Convergys Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Convergys
Corporation (NYSE: CVG), a global leader in customer experience
outsourcing, today announced its financial results for the first quarter
of 2018.
The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved raising
its regular quarterly dividend 10 percent to $0.11 per share.
First Quarter Summary
-
Revenue of $674 million, down 7 percent as reported and down 10
percent on a constant currency basis compared with prior year;
-
GAAP operating income was $35 million, compared with $49 million in
the prior year; adjusted operating income was $60 million, compared
with $71 million in the prior year;
-
GAAP net income was $30 million, compared with $38 million in the
prior year; adjusted net income was $40 million, compared with $52
million in the prior year;
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $83 million, compared with $99 million in the prior
year;
-
GAAP EPS of $0.30, compared with $0.38 in prior year; adjusted EPS of
$0.41, compared with $0.52 in prior year;
-
$25 million capital returned to shareholders via share repurchase and
dividend;
-
Confirming 2018 guidance.
"We generated revenue, earnings and cash flow consistent with our
expectations, said Andrea Ayers, President and CEO. "As previously
discussed, results were negatively impacted by the expected significant
volume fluctuations with a few of our largest clients in the
communications and technology industries. During the quarter, we
implemented a number of actions to streamline operations and position
the Company for profitable growth and value creation. Our continued
investment in voice and digital solutions to deliver
brand-differentiating customer experiences for our clients helped drive
another quarter of solid new business signings.
Ayers continued, "Consistent with our commitment to disciplined capital
deployment, we are pleased to raise the quarterly dividend 10 percent
marking our sixth consecutive year of dividend growth.
First Quarter Results
Revenue Revenue was $674 million including $19 million foreign
currency benefit, a 7 percent decrease as reported and 10 percent
decrease on a constant currency basis, compared with $728 million in the
same period last year.
Operating Income GAAP operating income was $35 million,
compared with $49 million in the same period last year. Excluding
certain discrete and acquisition-related impacts discussed below,
adjusted operating income was $60 million, compared with $71 million in
the same period last year.
GAAP operating margin was 5.1 percent, compared with 6.7 percent in the
same period last year. Adjusted operating margin was 8.9 percent,
compared with 9.8 percent in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA was $83 million, compared with
$99 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA excludes
certain discrete and acquisition-related impacts discussed below.
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3 percent, compared with 13.6 percent in
the same period last year.
Net Income GAAP net income was $30 million, or $0.30 per
diluted share, compared with $38 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in
the same period last year. Excluding certain discrete and
acquisition-related impacts discussed below, adjusted net income was $40
million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared with $52 million, or $0.52
per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Share Repurchase Convergys repurchased 0.7 million shares in
the first quarter at a cost of $16 million. At March 31, 2018, the
remaining authorization to purchase outstanding shares was $45 million.
Quarterly Dividend Convergys paid a $0.10 per share quarterly
dividend in April to holders of record at the close of business on March
23, 2018. The Board of Directors of the Company also approved a 10
percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share. The
Company scheduled the first dividend payment of $0.11 per share on July
6, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 22,
2018.
Cash Flow Operating cash flow was $13 million, compared with
$33 million in the same period last year. Adjusted free cash flow was
$17 million, compared with $26 million in the same period last year.
Net Debt At March 31, 2018, cash and short-term investments
were $199 million, debt maturing in one year was $50 million, and
long-term debt was $230 million. Net debt totaled $81 million at March
31, 2018, compared with $61 million at December 31, 2017, and $156
million at the end of the first quarter last year.
Discrete and Acquisition-related Impacts GAAP first-quarter
2018 results include $7 million CEO transition costs, $6 million
facility exit costs and $5 million severance expenses related to
discrete actions to streamline the business, acquisition-related impacts
consisting of $7 million amortization expense for acquired intangible
assets, $1 million depreciation expense related to the fair value
write-up of acquired property, and a $9 million tax benefit from
favorable resolution of certain tax audits. Prior year first-quarter
2017 GAAP results included severance charges of $13 million for discrete
actions to streamline the business, and also included
acquisition-related impacts consisting of $7 million amortization
expense for acquired intangible assets, $1 million depreciation expense
related to the fair value write-up of acquired property and equipment,
and $2 million integration expenses.
