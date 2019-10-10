finanzen.net
10.10.2019 12:15
COOEC-Fluor Completes Pipe Spool Fabrication for KIPIC Al-Zour Project

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (COOEC-Fluor) fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China, has safely completed the pipe spool fabrication portion of its scope of work in support of the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) Al-Zour project in Kuwait.

To achieve this milestone, COOEC-Fluor delivered more than 95,000 pipe spools by fabricating 337,000 linear meters of carbon, alloy and stainless steel pipe. The completed pipe spools were loaded out and arrived at the project site in Kuwait at the end of September. The project team has completed more than 3.5 million hours without a lost-time incident.

"The completion of the pipe spool fabrication package is a significant achievement for COOEC-Fluor, said Chris Vertanness, vice president and director of operations at the COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard. "Not only does this milestone showcase the yards extensive pipe and steel fabrication capability in addition to modular assembly, but it also demonstrates our ability to safely deliver large-scale projects at an accelerated pace by shipping more than 15,500 spools per month at peak.

The fabricated pipe spools were delivered to a Fluor-led joint venture that is currently working to deliver two engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction packages for key process support units, utilities and infrastructure for the Al-Zour refinery project in Kuwait. Upon completion, the new complex is expected to be one of the largest refineries in the world and produce 615,000 barrels of oil per day.

In addition to the recently completed pipe spool fabrication scope of work, COOEC-Fluor is fabricating and assembling 188 modules with final loadout and shipping to the project site planned for October.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

