54 percent compared to 44 percent the prior year.
  • Business overreach in self-assigned Net Promoter Score® (NPS®). Compared to consumers, businesses give themselves higher net promoter scores for every method of communication tested. Businesses overestimate most channel-specific NPS by broad margins. For example:
    • Automated Assistant / Chatbot: While consumers award automated assistants an NPS of -8, businesses estimate they earn an NPS of 25, for a gap of 33 points.
    • Email: The consumer NPS for email is -9 while the business NPS is 19, for a gap of 28 points.
    • Text: Consumers give text a -2 NPS while businesses estimate 25, for a gap of 27 points.
  • Businesses overrate their CX success. Businesses are 15 percent more likely than consumers to agree that they make it easier for consumers to get their issues resolved in their preferred channels, and that they provide a consistent customer service experience across the purchase journey.
  • Businesses understand the value of omnichannel experiences, but underperform. While 93 percent of businesses agree that consumers expect companies to provide a seamless experience when moving between channels, only 24% of businesses globally give themselves an excellent rating on allowing consumers to switch seamlessly between methods of communication.

"We are at an inflection point for AI in the contact center. AI innovations are at their best when paired with the human touch and deployed to address targeted customer and agent experience opportunities. AI in the contact center has the potential to add significant value to customer experience outcomes and operational performance, said Paul Jarman, CEO NICE inContact. "The CX Transformation Benchmark shows contact center leader confidence in AI, and we join them in delivering end-to-end AI capabilities that span the entire customer and agent experience, to empower organizations of all sizes to stay one step ahead of customer expectations.

Companies of all sizes now compete in the experience economy to attract new customers, and build customer loyalty and advocacy. The CX Transformation Benchmark shows that companies in all industries can no longer rely on product quality or price alone  they must consistently deliver exceptional customer experience to drive topline and bottom line growth. Closing the perception vs. reality gap between how businesses believe they are executing on their customer experience strategy and how customers are engaging with their brands is critical to sustainable success.

About the 2019 NICE inContact Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Benchmark, Business vs. Consumer
NICE inContact surveyed more than 900 contact center decision makers in the US, UK, and Australia. The report presents global findings from the business wave of the research and provides comparative results to the consumer study published in 2018. For more information and to download the full research report, please click here.

About NICE inContact
NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader with the worlds #1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContacts solution empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE inContacts DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem, providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worlds leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Paul Jarman are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the Company). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, intend, project, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of the global economic environment on the Companys customer base (particularly financial services firms) potentially impacting our business and financial condition; competition; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; and the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Nice Systems News
RSS Feed
Nice Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
19.10.2018Nice Systems OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.10.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
07.08.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
11.01.2017Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
22.06.2016Nice Systems BuyChardan Capital Markets
21.02.2018Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
06.11.2017Nice Systems NeutralChardan Capital Markets
13.01.2017Nice Systems In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.05.2015Nice Systems Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Nice Systems Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Nice Systems News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Nice Systems News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Einfach & Individuell
HSBC: Gespanntes Warten auf die Apple-Zahlen
DZ BANK - Carrefour: Umstrukturierung nimmt Gestalt an
Bitcoin: Elliott-Wellen-Analyse könnte auf Rückgang hindeuten
Der Monat in dem die meisten DAX-Konzerne ihre Dividenden ausschütten steht vor der Tür  Das sollten Sie wissen!
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Under Armour setzt auf Millennials und eigenes Netzwerk
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX: Chance von 84 Prozent
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Nice Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Nice Systems Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie Politiker die Notenbanken zugrunderichten
Warum das Eigenheim für junge Leute immer häufiger ein Traum bleibt
Warum das Eigenheim für junge Leute immer häufiger ein Traum bleibt
Angriffswelle auf die Targobank  Log-in wird komplizierter
So umgehen Sie die neuen Fallen bei der Steuererklärung

News von

Großes Potenzial: Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank: Konzernumbau, neue Käufer - die Spekulationen brodeln
Silber: Achtung - Profis mehrheitlich netto short
Adyen löst Paypal bei Ebay ab: Was bedeutet das für die Aktien, was Anleger wissen sollten
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Erfolge bei den Sorgenkindern

News von

So viel mehr spart man für die Rente, wenn man schon ab 25 Jahren 100 Euro beiseite legt statt ab 35
Chinesischer Konzern bringt Smartpone auf den Markt: Display soll besser als beim iPhone oder Galaxy S10 sein
adidas und Nike bekommen neue Konkurrenz, die es auf ihr Kerngeschäft abgesehen hat
Die Generation Z hat einen miesen Ruf bei Bewerbungen - diese Fehler sollte man vermeiden
Ein Marktexperte erklärt, welche simplen Börsenregeln man befolgen sollte - und welche überholt sind

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feiertag -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Trumps klagen wohl gegen Deutsche Bank -- Lufthansa, Alphabet, AIXTRON, GM, Merck & Co. im Fokus

Trump mischt sich vor Zinssitzung in Zentralbank-Politik ein. Warren Buffett gibt Occidental Geld für Anadarko-Übernahme. Knorr-Bremse-Aktie rutscht ab: CEO scheidet per sofort aus. Moody's: Glyphosat-Vergleich über 20 Mrd. Euro wäre schwer verdaulich für Bayer. GE kommt besser als befürchtet durchs Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.04.19
DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feiertag -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Trumps klagen wohl gegen Deutsche Bank -- Lufthansa, Alphabet, AIXTRON, GM, Merck & Co. im Fokus
Webinare
12:10 Uhr
Online-Seminar: So profitieren Sie mit thematischen Aktienfonds von aktuellen Trends
Private Finanzen
12:37 Uhr
Neuregelungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab Mai 2019
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610