Reconciliation tables of GAAP to non-GAAP results are attached.
2018 Business Outlook
Convergys expectations for 2018 remain:
-
Constant currency revenue decrease of up to 7 percent, including 5
percent to 6 percent impact from significant volume fluctuations with
the Companys largest two clients;
-
Adjusted EBITDA margin to approximate 12.5 percent;
-
Adjusted effective tax rate to approximate 25 percent, now including
provision for withholding taxes in international jurisdictions and
other impacts and assumptions related to enactment of the 2017 Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act (the 2017 Tax Act);
-
Diluted shares outstanding to approximate 99 million;
-
Adjusted EPS decrease of up to 10 percent, including 9 percent impact
from changes in the effective tax rate related to the 2017 Tax Act.
The Company continues to expect seasonal sequential decreases in
revenue, EBITDA and EPS in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the
first quarter of 2018, and sequential improvement in quarterly results
beginning in the third quarter of 2018.
This guidance does not include acquisition-related impacts such as
intangible amortization, depreciation related to the fair value write-up
of acquired property and equipment, integration costs and transaction
costs. It also does not include impacts from severance and facilities
charges related to discrete actions to streamline the business, CEO
transition costs, future currency movements, non-cash pension settlement
charges, any significant discrete tax adjustments, or any future share
repurchase activities. The estimated adjusted effective tax rate
reflects the Companys expectations for the effective tax rate,
excluding the tax impact of items discussed above, based on managements
current assumptions with respect to among other things, the geographical
mix of the Companys earnings, state income tax levels, tax deductions
and finalization of the regulations associated with the 2017 Tax Act.
The Company believes quantitative reconciliations of the outlook to GAAP
measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the
forward-looking nature of the acquisition-related adjustments and future
currency movements, and their inherent variability; therefore, the
Company does not present guidance on a GAAP basis. For the same reason,
Convergys is unable to address the probable significance of the
unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the
Companys GAAP results.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure and "Safe Harbor" Note
This news release contains statements, estimates, or projections that
constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal
securities laws. Forward looking statements may be identified by words
such as "will," "expect," "estimate," "think," "forecast," "guidance,
"outlook," "plan," "lead," "project" or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
our historical experience and our present expectations or projections.
These risks include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse effects of our
Board of Directors search for a new Chief Executive Officer, including
the risk that a protracted search could affect our ability to attract
and retain clients and employees; (ii) the loss of a significant client
or significant business from a client; (iii) the future financial
performance or outsourcing trends of our largest clients and the major
industries that we serve, including continued volatility in volumes with
certain of our largest communications and technology clients; (iv)
contractual provisions that may limit our profitability or enable our
clients to reduce or terminate services; (v) our failure to successfully
acquire and integrate businesses; (vi) our inability to protect
proprietary or personally identifiable data against unauthorized access
or unintended release; (vii) the effects of complying with the European
Unions General Data Protection Regulation, the Philippines Data
Privacy Act and other jurisdiction-specific data privacy requirements,
including increased expenses, operational and contractual changes, and
diversion of resources; (viii) our inability to maintain and upgrade our
technology and network equipment in a timely and cost effective manner;
(ix) business and political risks related to our global operations,
including ongoing political developments in the Philippines, uncertainty
regarding the impact of Britains vote to leave the European Union
(Brexit) or other similar actions by European Union member states, and
economic weakness and operational disruption as a result of natural
events, political unrest, war, terrorist attacks or other civil
disruption; (x) the effects of foreign currency exchange rate
fluctuations; (xi) the failure to establish appropriate tax provisions
for uncertain future tax liabilities, changes in tax law, regulations or
regulatory guidance that increase our future tax liabilities, including
regulations implementing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or the unfavorable
resolution of tax contingencies; (xii) adverse effects of regulatory
requirements or changes thereto, investigative and legal actions, and
other commitments and contingencies; (xiii) costs associated with
conversions of our convertible debentures that may occur from time to
time; (xiv) our inability to effectively manage our contact center
capacity or attract and retain employees at competitive wages; and (xv)
those factors contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC,
including in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report
on Form 10-K. The forward-looking information in this document is given
as of the date of the particular statement and we assume no duty to
update this information. Our filings and other important information are
also available on the investor relations page of our web site at www.convergys.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the
Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G; pursuant to the
requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of these non-GAAP
measures to their comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached
financial tables. To assess the underlying operational performance of
the continuing operations of the business for the quarter and to have a
basis to compare underlying operating results to prior and future
periods, management uses operating income, net income, and diluted
earnings per share metrics excluding certain non-operational or
restructuring-related activities.
