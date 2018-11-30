finanzen.net
COOEC-Fluor Completes Module Fabrication for Dongfang Gas Fields Development Project in China

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (COOEC-Fluor) fabrication yard has completed the central and wellhead platforms for CNOOCs Dongfang 13-2 Gas Fields Development Project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005499/en/

The central platform for CNOOCs Dongfang 13-2 Gas Fields Development Project is loaded onto a barge ...

The central platform for CNOOCs Dongfang 13-2 Gas Fields Development Project is loaded onto a barge at the COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard, destined for the western South China Sea. (Photo: Business Wire)

The central platform recently departed the COOEC-Fluor yard in Zhuhai, China, and follows the successful loadout of the wellhead platform in August 2018. The modules will make up part of a new offshore oil and gas production platform in the western South China Sea, 132 kilometers west of Dongfang City.

"This project epitomizes how the COOEC-Fluor team consistently executes with excellence, said Chris Vertanness, vice president of Fluor and director of operations at the COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard. "More than 2,000 craft workers safely delivered the project on budget and on schedule with extremely high quality and productivity.

COOEC-Fluor was responsible for assembling, commissioning and loading out the two offshore modules. The two modules have a total weight of 19,100 metric tons, which is equal to about 10,000 passenger cars. The central platform module is larger than a soccer field at 115 meters long, 46 meters wide and 96 meters high.

Safety was at the forefront as the project was completed with 2.3 million work hours without a recordable incident.

The project supports further natural gas development in the South China Sea. Once in operation, the facility is expected to produce 43,400 barrels-of-oil equivalent per day at peak from the high-temperature and high-pressure gas fields.

The COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard is one of the worlds largest fabrication yards at more than 2 million square meters in size. Designed specifically for fabrication, the state-of-the-art yard can accommodate some of the worlds largest modules weighing more than 50,000 metric tons. In addition to module assembly, the yard fabricates more than 7,000 tons of steel and more than 175,000 weld diameter inches of pipe per month.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

