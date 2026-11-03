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Continued strong sales growth

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Geberit AG (N)
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Geberit AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Continued strong sales growth

03-Nov-2026 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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The Geberit Group achieved excellent results in the first nine months of 2026 in a continuing challenging environment. The first three quarters of 2026 were marked by significant volume growth, a sharp increase in direct material and energy prices, sales price increases and substantial currency losses, as well as operating margins at the previous year’s level. Net sales increased by 5.7% adjusted for currency effects and in Swiss francs by 3.6% to CHF 2,535 million. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) increased by 3.3% and amounted to CHF 778 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.7%. Earnings per share increased significantly by 8.1% to CHF 16.23; after currency adjustments, the increase came to 9.6%. For 2026 as a whole, Management continues to expect net sales growth in local currencies of 5 to 6% and an EBITDA margin around the prior-year level.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


End of Inside Information
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2427078  03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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