These items are relevant in evaluating the overall performance of the
business. Limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures
include that these measures do not include all of the amounts associated
with our results as determined in accordance with GAAP. Management
compensates for these limitations by using the non-GAAP measures,
operating income, net income , and diluted earnings per share, in each
case excluding the items above, and constant currency revenue growth, as
well as the GAAP measures, operating income, net income, diluted
earnings per share and revenue growth, in its evaluation of performance.
The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure constant currency
revenue growth because management uses this measure to assess underlying
revenue trends by providing revenue growth between periods on a
consistent basis. Constant currency revenue growth is determined by
using the comparable prior year periods currency exchange rates to
translate current period revenue from local currencies. The Company
presents the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA
because management uses these measures to monitor and evaluate the
performance of the business and believes the presentation of these
measures will enhance investors' ability to analyze trends in the
business and evaluate the Company's underlying performance relative to
other companies in the industry.
Management uses the non-GAAP metrics free cash flow and adjusted free
cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company. Convergys'
management believes that free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are
useful to investors because they present the operating cash flow of the
Company, excluding the capital that is spent to continue and improve
business operations, such as investment in the Company's existing
business. Further, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow provide an
indication of the ongoing cash that is available for debt repayment,
returning capital to shareholders and other opportunities. Management
also believes the presentation of these measures enhances investors'
ability to analyze trends in the business and evaluate the Company's
underlying performance relative to other companies in the industry.
Limitations associated with the use of free cash flow and adjusted free
cash flow include that they do not represent the residual cash flow
available for discretionary expenditures as they do not incorporate
certain cash payments including payments made on capital lease
obligations or cash payments for business acquisitions. Management
compensates for these limitations by utilizing the non-GAAP measures,
free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, and the GAAP measure, cash
flow from operating activities, in its evaluation of performance.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental in nature and
should not be considered in isolation or be construed as being more
important than comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial
information that we provide may be different from that provided by our
competitors or other companies.
Webcast Presentation
Convergys will hold its First Quarter 2017 Financial Results webcast at
9:00 a.m., Eastern time, Wednesday, May 9. The webcast presentation will
take place live and will then be available for replay at this link 1Q18
Conference Call. This link will replay the webcast presentation
through June 8. You may also access the webcast via the Convergys
website, www.convergys.com.
Click "Investors, then "Releases, Events & Presentations.
About Convergys
Convergys delivers consistent, quality customer experiences in 58
languages around the globe. We partner with our clients to improve
customer loyalty, reduce costs, and generate revenue through an
extensive portfolio of capabilities, including customer care, analytics,
tech support, collections, home agent, and end-to-end selling. We are
committed to delighting our clients and their customers, delivering
value to our shareholders, and creating opportunities for our talented,
caring employees in 33 countries around the world.
Visit www.convergys.com
to learn more.
