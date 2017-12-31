Convergys Accelerates Deployment of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to More Than One-Third of its Workforce to Streamline Performance and Simplify Customer Interactions

Convergys Corporation (NYSE: CVG), a global leader in customer
management, has announced that it has achieved an important milestone
with more than one-third of its workforce utilizing Robotic Process
Automation (RPA), reducing customer handle times up to 45 percent and
transaction error rates up to 98 percent. RPA uses software
"robots to perform tasks within existing applications, such as data
entry or cut and paste of data across systems, to quickly respond to
commonly asked questions, freeing representatives to focus on resolving
customer issues more efficiently.
As companies respond to consumer demands for faster, easier, more
convenient and personalized service via the channel and device of their
choice, demand is predicted to increase for robotic process automation.
Analyst firm HfS estimates the global RPA market will reach will reach
$898 million in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.2 billion by 20211.
The ability of RPA to augment human staff in completion of repetitive
tasks and processes, to follow business rules and interact with existing
applications and structured data, combined with the ability to scale up
or down to meet business demands will be the driving factor in market
growth.
Tedious and time-consuming tasks such as data collection, cut and paste,
comparisons, and validating information across systems all performed
while customers wait on hold can be automated so agents can focus on
customer engagement and higher value add activities such as sales which
leads to better customer and business outcomes. In addition, RPA can
make use of existing legacy systems, avoiding complex and expensive
upgrades that may not accomplish desired improvements in customer
experience.
As a result of automating many internal tasks and processes, Convergys
has seen customer sticking points reduced by double-digit percentages
across all industries:
-
For one US-based cable TV provider, Convergys Personalized Selling RPA
achieved a 69 percent increase in service to sales close rates and
fully automated back office compliance reporting saving hundreds of
hours a week
-
In one large US-based healthcare provider, Convergys Compliance RPA
automated data entry achieving 98% accuracy on HIPAA verifications
-
And for a global financial services company, Convergys Desktop RPA
fully automated a debt re-aging eligibility process reducing on call
verification time from up to 7 minutes down to 24 seconds
RPA is one of several solutions Convergys offers clients who are seeking
ways to accelerate digital transformation and apply competitive customer
satisfaction strategies. "Were seeing expanding use of RPA across all
industries and organizations as our clients look to eliminate complexity
in customer facing processes and deliver more meaningful customer
interactions, said Kathy Juve, SVP Convergys Digital.
"RPA is a breath of fresh air for our agents helping them address caller
needs faster and more accurately. We see it as a key pillar for digital
change and business transformation. We evaluate its use in every client
engagement as a potential way to streamline care, sales and support
outstanding performance," said Kathy.
As a key enabling technology, RPA can deliver significant impact on
handle time, work accuracy, security, compliance, customer satisfaction
performance, agent effort, cost savings, and sales revenue.