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
%
|
(Amounts in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communications
|
|
$287.2
|
|
|
$336.8
|
|
|
(15
|
)%
|
Technology
|
|
148.9
|
|
|
156.5
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
Retail
|
|
76.4
|
|
|
66.4
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
Financial Services
|
|
74.7
|
|
|
77.9
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
Healthcare
|
|
51.4
|
|
|
51.4
|
|
|
|
%
|
Other
|
|
35.6
|
|
|
38.6
|
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
Total Revenues
|
|
$674.2
|
|
|
$727.6
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of providing services and products sold
|
|
417.7
|
|
|
450.2
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
172.4
|
|
|
177.5
|
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
Depreciation
|
|
23.8
|
|
|
27.4
|
|
|
(13
|
)%
|
Amortization
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
Transaction and integration costs
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
(100
|
)%
|
Total Costs and Expenses
|
|
639.7
|
|
|
678.8
|
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
Operating Income
|
|
34.5
|
|
|
48.8
|
|
|
(29
|
)%
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
NM
|
Interest expense
|
|
(4.5
|
)
|
|
(5.3
|
)
|
|
(15
|
)%
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
|
29.5
|
|
|
44.8
|
|
|
(34
|
)%
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
NM
|
Net Income
|
|
$29.8
|
|
|
$37.9
|
|
|
(21
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per Common Share
|
|
$0.33
|
|
|
$0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|
|
$0.30
|
|
|
$0.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
91.6
|
|
|
94.4
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
100.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Price Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
|
$24.91
|
|
|
$26.60
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
$21.13
|
|
|
$20.15
|
|
|
|
Close
|
|
$22.62
|
|
|
$21.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue Growth to non-GAAP Constant
Currency Revenue Growth
|
(In Millions Except Per Share Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
|
$674.2
|
|
|
$727.6
|
|
Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
(7.3
|
)%
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
Foreign exchange impact (a)
|
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Constant currency revenue growth (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
(9.9
|
)%
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS
|
(In Millions Except Per Share Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
%
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
Operating Income as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
$34.5
|
|
|
$48.8
|
|
|
(29
|
)%
|
Operating Margin
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
|
Depreciation of property & equipment write-up (b)
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (c)
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
Company-wide restructuring (d)
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
CEO transition costs (e)
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Integration related expenses (f)
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
Total Charges
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$60.0
|
|
|
$71.3
|
|
|
(16
|
)%
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
Income before Income Tax as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
$29.5
|
|
|
$44.8
|
|
|
(34
|
)%
|
Total operating charges from above
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$55.0
|
|
|
$67.3
|
|
|
(18
|
)%
|
Net Income as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
$29.8
|
|
|
$37.9
|
|
|
(21
|
)%
|
Total operating charges from above
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
Income tax impact from total operating charges
|
|
(6.3
|
)
|
|
(8.3
|
)
|
|
|
Release of uncertain tax positions (g)
|
|
(8.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$40.4
|
|
|
$52.1
|
|
|
(22
|
)%
|
Diluted EPS as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
$0.30
|
|
|
$0.38
|
|
|
(21
|
)%
|
Net impact of total charges
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$0.41
|
|
|
$0.52
|
|
|
(21
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Changes in currency exchange rates resulted in increases or
decreases in revenues primarily due to the weakening or strengthening
U.S. dollar relative to the euro, British pound, Australian dollar and
Canadian dollar.
(b) The Company recorded depreciation expense resulting from the fair
value write-up of property and equipment acquired through business
combinations of $0.6 and $1.0, respectively, for the three months ended
March 31, 2018 and 2017.
(c) The Company recorded amortization expense related to acquired
intangible assets of $6.9 and $7.2, respectively, for the three months
ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.
(d) The Company recorded severance and facility-related charges of $10.7
for the three months ended March 31, 2018, related to company-wide
initiatives to reduce headcount and consolidate certain centers to
streamline the Companys operations. The Company recorded restructuring
charges of $12.8 for the three months ended March 31, 2017, associated
with a company-wide initiative to reduce headcount and better align the
Companys resources, principally for corporate functions.
(e) During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company recorded
CEO transition costs of $7.3.
(f) The Company recorded integration expenses associated with Convergys'
integration of the acquired Stream and buw operations of $1.5 for the
three months ended March 31, 2017. These expenses were primarily related
to third-party consulting services.
(g) During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company recorded a
net tax benefit of $8.6 resulting from the favorable resolution of
certain tax audits.
Management uses constant currency revenue growth to assess underlying
revenue trends by providing revenue growth between periods on a
consistent basis. Constant currency revenue growth is determined by
using the comparable prior year period's currency exchange rates to
translate current period revenue from local currencies. Management uses
operating income, income from continuing operations, net of tax and
earnings per share from continuing operations excluding the above items
to assess the underlying operational performance of the continuing
operations of the business for the year and to have a basis to compare
underlying operating results to prior and future periods. These charges
and credits are relevant in evaluating the overall performance of the
business.
Limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures include
that these measures do not include all of the amounts associated with
our results as determined in accordance with GAAP. Management
compensates for these limitations by using the non-GAAP measures,
constant currency revenue growth, operating income, income from
continuing operations, net of tax and diluted earnings per share
excluding the charges, and the GAAP measures, revenue growth, operating
income, income from continuing operations, net of tax and diluted
earnings per share, in its evaluation of performance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
%
|
(In millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
Net Income
|
|
$29.8
|
|
|
$37.9
|
|
|
(21
|
)%
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
30.7
|
|
|
34.6
|
|
|
(11
|
)%
|
Interest expense
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
(15
|
)%
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
NM
|
EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$64.7
|
|
|
$84.7
|
|
|
(24
|
)%
|
Company-wide restructuring
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
(16
|
)%
|
CEO transition costs
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Integration related expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
(100
|
)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$82.7
|
|
|
$99.0
|
|
|
(16
|
)%
|
EBITDA Margin
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
12.3
|
%
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA because management uses these measures to monitor and evaluate
the performance of the business and believes the presentation of these
measures enhances the investors' ability to analyze trends in the
business and evaluate the Company's underlying performance relative to
other companies in the industry.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for income from continuing operations, net of tax or other
income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP and our
presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled
measures used by other companies. Management uses both these non-GAAP
measures and the GAAP measure, income from continuing operations, net of
tax, in evaluation of its underlying performance. These non-GAAP
measures should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be
considered in isolation or be construed as being more important than
comparable GAAP measures.
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$186.3
|
|
|
$193.7
|
Short-term investments
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
13.5
|
Receivables, net of allowances
|
|
567.7
|
|
|
567.2
|
Other current assets
|
|
89.4
|
|
|
83.3
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
240.0
|
|
|
260.0
|
Other assets
|
|
1,289.8
|
|
|
1,297.0
|
Total Asset
|
|
$2,386.3
|
|
|
$2,414.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Debt and capital lease obligations maturing within one year
|
|
$50.3
|
|
|
$0.9
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
309.6
|
|
|
322.1
|
Other liabilities
|
|
363.0
|
|
|
386.8
|
Long-term debt and capital lease obligations
|
|
230.0
|
|
|
267.7
|
Convertible debentures conversion feature
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
59.5
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,374.4
|
|
|
1,377.7
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$2,386.3
|
|
|
$2,414.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free
Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$12.7
|
|
|
$32.9
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(5.9
|
)
|
|
(8.9
|
)
|
Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$6.8
|
|
|
$24.0
|
|
Non-U.S. tax paid related to repatriation of non-U.S. cash as of
December 31, 2017 (a)
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition - cash paid for transaction and integration related
expenses (b)
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$16.5
|
|
|
$25.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Cash payments associated with non-U.S. withholding taxes resulting
from the Company's repatriation of certain non-U.S. cash balances
accumulated as of December 31, 2017.
(b) Payments associated with investment activity for acquisition related
items.
Management uses free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to assess the
financial performance of the Company. Convergys' Management believes
that free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors
because they present the operating cash flow of the Company, excluding
capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations, such
as investment in the Companys existing businesses. Further, free cash
flow and adjusted free cash flow provide an indication of the ongoing
cash that is available for debt repayment, returning capital to
shareholders and other investment opportunities. Management also
believes the presentation of these measures will enhance the investors'
ability to analyze trends in the business and evaluate the Company's
underlying performance relative to other companies in the industry.
Limitations associated with the use of free cash flow and adjusted free
cash flow include that they do not represent the residual cash flow
available for discretionary expenditures as they do not incorporate
certain cash payments, including payments made on capital lease
obligations or cash payments for business acquisitions. Management
compensates for these limitations by using both the non-GAAP measures,
free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, and the GAAP measure, cash
from operating activities, in its evaluation of performance. These
non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental in nature and should
not be considered in isolation or be construed as being more important
than comparable GAAP measures.
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Summarized Statement of Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$12.7
|
|
|
$32.9
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(5.9
|
)
|
|
(8.9
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(14.2
|
)
|
|
14.3
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash
|
|
($7.4
|
)
|
|
$38.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
